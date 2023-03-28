Mountain lion shot and killed in Slater
GUERNSEY (WNE) – As local ranchers Jeb and Lalonda Baker were sipping an early morning cup of coffee and looking out toward the horizon, they wondered why their dog was out agitating the cattle. When the dog came walking in between them, they knew something else was out near the calf pen.
As Baker grabbed a pair of binoculars and took a closer look, all he could say was, “it’s a lion,” before heading for the gun cabinet.
This mountain lion was a 130-pound male that was on the prowl close to Normandy Road on the Baker ranch in Slater.
Although more lions are spotted west of the I-25 corridor, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, this one came east of the highway. The Bakers watched as the lion paced back and forth in front of the calf pen. It appeared to be stalking the cattle, according to Baker.
Jeb and his son Harley were able to take the lion down with two shots.
They immediately called the game warden, Jesse Niemerr, from the Wheatland office of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, who investigated the incident.
According to Briana Ball, WGFD public information officer, the investigation proved a justified kill in the defense of property.
“It’s sure not something you see every day,” Jeb Baker said.
This is the second occurrence of the “something you don’t see every day” at the Baker farm, as last fall they saw a black bear on their property.
In the rural areas of Wyoming, the domain is still frequented by various wildlife. Lions are more often reported near Glendo and Hartville, but sometimes they will wander in search of food.
Woman charged for making ‘jailhouse booze’
CODY (WNE) — The Cody woman arrested in February for a fourth and fifth offense of possessing drugs along with a second offense of driving under the influence of controlled substances was charged March 14 for making “jailhouse booze” while an inmate at the Park County Detention Center.
Patricia Gail Shew, 61, was charged March 14 with taking contraband into a penal institution or correctional facility, which is a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for up to one year, a maximum fine of $2,000 or both.
According to the charging documents, Shew intentionally possessed and combined ingredients to make the contraband, specifically intoxicating liquor.
Park County Deputy Corey Zubik conducted a cell search at the detention center on the afternoon of March 14 and found a cup hidden under Shew’s bunk and surrounded by items, including a bag stuffed with bread.
The cup contained what looked like orange juice, Zubic wrote in an affidavit, but further investigation revealed it was not orange juice.
“The liquid had deteriorated to a state which suggested longer than a three day period to make alcohol,” said Zubik.
He deemed the liquid “jailhouse booze” — made from fruit and bread and stored in a warm place to allow for fermentation.
Shew pleaded not guilty to the contraband charge.
Shew was initially incarcerated Feb. 1 after Cody Police Officer Blake Stinson conducted a traffic stop on her after he observed her driving over the center line on Big Horn Avenue, the affidavit said.
Methamphetamine and amphetamines were found in her car. Charges against Shew include two counts of DUI of controlled substances and two counts of possession of controlled substances.
She was given a $20,000 bond and has remained an inmate at the Park County Detention Center since her initial arrest. She now faces a jury trial in August on the contraband charge.
Police seeing a ‘smorgasbord’ of illegal drugs
POWELL (WNE) — In his 35 years in law enforcement, “there’s always been one drug that’s been predominant,” said Powell Police Chief Roy Eckerdt.
However, that’s not the case right now.
While his department knows fentanyl is spreading across the state, “it’s almost … a level playing field in what we’re seeing. It’s not limited to or predominantly cannabis, or heroin or meth,” Eckerdt said. “Meth still has a strong presence in the state, but we’re seeing everything.”
He referenced a case from earlier this month, in which a Colorado woman was caught with a variety of controlled substances at the Super 8 Motel.
In a March 12 search of Rosalie M. Hosking’s suite, Powell police say they found more than 38 grams of crack and powder cocaine, 17 grams of meth, 1.5 ounces of hallucinogenic mushrooms and THC hash and five marijuana joints; some of the narcotics had reportedly been stashed inside hairspray bottles with a false top.
“It’s a smorgasbord,” Eckerdt said of the drugs that Powell police are encountering.
Hosking stands charged with three felony and two misdemeanor counts of possessing a controlled substance. Park County Circuit Court Judge Joey Darrah initially set her bond at $150,000 cash, but later lowered it to $50,000 cash or surety.
Hosking made bail on March 23 and is now free as she awaits an arraignment in Park County District Court.
