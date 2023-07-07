Secretary of state welcomes addition of election measures
CHEYENNE—On July 1, Secretary of State Chuck Gray welcomed several new additions to the Wyoming Election Code.
House Enrolled Act 46, which strengthens Wyoming’s voter ID law for absentee ballots, and House Enrolled Act 30, which increases transparency in the release of Wyoming’s Voter Registry List information, went into effect July 1, according to a news release from his office.
House Enrolled Act 70, which prevents crossover voting and closes Wyoming’s primaries, and Senate Enrolled Act 86, which advances election security by, among other things, shortening the early voting period from 45 days to 28 days, previously went into effect in March.
“Wyoming’s 2023 Legislative Session saw the passage of a number of landmark election integrity bills. I am proud of our administration’s work in advocating for advancements in election integrity and security, and our team is working hard to ensure their smooth and efficient implementation in preparation of the 2024 Election,” Gray said in the news release.
The Wyoming Secretary of State publishes the Wyoming Election Code.
To view a copy of the revised Election Code, visit the Secretary of State’s website.
Death on Yellowstone's Craig Pass ruled a suicide
JACKSON—Teton County Coroner Brent Blue has determined that Catheryn Danyelle Griffin, 38, died by suicide May 13 on Craig Pass.
Yellowstone National Park announced Blue’s determination in a Wednesday morning press release.
Griffin, of Seffner, Florida, was found dead in a car that was driven into a snowbank the evening of May 13 on Craig Pass. A man was standing outside the car, and while Yellowstone has not provided the man’s name, charges filed against Michael Wayne McCollum, 47, and the timeline of his arrest match information the park has released.
Shortly after the accident, federal prosecutors labeled McCollum, who was charged with drug possession and traffic violations, a flight risk.
But days later, they changed course and did not oppose his release while his case was being adjudicated.
Stephanie A. Hambrick, magistrate judge for the U.S. District Court of Wyoming in Mammoth Hot Springs, allowed him to be released from a Montana jail with a number of conditions.
McCollum was required to surrender his passport, to stay with his brother in Missouri unless traveling for work or medical purposes, and maintain contact with his attorney at least every other week.
No new documents have been filed in McCollum’s case since June 5.
At McCollum’s court appearance on May 18, Hambrick scheduled a follow-up hearing for July 6.
Woman charged with injuring two deputies
PINEDALE—A Missouri woman is charged with two felonies of injuring deputies while resisting arrest June 20 after a traffic stop near the Daniel Junction.
Crystal D. Hatcher is also charged with the third or more possession of marijuana count, a felony in Wyoming, according to court records.
Sublette County deputies Brian Gardner and Danielle Cooper stopped driver Clifton N. Brown, also of Missouri, around 11:49 p.m., for speeding southbound on Highway 191, according to the affidavit. Deputies noted a very “distinct” smell of what they concluded was marijuana from the vehicle and asked Brown to step out of the car, which he declined to do, asking to call his attorney, it says.
Brown resisted and called the deputies “racist” when they asked him several more times and they helped him out, according to the affidavit.
Brown and Hatcher, his passenger, denied there was marijuana in the vehicle.
Hatcher said she was one week pregnant and refused to get out, verbally and physically resisting and “forcefully” pulling herself out of the patrol car.
Deputies Gardner and Cooper “carefully placed her on the ground,” according to the affidavit. Both injured their knees from trying to protect Hatcher from hurting herself while resisting as they placed her on the ground, it says.
Hatcher is charged with a felony of interfering with and causing injury to Gardner as well as the same felony for injuring Cooper.
She admitted marijuana in the car was hers, leading to a third felony charge of third or subsequent possession, records show.
Brown was cited for speeding and released. Hatcher refused treatment and was taken into custody, then released after Brown paid her $10,000 cash bond.
Hatcher waived her June 28 preliminary hearing in Sublette County Circuit Court.
