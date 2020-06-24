Small quake rattles western Wyoming, eastern Idaho
JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — A minor earthquake rattled homes Tuesday in western Wyoming and eastern Idaho.
Dozens of people from Rawlins to Driggs, Idaho, reported feeling the magnitude 3.6 quake at 8 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Such a quake is typically too small to cause serious damage and none was reported.
The epicenter was about 20 miles (30 kilometers) northeast of Jackson, the Jackson Hole News & Guide reported.
Earthquakes aren't rare in the area near Yellowstone National Park. Thousands of quakes usually too small to be felt by people can occur in and near the park's volcanic zone every year and several fault lines run through the mountainous area.
Wyoming mayor resigns after charge of misusing her office
EVANSVILLE, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming mayor resigned after being charged with using police department records for her personal benefit.
Evansville Mayor Jennifer Sorenson resigned Monday after being charged by prosecutors with a single misdemeanor count of misuse of office last week, The Casper Star-Tribune reported.
Charging documents filed by Assistant District Attorney Mike Blonigen said Sorenson asked an Evansville police officer to use department software to conduct background checks on potential job candidates at Atlantic Aviation in Casper, where she was the general manager.
The officer, Matt McGraw, was placed on administrative leave earlier this year amid allegations of prescription drug use. He has also been charged with one count of misuse of office and two counts of drug possession.
Neither Sorenson nor her attorney, Frank Chapman, returned calls seeking comment Monday. Chapman previously said Sorenson was not connected to any illegal drug use.
The Evansville Town Council accepted Sorenson's letter of resignation at a meeting Monday night and appointed Councilman Chad Edwards as the new mayor.
Threat evacuates Bill hotel; no bomb found
BILL (WNE) — Employees and guests at the Travelodge Inn on Highway 59 were evacuated after a bomb threat close to midnight last Thursday.
Converse County sheriff’s deputies responded to the motel in Bill, 35 miles north of Douglas, and set up a perimeter for safety, Undersheriff Nate Hughes said in a press release.
“All guests and workers were evacuated, identified and accounted for,” Hughes said. “Alternative lodging was provided for those workers and guests who did not wish to wait while this process was carried out.”
Some guests were unable to get to their vehicles but were provided a courtesy ride into Douglas and were provided lodging.
The county doesn’t maintain an Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) team, but deputies requested assistance through the Office of Homeland Security, Converse County Emergency Management and members of the regional EOD team from Natrona and Laramie counties, according to Hughes.
“No devices were found in the hotel or surrounding area,” Hughes said. “The parking lot and vehicles parked there were checked with no devices found.”
Social media posts claimed that the bomb threat was allegedly called in by an ex-boyfriend of a hotel employee, but that has not been corroborated by authorities nor been able to be confirmed by the Douglas Budget. No additional information is available, and the case is still under investigation, according to Hughes.
Cheyenne day care worker charged with manslaughter
CHEYENNE (WNE) -- A local day care worker has been charged with manslaughter over the swaddling death of an 8-month-old girl in her care.
Kristina Croy, 37, of Cheyenne was arrested on a warrant for voluntary manslaughter June 16 by Cheyenne Police Department officers. She was later charged with a single count of manslaughter for allegedly killing an 8-month-old child that was at her day care.
The manslaughter charge carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison and/or up to a $10,000 fine.
According to court documents:
On Sept. 25, 2019, the 8-month-old, M.G., arrived at the hospital via ambulance not breathing and without a pulse. After an autopsy, it was discovered M.G. died due to positional asphyxia, meaning she died because she couldn't breath in the position she was placed in.
M.G. was at Croy's day care, "It's a Child's World They Matter," which was a home day care.
Croy put M.G. in a "little sleeper," which is a device that zips up to a child's neck and holds the arms down with a Velcro-like fastener.
Croy put M.G. in the swaddling device despite specific and numerous instructions from M.G.'s mother not to swaddle M.G. Infants who are old enough to roll on their own and can sit up on their own, such as M.G. could, also aren't supposed to be swaddled.
Wyoming child care licensing rules also prohibit swaddling toddlers without a directive from a physician.
The swaddling device used on M.G. was recovered by officers and was listed as a size small, for 3- to 6-month-old infants weighing 13-18 pounds and was 22½ inches long. M.G. was 8 months old, 19 pounds and 25 inches long at the time of her death.
