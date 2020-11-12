Christmas tree to tour Colorado before trip to US Capitol
DENVER (AP) — A Christmas tree from a remote part of western Colorado is scheduled to tour the state before traveling across the country to become a holiday attraction at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
The Capitol Christmas Tree is expected to make stops around its home state on a big rig truck before heading east, Colorado Public Radio reports.
The 55-foot (17-meter) Engelmann spruce began its journey Tuesday in Norwood, not far from Telluride, and will continue to move around Colorado through Sunday.
The itinerary includes Denver and Grand Junction, but also many smaller communities including Ouray, Salida and Burlington.
The coronavirus pandemic has shortened this year’s tour and made many locations drive-by only, but visitors can still see the tree up close during visits to Paonia and Gunnison. There are also opportunities to watch the motorcade pass through several towns.
Former Colorado U.S. Senator Ben Nighthorse Campbell, who received his commercial driver’s license to help put himself through college decades ago, drove the Capitol Christmas Tree to Washington twice.
During his most recent trip in 2012, he observed the tree’s popularity in rural communities.
“The smaller the town, the bigger the crowd,” Nighthorse Campbell said.
Central Florida lands hub for Jetsons-like 'flying cars'
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The nation's first regional hub for “flying cars" is being built in central Florida and once completed in five years, the vehicles will be able to take passengers from Orlando to Tampa in a half hour, officials said Wednesday.
The Tavistock Development Corp. said it was constructing a Jetsons-like aviation facility in Orlando's Lake Nona area, the mixed-use planned community it built. Lake Nona already is home to several medical and research facilities.
The aircraft will be supplied by Lilium, a Germany-based aviation company that manufacturers the industry’s only five-passenger “electric vertical takeoff and landing" aircraft. At the moment, the Lilium Jets can travel up to 185 miles (nearly 300 kilometers) on a one-hour charge.
Passengers wanting a ride on the aircraft will be able to book reservations via their phones in a way similar to ride-share companies Uber and Lyft, officials said.
The vehicles flying and landing out of the Lake Nona Vertiport will accommodate four passengers and a pilot. The cost will be similar to a first-class fare, though the price will likely go down as the service becomes more popular, officials said.
Unlike airplanes and helicopters, the vehicles offer quick point-to-point personal travel, at least in principle. They could do away with the hassle of airports and traffic jams.
Battery sizes, air traffic control and other infrastructure issues are among the many potential challenges to commercializing them, according to experts. Experts compare the buzz over flying cars to the days when the aviation industry got started with the Wright brothers and the auto industry with the Ford Model T.
Appeals court clears Harvard of racial bias in admissions
BOSTON (AP) — A federal appeals court on Thursday upheld a ruling clearing Harvard University of discrimination against Asian American applicants.
Two judges on the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston rejected claims from an anti-affirmative action group that accuses the Ivy League University of imposing a “racial penalty” on Asian Americans.
The decision delivers a blow to the group, Students for Fair Admissions, and moves the case a step closer to a possible review by the U.S. Supreme Court. Some legal scholars believe the court will take up the case, and both sides have been preparing for that outcome.
Edward Blum, president of Students for Fair Admissions, said he was disappointed but that “our hope is not lost.”
“This lawsuit is now on track to go up to the U.S. Supreme Court where we will ask the justices to end these unfair and unconstitutional race-based admissions policies at Harvard and all colleges and universities,” Blum said in a written statement.
The case revived a national debate about race’s role in college admissions. In multiple decisions spanning decades, the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that colleges can consider race as a limited factor in order to promote campus diversity. But the practice faces mounting challenges in the courts, including three suits from Students from Fair Admissions.
In the latest decision, the judges concluded that Harvard’s admissions process passes legal muster and meets requirements previously created by the Supreme Court.
Minnesota governor criticizes South Dakota counterpart
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he wishes the neighboring Dakotas would take more aggressive steps to slow the spread of the coronavirus, singling out South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem for criticism.
Walz made the comments Tuesday during a news conference in St. Paul where he announced new restrictions on bars, restaurants and gatherings in Minnesota. He lamented that Minnesota is catching up with the Dakotas, which lead the country in new cases per capita.
The Democratic governor said he's not blaming neighboring states for that, but he said this summer's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota was “absolutely unnecessary,” and that data shows it helped spread the virus beyond that state. Singling out Noem, who is a Republican, he said he wishes the state would have canceled the rally and imposed a statewide mask mandate, as Minnesota has.
“And this one’s a little bit personal because the governor of South Dakota has taken to traveling to other states and criticizing others — now at a time when that state’s hospital capacity is overwhelmed,” Walz said.
Noem has repeatedly said she won't issue a statewide mask requirement and has voiced doubts about health experts who say face coverings prevent infections from spreading. She has used her refusal to issue mandates to become a rising star among conservatives, and her travels to presidential proving grounds like New Hampshire and Iowa are fueling speculation that she is eyeing a 2024 run for president.
