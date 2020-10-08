Body camera video shows brutal attack on Los Angeles officer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police released shocking video Wednesday that captured a brutal attack on an officer inside a station last month, including footage from the officer's own body-worn camera that shows a violent struggle for his gun.
The 21-minute video compilation of the Sept. 26 assault includes footage from a surveillance camera at the station and the body camera of Officer Anthony Freeman, as well as from the body cameras of officers who arrested suspect Jose Cerpa Guzman.
Freeman, a veteran of the department for more than 30 years, survived the attack. He had not yet returned to work as of Wednesday, the LAPD said.
At one point, the graphic footage shows his blood dripping onto the lobby floor of the Harbor Station in the Sen Pedro area of Los Angeles as he shouts for an ambulance, breathing heavily and saying, “I'm starting to black out!”
Guzman, 29, was arrested after a brief vehicle pursuit — parts of the chase and the takedown were captured on camera — and authorities say they found Freeman's gun in his truck.
Guzman is being held on $2.2 million bail, records show. He is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 16 on charges of attempted murder on a peace officer and assault with a semiautomatic firearm, as well as robbery, evading and resisting an officer. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
“This was a brutal, unprovoked attack on one of our officers where the suspect clearly tried to kill a cop," said Craig Lally, president of the union that represents rank-and-file officers, the Los Angeles Police Protective League, in a statement. "Thanks to the efficient and professional work of our officers, this menace is off of our streets and we hope he stays there. There should be no leniency for an attempted cop killer.”
Principal who declined to say Holocaust was real is rehired
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida high school principal who was fired last year after telling a student’s mother “not everyone believes the Holocaust happened” was rehired after a recommendation by an administrative law judge.
The Palm Beach County school board voted 4-3 on Wednesday to reinstate former Spanish River High School principal William Latson and give him $152,000 in back pay, the Palm Beach Post reported.
“If we rehire Dr. Latson, it is going be a stain on this school district that will never go away,” said Karen Brill, the board’s only Jewish member.
Board member Chuck Shaw, who voted to fire Latson last year, said he was voting to rehire him to avoid a costly court battle, the Post reported. He said it was unfortunate Latson’s comments had damaged the public schools’ image, but he blamed the situation primarily on the news media, which he said “took over this entire conversation before the superintendent had an opportunity to even begin to address this.”
The board made it clear it was reluctant to reinstate Latson, saying the judge’s recommended order gave them little leeway. Refusal to rehire him could lead to a lawsuit and a costly court battle. The district has already spent more than $106,000 defending Latson’s termination in administrative court.
Board members said district officials assured them that Latson would not work on a school campus, but would be placed in the district’s assessment department as a “principal on assignment.”
Superintendent Donald Fennoy had recommended earlier that the board take the action.
The board voted 5-2 last last October to fire Latson on grounds of “ethical misconduct” and “failure to carry out job responsibilities.” The official justification for his termination was failure to return messages from school district officials in the days after his comments made international news.
Latson appealed the termination in state administrative court. A judge sided with him in August, ruling that while his actions merited punishment, they were not serious enough to establish “just cause” for termination.
Man who camped on private Disney island fined $100
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — An Alabama man arrested for camping out for days on a shuttered Disney World island has been fined $100 and banned from the Florida theme park for life.
Richard McGuire, 42, pleaded no contest to a trespassing charge under a plea agreement last week in Orange County, Florida, The Orlando Sentinel reported. He faced up to a year in jail.
Orange County Sheriff’s deputies found McGuire on Disney’s abandoned Discovery Island in late April. He said he had planned to camp there for a week, according to an arrest report.
The man, originally from Mobile, Alabama, said he did not hear numerous deputies searching the private island for him on foot, by boat and by air because he was asleep in a building. He told the deputy he did not know it was a restricted area, despite there being numerous “no trespassing” signs.
“Richard stated that he was unaware of that and that it looked like a tropical paradise,” according to the arrest report.
Previously called Treasure Island, Discovery Island had been the site of a zoological park before the island was closed to the public in 1999.
8,800 part-time workers in Florida part of Disney layoffs
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — About 8,800 part-time union workers at Walt Disney World in Florida will be part of the 28,000 layoffs in Disney's parks division in California and Florida, union officials said Wednesday.
The addition of the union workers to nearly 6,500 nonunion layoffs already announced brings the Disney-related job losses in Florida to more than 15,000 workers.
Disney officials announced last week that it was laying off 28,000 workers because of the coronavirus pandemic. Two-thirds of the planned layoffs involved part-time workers and they ranged from salaried employees to hourly workers.
Disney’s parks closed last spring as the pandemic began spreading in the U.S. The Florida parks reopened this summer, but the California parks have yet to reopen as the company awaits guidance from the state of California.
In a letter to employees, Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney Parks, Experience and Product, said California’s “unwillingness to lift restrictions that would allow Disneyland to reopen” exacerbated the situation for the company.
Disney has soared to success with the breadth of its media and entertainment offerings, but is now trying to recover after the coronavirus pandemic pummeled many of its businesses. It was hit by several months of its parks and stores being closed, cruise ships idled, movie releases postponed and a halt in film and video production.
Astronaut chooses daughter's wedding over space test flight
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The commander of Boeing’s first astronaut flight has pulled himself off the crew so he’s on Earth — not at the International Space Station — for his daughter’s wedding next year.
It’s the second crew switch for Boeing’s Starliner capsule, grounded until the end of this year or early next because of software problems encountered during the first test flight last December.
Boeing astronaut Chris Ferguson announced his decision Wednesday. Last year, NASA astronaut Eric Boe stepped aside from the first Starliner crew for medical reasons. Both were replaced by experienced space station astronauts.
