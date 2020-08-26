Environmental groups sue to block Alaska's Arctic drilling
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Environmental groups filed lawsuits aimed at halting efforts by the Trump administration to open up wide swaths of Alaska’s Arctic to oil drilling.
Two separate lawsuits were filed late Monday challenging the Bureau of Land Management’s plan to allow drilling on more than 18 million acres of land in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska. The legal actions contend the administration is rolling back protections for the ecosystem.
The lawsuits came the same day environmental groups filed legal challenges to the Department of the Interior’s opening of the coastal plain of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil and gas lease sales.
“We’re pushing back against the Trump administration’s assault on the Arctic and drawing the line,” said Rebecca Noblin, an attorney for the law firm EarthJustice, which filed separate lawsuits against drilling plans for both areas on behalf of four environmental groups.
Interior spokesperson Conner Swanson said responsible exploration and development of the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska is vital to the nation’s energy independence and economic security.
“The department’s commonsense actions are lawful and based on the best available science, and we will continue to implement President Trump’s agenda to create more American jobs, protect the safety of American workers, support domestic energy production and conserve our environment,” Swanson said.
In June, the Department of the Interior said it planned to open more than 18 million acres of the reserve — an area the size of Indiana — to oil drilling.
The reserve was set aside by President Warren Harding in 1923 for its potential petroleum value. The entire 23-million-acre site on the western North Slope contains about 8.7 billion barrels of oil, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Fate of California condors unknown after sanctuary burns
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A California wildfire has destroyed a sanctuary for the endangered California condor and the fates of several condors, including a chick, remain unknown.
A blaze began last Wednesday in Los Padres National Forest northwest of Los Angeles. By Friday, it had destroyed the 80-acre sanctuary in Big Sur that since 1997 has been used to release captive-bred condors into the wild, the San Jose Mercury News reported.
The sanctuary lost pens, a research building and other facilities. The nonprofit Ventana Wildlife Society of Monterey, which ran the facility, was seeking $500,000 in donations to rebuild it.
There weren't any people or condors at the facility when it burned, society Executive Director Kelly Sorenson told the Mercury News.
However, at least four condors in the area are unaccounted for. One is a 4-month-old condor chick named Iniko that was living in a nest in a redwood tree about a mile (1.6 kilometers) from the facility. The chick was too young to fly.
The parents flew away as the fire approached but Sorenson said the remote camera that monitored the nest was destroyed on Thursday as he and his family watched from home.
“We were horrified. It was hard to watch. We still don’t know if the chick survived, or how well the free-flying birds have done,” he said. “I’m concerned we may have lost some condors. Any loss is a setback. I’m trying to keep the faith and keep hopeful.”
Polanski's request to restore film academy membership denied
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge on Tuesday denied Roman Polanski's request to restore his membership in the organization that bestows the Academy Awards two years after he was expelled from it for raping a minor.
The fugitive film director sued in April 2019, asking the court to compel the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to make him a member in good standing again.
A year earlier, the academy made the rare move of expelling Polanski and Bill Cosby, months after ending the membership of disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.
Polanski appealed the decision, and in January 2019 the academy rejected his appeal.
Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mary Strobel on Tuesday ruled that the academy had a right to expel Polanski, afforded him a fair hearing and gave him sufficient notice of his expulsion. She adopted a tentative ruling that she had issued earlier on Tuesday as her final order.
Harland Braun, Polanski's lawyer said the 87-year-old director has no plans to appeal Strobel's decision.
“Roman’s membership in the academy is pretty worthless and we would not waste legal fees for an appeal for no real purpose,” Braun said in an email Tuesday to The Associated Press. “Roman is one of the greatest directors in movie history. His art will survive long after the academy is a forgotten relic.”
An email seeking comment from academy officials wasn't immediately returned. In 2019 the academy said in a statement that “the procedures taken to expel Mr. Polanski were fair and reasonable.”
Polanski, who won a best director Oscar for “The Pianist” in 2003, remains a fugitive after pleading guilty to unlawful sex with a minor in 1977 and fleeing the United States the following year. He has been living in Europe since.
He had been an academy member for nearly 50 years at the time of his expulsion, and his films had been nominated for 28 Oscars.
Paid family, sick leave initiative makes Colorado ballot
DENVER (AP) — An initiative asking Colorado voters if they want to create a $1.3 billion state-run paid family and medical leave insurance program has qualified for the November ballot.
The secretary of state's office said Tuesday that Colorado Families First, a liberal coalition, had submitted enough valid voter signatures to place the initiative on the ballot. More than 124,000 signatures are required to qualify.
The initiative calls for employers and their workers to pay into a fund that would allow workers to be paid while taking time off for medical reasons for themselves or family.
Employees could qualify for up to 90% of regular weekly pay — but no more than $1,100 per week — for up to 12 weeks of leave. Current federal law allows employees to take up to 12 weeks of medical leave without requiring employers to pay them.
State Democratic lawmakers have tried in recent years to create a paid family leave program. Opponents questioned the cost to employers and workers as well as the fiscal soundness of past proposals.
Inspired by the coronavirus pandemic, lawmakers did pass legislation this year requiring employers to provide at least six days of paid sick leave starting in 2021 — and 16 during a declared public health emergency.
