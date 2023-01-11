Teen girl dies, two teen boys arrested in Cheyenne shooting
CHEYENNE (WNE) — The victim in Monday night’s shooting near Frontier Mall has been identified as a 17-year-old female Triumph High School student, and two local teens have been arrested in connection with her death.
At approximately 6 p.m. Monday, Cheyenne police officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the area of Frontier Mall, located at 1400 Dell Range Blvd., according to Alex Farkas, public information officer with the department.
Responding officers secured the area and located one 17-year-old female victim with an apparent gunshot wound. Medical personnel arrived and declared the girl was dead.
Through the investigation, officers learned that four individuals were traveling in a vehicle together at the time of the incident. The suspects, Tirso Munguia, 19, and Cody Nicholson, 18, both of Cheyenne, were in the back seat, while the victim and another female were seated in the front.
According to statements, Munguia and Nicholson were handling a firearm while the group was traveling on Dell Range Boulevard. Munguia reportedly fired the gun, striking the female victim in the front passenger seat. The vehicle pulled over, and Nicholson fled on foot with the gun. The driver then proceeded to the Frontier Mall parking lot and placed a call to 911.
Tips from community members helped police locate Nicholson. Patrol officers and detectives followed up on all leads and took Nicholson into custody without incident around 8:45 p.m. He was found to have an outstanding Laramie County warrant for a probation violation on an original charge of driving under the influence.
Nicholson was booked into the Laramie County jail on the warrant and a charge of accessory after the fact to manslaughter. Munguia was booked into the jail without incident on a charge of manslaughter.
This case remains under investigation by the Cheyenne Police Department.
This story was published on Jan. 11, 2023.
Wyoming State Parks and Historic Sites reports another year of record visitation
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Wyoming State Parks and Historic Sites’ annual visitation numbers for 2022 indicate high visitor use is here to stay with nearly 5.2 million visitors across all parks and historic sites.
In recent years, Wyoming’s outdoors have seen unprecedented visitation throughout the state and those high numbers have continued through 2022.
Individually, state parks hosted nearly 4.9 million visitors, 3% above the five-year average, and historic sites hosted nearly 334,000 visitors, 6% above the five-year average. 2020 saw over 5.8 million visitors, with 2021 over 5.7 million visitors.
Wyoming State Parks and Historic Sites’ current numbers remain well above pre-pandemic visitation, which can be attributed to the retention of many first-time guests during this extreme visitation period.
“Many outdoor recreation destinations continue to see significant growth throughout the state and need new ways to continue to engage first-time and returning visitors,” said Dave Glenn, Deputy Director of Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites & Trails. “Our agency continues to enhance the visitor experience by investing in the development and expansion of new and existing infrastructure, campgrounds, trail systems and interpretive programming amongst other exciting outdoor recreation opportunities across our sites.”
This story was published on Jan. 10, 2023.
Marler pleads not guilty to murder charges involving 5-year-old Kemmerer girl
AFTON (WNE) — The woman accused in the beating death of a 5-year-old Kemmerer girl pleaded not guilty in District Court on Monday, January 9.
Cheri Marler, 51 of Kemmerer, faces first-degree murder and two counts of child abuse.
During the court proceedings, Marler pleaded not guilty to all three charges.
Lincoln County District Court Judge Bluemel set bail at $100,000 cash or surety bond with stipulations.
The first-degree murder charges against Marler are punishable in Wyoming by life in prison with or without parole, or the death penalty. However, the Lincoln County Attorney’s Office has decided to not seek the death penalty in this case.
The child abuse counts are punishable by up to 10 years in prison for each count.
The charges stem from the death of the girl on November 25 after she was found unresponsive in Marler’s home.
Investigators arrested Marler, who had been the caretaker of the girl and her sister for a number of months, after evidence of physical abuse became apparent during the ensuing investigation. The girl was found to have had multiple rib injuries, a punctured lung, several new and old head injuries, broken back, lacerations, scrapes and countless bruises on the entire body according to court documents.
Court documents also state that the girl’s sister also had signs of physical abuse.
The girl’s mother, 27-year-old Kayla Kartchner of Kemmerer, was also arrested on January 4th on unrelated drug charges. She has been charged with two counts of felony marijuana possession and one misdemeanor methamphetamine charge.
She faces up to $10,000 in fines for each marijuana charge, along with up to a year in jail for the methamphetamine charge. She is being held on a $15,000 cash or surety bond.
This story was published on Jan. 9, 2023.