In a video posted to his Twitter account, Ferguson said it was a difficult decision, but “next year is very important for my family.” He said he has several commitments “which I simply cannot risk missing.” A Boeing spokeswoman confirmed one is his daughter's wedding.
“I'm not going anywhere. I'm just not going into space next year,” Ferguson said. He stressed that he remains committed to the Starliner program and will continue to work for Boeing.
The former NASA astronaut has flown in space three times, commanding the last shuttle flight in 2011. He has been replaced on the Starliner crew by NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore, who had been training as a backup for the test flight. Wilmore joins NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Mike Fincke, who replaced Boe.
In December or early January, Boeing plans to repeat a Starliner test flight without a crew, in hopes of reaching the space station this time. If that goes well, Wilmore, Fincke and Mann will fly to the space station aboard a Starliner as early as June 2021, and remain in orbit anywhere between two weeks and six months.
Missouri governor says again he will pardon St. Louis couple
LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said Wednesday he “most certainly would” pardon a St. Louis couple if they are convicted of gun charges after waving guns at protesters walking in front of their home this summer.
Mark and Patricia McCloskey were indicted Tuesday on charges of unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with evidence arising from their confrontation with the demonstrators in their private neighborhood.
Parson had said earlier that he would pardon the couple and he repeated that pledge during a news conference Wednesday.
“We’ll let it play out and see how this all comes out in the courts, but I stand by what I said,” he said.
Protesters marching to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's home were outside the McCloskeys' $1.15 million home when the couple emerged with guns and waved them at the demonstrators while demanding they get off their property.
The McCloskeys have argued they were exercising their Second Amendment rights and defending their home from protesters who were threatening them. They have become heroes to conservatives and gun-rights advocates and drawn support from President Donald Trump.
Protest leaders have said the marchers were peaceful and did not threaten the couple.
Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, a Democrat, charged the couple with felony unlawful use of a weapon. She said the use of guns risked bloodshed at what she called an otherwise peaceful protest.
Nebraska prosecutor switches party after Dems criticize him
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska prosecutor who declined to file charges after a white bar owner fatally shot a Black man during protests last spring has switched political parties after Democrats criticized his handling of the case.
Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine registered as a Republican on Wednesday. The Nebraska Democratic Party passed a resolution last month that said Kleine, who is white, “perpetuated white supremacy” with his comments about 22-year-old James Scurlock, who was shot and killed by Jake Gardner following a scuffle outside Gardner’s bar after the bar’s windows were shattered.
The longtime Democrat, who has been elected as the top prosecutor in Omaha four times, declined to file charges against Gardner because he said Gardner acted in self-defense. But a grand jury that Kleine requested after his initial decision was criticized reviewed the case and decided to charge Gardner with manslaughter, making terroristic threats and two other charges. The case ended when Gardner killed himself in Oregon last month.
After Special Prosecutor Frederick Franklin held a news conference describing the evidence that led to the grand jury charges, Kleine said he stood by his original decision not to file charges. Kleine said he wasn’t sure if the grand jury considered that Scurlock had been “terrorizing” others that night and had been seen on video vandalizing another downtown business shortly before the confrontation outside of Gardner’s bar. Kleine also said he didn’t consider Scurlock a victim.
Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb said the party was standing up for its values when it expressed concerns about Kleine's comments through the resolution that passed during an online meeting of the state party's central committee. But Kleeb has also said the party would have continued to support Kleine if he sought re-election.
Elvis Presley's late grandson laid to rest at Graceland
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The grandson of late rock n' roll singer and actor Elvis Presley has been buried alongside his relatives at Graceland.
Graceland officials said in a statement that Benjamin Storm Presley Keough has been laid to rest in the Meditation Garden at Elvis Presley's former home, which is a museum and a tourist attraction in Memphis.
Keough, 27, was the son of Lisa Marie Presley, who is the daughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley. Keough died in a suicide in July in Calabasas, California, the Los Angeles County medical examiner determined.
Also buried at Graceland are Elvis Presley, his mother Gladys Presley, his father Vernon Presley and his grandmother Minnie Mae Presley.
Tomatoes, turnips rule in big year for veggie gardening
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — In the year of the new coronavirus, when new gardeners came out in droves to try growing their own vegetables, tomatoes were still king. And in a twist, the respect-seeking turnip actually turned some heads.
Seed companies taking stock of what went well and what came out of the woodwork proclaimed the tomato as their top seller this year.
Specifically, at Burpee, the Bodacious Tomato was the best-selling vegetable seed. The company calls the large, disease-resistant but pricey hybrid indeterminate tomato, which is good with sandwiches, burgers, salads and more, “our new superstar.”
The Park's Whopper tomato has been an annual centerpiece for Park Seeds, “and 2020 was no different!” said Kelly Funk, president of parent J&P Park Acquisitions.
At Ferry Morse, the Large-Fruited Red Cherry Tomato that fills out on tall, indeterminate vines was crowned its No. 1 seller. “It’s an easy-to-grow variety that produces prolifically all summer long,” said Ferry Morse chief marketing officer Rebecca Sears.
Obviously, tomatoes aren't the only veggies that gardeners grow from seed. Cucumbers, peppers and beans also are near the top of consumer retail sales.
At Burpee, the biggest surprise was the Silky Sweet Turnip, which chairman George Ball said was “kind of mind-blowing.”
Yes, a turnip. That easy to grow but hard-to-figure-out-what-to-do-with root vegetable.
“It’s the butt of many jokes and the bane of many appetites,” Ball said.
Burpee's website compares the the Silky Sweet Turnip to a reinvented apple, whose sweetness “makes it seductively snacky.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.