A spokesman for Noem, Ian Fury, said in a statement Wednesday that Walz was wrong about South Dakota’s hospital situation. He pointed out that the state's COVID-19 website shows that 36% of South Dakota’s hospital capacity is free, with beds available throughout the state. However, South Dakota health officials acknowledged Tuesday that they include intensive care unit beds designed for infants in their total count of hospital beds available in the state.
Missouri woman gets federal prison in terrorism case
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri woman has been sentenced to four years in federal prison for participating in a conspiracy to help a former Missouri man who died in Syria while fighting for the Islamic State.
Sedina Unkic Hodzic, 41, of St. Louis County, was sentenced Tuesday for conspiring to provide material support to terrorists and providing material support to terrorists, according to a news release from federal prosecutors.
Hodzic and her husband, Ramiz Hodzic, sent money and supplies to Abdullah Ramo Pazara, prosecutors have said. Pazara lived in St. Louis County until 2013, when he went to Syria and became a commander for the Islamic State. He later died fighting for the group.
Ramiz Hodzic was sentenced last year to eight years in prison. Several others also have been sentenced for their roles in the conspiracy.
Man sentenced for larges fentanyl seizure in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A man from the Dominican Republic has been sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison for transporting 118 pounds of fentanyl across Nebraska.
Felipe Genao-Minaya, 49, was sentenced last week to five years and 10 months, plus three years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, The Lincoln Journal-Star reported.
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper stopped a semi-trailer truck Genao-Minaya was driving on Interstate 80 near Kearney on April 26, 2018. The trooper found a compartment inside the trailer containing 118 pounds of fentanyl, the largest seizure of the drug in the state at the time, the patrol said.
A passenger in the truck, Nelson Nunez, of New Jersey, is scheduled for sentencing later this week.
NYC woman gets ill swan to clinic via foot, car and subway
NEW YORK (AP) — Ariel Cordova-Rojas went to New York's Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge last week to celebrate her 30th birthday.
She ended up rescuing a swan with lead poisoning, taking it to a wildlife clinic by foot, car and subway with the help of both friends and strangers.
Cordova-Rojas is trained in identifying and rescuing wildlife, the New York Times reported, having worked at the Wild Bird Fund clinic in Manhattan for five years.
She got to the Queens wildlife refuge on Nov. 5 and spotted a swan alone in the grass on the side of the water.
She approached it and saw it was unable to walk or fly. She wrapped the 17-pound bird, which she says is named Bae, in her jacket and carried it a mile to the refuge entrance, the newspaper reported.
Calls to various animal rescue services and the ranger stations yielded no immediate assistance. Then a couple with a car agreed to drive the swan and Cordova-Rojas to a nearby subway station. (The couple persuaded yet another friend with a car to help get Cardova-Rojas, her bike and the swan to a subway station.) An employee of Wild Bird Fund met them at the Nostrand station in Brooklyn and helped them get to the organization’s clinic on the Upper West Side. Photos show the swan nestled in an orange jacket on a seat in a train car.
Cordova-Rojas told the Associated Press the swan was being treated for lead poisoning and with antifungals and antibacterial medications. She has made a friend of another swan at the clinic and is gaining strength and mobility.
It could take three weeks or up to two months before Bae returns to the refuge, Cordova-Rojas said.
The tale of the swan's rescue saga inspired an outpouring of affection.
“I think it just shows the immense compassion of New Yorkers. People always think that we are rude and heartless, but we are just busy and have places to go, so we move fast," Cordova-Rojas said. “Even though we live in a concrete jungle, we are surrounded by nature and wildlife if you just take a second to look around. The wildlife are just as much New Yorkers as we are, and it is our duty to keep each other safe."
National museum dedicated to Army debuts on Veterans Day
FORT BELVOIR, Va. (AP) — A sword from the defense of Fort McHenry in the War of 1812. A stopped wristwatch recovered from the wrecked E-Ring of the Pentagon on the Sept. 11 attacks. The Sherman tank that first broke through enemy lines at the Battle of the Bulge in World War II.
Those are just a few of the artifacts that tell the 245-year story of the nation's largest and oldest military branch at the new National Museum of the United States Army.
Planning for the museum has been in the works for more than a decade, and construction began in 2017. Early plans called for an opening in late 2019, but delays pushed it back to 2020, and then the pandemic hit. Those delays, though, provided an opportunity for a debut that coincides with Veterans Day.
“We can see the relics and hear the stories through the eyes and ears” of the soldiers who served, said Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday.
Paul Morando, chief of exhibits at the museum, said the goal is to tell the stories of soldiers who served, and tell some of the stories that may not be as well known to the general public.
“We didn't want to make a hallway of heroes,” he said.
Morando said the museum does not shy away from discussing painful aspects of Army history.
“We don't shy away from the more sensitive subjects the Army's been involved in," he said. "We mention My Lai. We mention Abu Ghraib. We mention Wounded Knee. These events are put out in a factual way for the public to interpret or learn more about, but we do not ignore those subjects.”
