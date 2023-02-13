WHP safely locates female involved in a multi-state domestic disturbance
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — On Feb. 4, 2023, at approximately 12:46 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to a possible domestic disturbance in the area of Bitter Creek Rest Area within Sweetwater County.
The reporting party believed the driver of a gray Volvo semi-tractor trailer was dealing with a domestic disturbance with her ex-boyfriend.
Troopers located the vehicle parked within the eastbound Bitter Creek Rest Area on Interstate 80. As the occupants were interviewed, it was learned that the male was not supposed to be in the commercial truck.
The female driver told troopers that her ex-boyfriend had entered her vehicle without her knowledge in California. She said he had physically and sexually abused her in the truck over the past several days while she was transporting the commercial cargo.
She also stated he stabbed her in the leg.
The man initially gave false information about his name to conceal his identity. Identified as Alejandro Delgado, a resident of California, he had an active warrant for his arrest out of California.
Delgado was arrested and booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center on charges including parole violation and felony interference with a peace officer.
An investigation is ongoing.
This story was published on Feb. 11, 2023.
Police: Dead, starving animals lead to Riverton arrest
LANDER (WNE) — When officers arrived, they saw 10-20 dead animals, with scores more thin and emaciated without food or water, and a horse that needed immediate medical attention.
Water tubs were frozen over, and when Lt. Sarah Trehearne and Veterinarian Gunda Gamble provided clean tubs and fresh water, the animals immediately began drinking.
Trehearne also discovered the animals had no food.
According to the affidavit filed against Riverton resident Kathy Wright over the animal cruelty case, law enforcement had received many calls reporting animal abuse and neglect at the David’s Way property, and in the past, with continued police monitoring, the animals’ care had improved.
But this time, when Fremont County Deputy Sara Lowe and later Fremont County Lieutenant Trehearne attempted to contact Wright there on Dec. 7, 2022, they found dead goats in pens, the sick horse, extremely thin sheep and goats housed in “deplorable conditions” and horses whose ribs were visible from starvation.
When law enforcement officials first arrived on Dec. 7, they were able to contact Wright via phone, who said she had been planning on picking up more hay for the animals.
The next morning, Trehearne made arrangements to house the animals, and a plan was made to seize them and get them needed medical care.
On Dec. 12, charges of animal cruelty were filed against Wright, and she was arrested the following day.
She originally faced two counts, later amended to 10. Animal cruelty is a misdemeanor that carries a maximum penalty of six months of imprisonment and a $750 fine per charge. Wright pleaded not guilty to the allegations at an earlier court appearance, and a March 1 scheduling conference was set to schedule a trial in the case.
This story was published on Feb. 10, 2023.
Romance novelist involved in Park chase now a missing person
JACKSON (WNE) — A romance novelist who was arrested after fleeing from officers in Grand Teton National Park has been reported missing by friends and family since Jan. 30.
Faleena Hopkins, 52, was arrested Jan. 27 after National Park Service officers saw her parked in the road at Jackson Lake Junction. She led them on a 24-mile high-speed chase that forced officers to deploy spike strips to deflate her tires.
A friend of Hopkins reached out to the Jackson Hole Daily by email Friday, saying Hopkins had been missing for 10 days.
Hopkins, a well-known author of a series of self-published “Cocker Brother” romance novels, is listed on the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation’s Missing Persons page.
Among Hopkins’ federal charges from Jan. 27 include stopping or parking on the roadway, operating in excess of the posted speed limit and fleeing or attempting to elude police.
In the court documents, Hopkins listed “Jackson, 83001” as her address, despite the jail roster and park officials identifying her as a resident of Seattle, Washington.
The DCI’s missing person profile said Hopkins was last seen in Jackson on Jan. 30, the same day Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Kelly Rankin released Hopkins from Teton County jail.
“She is a white female, approximately 5’7”, 135 pounds, with green eyes and blond hair,” the webpage said. “Faleena has an infinity symbol on her left wrist, ‘Follow All Instincts’ on her right wrist, a lion face on her left shoulder and a hummingbird on her right ankle.”
Anyone with information or contact with Hopkins has been asked to contact the Jackson Police Department at 307-733-1430 or the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation at 307-777-7181.
This story was published on Feb. 11, 2023.
