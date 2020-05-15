Denver to furlough thousands of workers amid coronavirus
DENVER (AP) — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said Thursday that thousands of city employees, including himself, will be furloughed for eight days this year to help close what is expected to be a $226 million budget gap caused by the coronavirus, joining mayors across the country that have made the same move or are thinking about it.
“This pandemic is not only a public health crisis, it is also fueling an economic crisis the likes of which we have not seen since the Great Depression.,” Hancock said at a news conference.
Denver has seen steep declines in sales, lodging and other taxes since the pandemic hit Colorado two months ago, and the state is still under a safer-at-home order that has placed restrictions on businesses.
City leaders say the drop in tax revenue is affecting the fund that pays for police and fire services, as well as street maintenance.
American cities, from Dallas to Puyallup, Washington, to Miramar, Florida, have already furloughed employees to save money in the face of dire economic forecasts.
In April, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti released a spending plan he called “a document of our pain” that includes service cuts and furloughs for nearly 16,000 workers. Under the proposal, city employees would take 26 furlough days, the equivalent of a 10% pay cut, in the coming year.
Groups sue over Western Colorado coal mine’s air emissions
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — Conservation groups have filed a federal lawsuit against St. Louis-based Arch Coal over methane and other toxic air emissions at the company's West Elk Mine in Colorado's North Fork Valley.
WildEarth Guardians, the Sierra Club, the Center for Biological Diversity and High County Conservation Advocates filed the suit this week in U.S. District Court in Denver, The Daily Sentinel reports.
The West Elk Mine, near the unincorporated community of Somerset in Gunnison County, is Colorado's largest coal mine. It produced more than 4 million tons of coal in 2019, according to the Colorado Division of Reclamation.
The suit contends the mine's operator is violating the federal Clean Air Act by not sufficiently restricting emissions of methane, a greenhouse gas, and smog-forming volatile organic compounds. It also alleges that Arch Coal failed to obtain federal permits required for venting of air pollution sources from underground.
Arch Coal, based in St. Louis, didn't immediately respond to a Sentinel request for comment.
The suit seeks to require the mine to use the best available technology to control organic compound and methane emissions, claiming the mine has the potential to emit about 300 tons a year.
Environmentalists previously have challenged the mine's efforts to expand beneath 1,700 acres (663 hectares) of roadless area in national forest. The operation must build temporary roads on the surface to drill methane-venting wells for the mine expansion.
Suspects arrested after two homicides in southern Montana
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Authorities in south-central Montana say they have taken suspects into custody following two Friday morning homicides.
There was no indication of any connection in the two cases, Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said.
Billings police reported a 33-year-old man died from gunshot wounds following a shooting on the west side of the city at approximately 2 a.m.
A 62-year old man was taken into custody later in the morning for suspected deliberate homicide, police said.
At roughly 6 a.m. in Ballantine, a community about 25 miles east of Billings, an adult woman was reported killed at a trailer court, Linder said.
An adult man was identified as the suspect and taken into custody after being found in the Ballantine vicinity several hours later, he said.
The victims were not immediately identified and in both cases investigations were ongoing.
Engineers will test stability of interstate near sinkhole
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Department of Transportation has hired an engineering company to study the safety of Interstate 90 near Black Hawk after a nearby sinkhole exposed an old mine.
The DOT is contracting with FMG Engineering of Rapid City to look for underground abnormalities. The study is expected to begin the last week of May.
A dozen families had to evacuate their homes after a massive sinkhole opened in a nearby subdivision. It exposed the fact the subdivision was built over the abandoned gypsum mine.
FMG Engineering will determine the stability of the interstate using an “electrical resistivity” method, said FMG project manager Alex Fisher.
“It’s a method by which electric current is introduced into the ground and variations in the resistive property of the soil are measured in two dimensions,” he said. What is measured “can indicate voids, either water-filled or air-filled voids.”
Fisher said his team will insert metal pins in the interstate median and on both sides of the highway and exit ramp. They then insert low-voltage electricity into the pins and measure how they communicate with each other, the Rapid City Journal reported.
Electricity failing to communicate between pins means there is an underground void since electricity can’t travel through air, Fisher said.
