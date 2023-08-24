Man found dead in Burns, suspect in custody
CHEYENNE—Rural deputies with the Laramie County Sheriff ’s Office found an unidentified man dead in Burns on Wednesday after responding to a call about a shooting at 4572 Teal Lane, according to a Facebook post by the agency.
Deputies first got the call at 1:23 p.m.Wednesday, and the LCSO Burns-area deputy and a rural eastern Laramie County deputy were the first on the scene, according to the post. The man had been shot and was pronounced dead on the scene by personnel from Laramie County Fire District 6.
Deputies put out a notice for a man named Tyler Hill, who they said allegedly left the scene. Pine Bluffs Police Department officers later apprehended the individual, and LCSO Chief Deputy of Operations Aaron Veldheer said there was no longer a public safety risk.
“There is no threat to the public, and that still is an active investigation,” Veldheer told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
Veldheer said LCSO was not able to provide any further comment as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, since the investigation into the matter was still ongoing.
The identity of the victim has yet to be revealed, but officials did reveal that the victim was a male.
LCSO and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation are treating the matter as a homicide, the post read.
High-speed chase in Cody ends with arrest, injury to officer
POWELL—Prosecutors have filed a half dozen charges against a Cody man alleged to have driven drunk, fled from police at high speeds and injured an officer as he resisted arrest.
Aaron L. Driesel, 25, faces three felony and three misdemeanor counts in connection with the Aug. 17 incident in Cody.
Charging documents say that, in the struggle to arrest Driesel, Cody Police Officer Chris LeBlanc suffered an injury to his shoulder that put him out of commission for at least a few days.
“I feel bad because I never intentionally tried to harm anyone,” Driesel said in court on Monday. “I’m sorry.”
The Aug. 17 incident began shortly before 11 p.m., when Cody Police Officer Mark Martinez clocked Driesel’s Chevy pickup driving 40 mph in a 25 mph zone on Sheridan Avenue. When Martinez attempted to stop the vehicle, Driesel allegedly sped off. Charging documents say the suspect hit speeds up to 100 mph during the chase that ensued.
As Martinez and other responding officers attempted to handcuff Driesel, LeBlanc “suffered an injury to his left shoulder” that required attention at Cody Regional Health’s emergency room, the affidavit says.
Police allege Driesel was impaired from a combination of alcohol and controlled substances at the time of the chase and struggle.
The county attorney’s office has charged Driesel with two felony counts of interference with a peace officer. Additionally, Driesel has also been charged with a felony count of possessing a controlled substance for a third or subsequent time, plus misdemeanor counts of fleeing police and driving while under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances for a second time in 10 years.
Driesel is also continuing to face separate felony counts of possessing a controlled substance for a third or subsequent time and strangulation of a household member, stemming from an altercation with his girlfriend in May 2021.
He remained in custody on Wednesday with a $100,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 31.
Search for overdue hiker under way in Wind River Range
PINEDALE—A search and rescue operation is underway this week for a missing hiker in the Wind River Mountains whose family expected him home on Aug. 16.
Sixty-four-year-old John Diepholz is believed to have entered the mountains via the Elkhart Trailhead and may be in the vicinity of Wall Lake or Island Lake.
Sublette County Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Travis Bingham said Tuesday afternoon “the main area of focus in his planned path is around the Wall Lake Area.”
After Diepholz failed to return home on Aug. 16, or contact anyone, his brother reported him missing on the afternoon of Aug. 21.
Tip Top Search and Rescue searched by helicopter twice by Tuesday afternoon, but the aircraft was grounded off and on all week due to frequent thunderstorms, strong winds and hail in the area which reaches an elevation of 10,456 feet.
Diepholz is 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has short gray and brown hair. He may be sporting a gray beard and could have a bright yellow tent, red or blue backpack with him.
Amy Michelle, a woman who identified herself as the niece of Diepholz, said in a comment on the Pinedale Roundup Facebook page that the family is “desperate for him to come back to us safely.”
Any sightings or information related to Diepholz’s disappearance should be directed to Sublette County Dispatch at 307- 367-4378.
Michigan man charged with sexual exploitation of a child
SUNDANCE—Julian Russell of Michigan has been charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of children after allegedly contacting a 14-year-old girl on social media and encouraging her to send him sexually explicit material.
On May 13, a Crook County Sheriff’s Office deputy was dispatched to a Sundance address for a report of a 19-year-old male “messing around with” teenage girls.
In his report, the deputy states that his investigation revealed that Russell had been speaking to a 14-year-old girl on social media since the beginning of that month and had driven from Michigan to meet with her on May 12.
On the alleged victim’s phone, the deputy found explicit screenshots that she confirmed were sent to her by Russell.
The deputy spoke to Russell at his motel room in Sundance. Russell allegedly admitted to sending the photos to her and said he believed she was 15 or 16 years of age.
The deputy seized Russell’s phone for a search warrant and further investigation.
Upon executing the search warrant, he allegedly located several photos of Russell and the victim together, a sexually explicit photo of the victim and explicit conversations between the two.
Based on this evidence, the deputy states that he believes Russell enticed or encouraged a minor to make child pornography and received and possessed child pornography from her.
Russell has been charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of children, a felony carrying a maximum penalty of 12 years of incarceration, a $10,000 fine or both.
Powell man allegedly steals eight ATVs
CODY—A Powell man is facing eight counts of theft in addition to one count each of burglarizing a building and property destruction after he allegedly stole eight all-terrain vehicles from Metzler Storage in Powell around July 9.
Jacob P. Satterwhite, 44, was arrested July 14.
According to the affidavit, the owner of a storage unit at Metzler Storage reported on July 10 that eight ATVs had been stolen from his unit.
Park County Sheriff’s Deputy Jed Ehlers said the caller told him that only one ATV remained in his storage unit, the affidavit said. The caller said the keys had been left in the ignitions of each of the ATVs, adding the suspect had made entry to the storage unit by cutting the sliding latch on the unit, the affidavit said.
The owner of Metzler Storage told Ehlers he had heard “loud” ATVs drive by his residence on the night of July 9 or 10 at around 2:30 a.m., the affidavit said.
Later that day on July 10, a resident living near Metzler Storage reported to law enforcement he knew “exactly who took them,” the affidavit said. He told Ehlers he saw two “boys” riding two ATVs. After calling the boys’ mother, the reporting party told Ehlers she said Satterwhite had dropped the ATVs off at her house. According to the affidavit, Satterwhite told the woman the ATVs were his aunt’s and her children could ride them.
After the initial investigation, deputy Tyler Patterson took over and followed up with the mother of the boys seen riding two of the stolen ATVs. Patterson and Ehlers discovered three ATVs in her garage..
If convicted on all 10 counts, Satterwhite could face up to 90.5 years in prison and/or a fine of $90,750.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.