Anti-government activist Bundy arrested at Idaho Statehouse
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities on Tuesday arrested anti-government activist Ammon Bundy at the Idaho Statehouse after he refused to leave a meeting room where a few hours earlier angry protesters forced out lawmakers.
Bundy didn't respond to a reporter's shouted questions as he was wheeled into an elevator in a chair he apparently refused to get out of. At least two others were also arrested after police cleared the room, and they also refused to follow police commands to leave. Another person was taken into custody earlier in the same room where protesters shouted down lawmakers.
The incident follows another on Monday when angry protesters forced their way into the Idaho House gallery that had limited seating because of the coronavirus pandemic, the window of a glass door getting shattered as protesters jostled with police. Protesters were ultimately let in when Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke stepped in, seeking to avoid violence.
Lawmakers are meeting in a special session called by Republican Gov. Brad Little because of the coronavirus pandemic. Bundy and other protesters are opposed to a proposed liability law intended to shield schools, businesses and government entities from lawsuits from people who get COVID-19. Some lawmakers also oppose the legislation they say will remove accountability.
Tuesday’s unrest started when the committee chairman, Republican Rep. Greg Chaney, directed two people sitting in an area reserved for credentialed members of the media to leave those seats. Press credentials are controlled by the Capitol Correspondents Association.
“I'm not sure precisely what their goal is, but I'm absolutely sure that the two individuals whom I asked to leave were intending to create a scene," he said. “At times in the last 24 to 36 hours, this building has descended into complete chaos, and the only way to make sure that all citizens feel comfortable coming here to be heard is to make sure that we don't allow rule deviations in general.”
White woman slapped Black child, used racist slur
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — A white woman is facing felony child abuse charges after police say she slapped an 11-year-old Black child and called him a racist slur after his go-kart bumped hers at a Florida amusement park.
Boca Raton police say in court records that Haley Zager, 30, and the boy were driving go-karts at the Boomers amusement park Saturday night when they accidentally collided. They say Zager confronted the child after the ride and, in the presence of three Boomers employees, slapped him in the face, using a racist slur to justify the strike to bystanders.
Court records say Zager admitted to officers that she struck the child, who had a swollen eye, but denied using the slur. Police say they also found a container of pills in her underwear and charged her will illegal possession of prescription drugs.
Zager was released on her own recognizance Monday. Her public defender did not immediately respond to an email Wednesday morning seeking comment.
Gene sleuths suggests wide virus spread from Boston meeting
NEW YORK (AP) — A meeting at a hotel in Boston last February may have ignited the spread of the pandemic virus to some 19,000 people in the area, a new study suggests.
Health authorities had previously linked the meeting to more than 90 cases among people at the meeting and their contacts. But researchers found that a specific mutation in the virus from people associated with the meeting also showed up in hundreds of other cases, which allowed them to estimate the broader extent of the spread.
It's “a pretty unsophisticated, back-of-the envelope calculation that we think gives us a sense of the scale,” Bronwyn MacInnis of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, senior author of the paper, said Tuesday.
The research paper has been posted online but has not yet undergone peer review. The 19,000 figure does not appear in the paper because it was an informal calculation, MacInnis said.
She and co-authors began their analysis by deciphering the genetic makeup of the new coronavirus that was recovered from people sampled mostly in the Boston area between January and May.
Twenty-eight of those infected people were already among the 90 who had been linked to the gathering, an international meeting of executives of Biogen, a biotech company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in February. All of their samples were found to contain a tiny but distinctive genetic variant, which the the researchers then used as a marker to look for other cases related to the conference.
That distinctive marker showed up in 246 samples that were not previously linked to the meeting and were recovered from residents in four nearby counties. Researchers used that result to extrapolate to the 19,000 figure.
MacInnis said the marker did not make the virus particularly contagious or dangerous. But the conference occurred before people in in the Boston area were taking steps to minimize the spread of COVID-19, she said.
In a statement to The Associated Press, Biogen said the meeting took place at a time "when general knowledge about the coronavirus was limited. We were adhering closely to the prevailing official guidelines. We never would have knowingly put anyone at risk."
Pilot in deadly Oregon crash worked for Montana chopper firm
THE DALLES, Ore. (AP) — A helicopter pilot who died late Monday while fighting a wildfire in Oregon's Mount Hood National Forest worked for a private company based in Bozeman, Montana that was under contract for aerial firefighting with the U.S. Forest Service, authorities said Tuesday.
“This kind of news is never easy,” said Suzanne Flory, a spokeswoman for the Forest Service. “We have very limited information at this time but an investigation has started and it is ongoing."
Authorities declined to release the name of the man because authorities were still notifying his family, but the pilot had been doing bucket drops on the fire for several days with a Type 1 Kmax helicopter before the crash, said Brian Goff, the Forest Service incident commander for the White River Fire.
The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.
The White River Fire is currently 15% contained and is a little more than 1,200 acres (485 hectares) in size. It’s been fueled by gusty winds and is burning in steep, densely forested terrain about 90 miles (145 kilometers) east of Portland.
It's one of 10 major wildfires burning in the Pacific Northwest and is currently the No. 2 priority for fire crews in the region.
About 5,000 of the 28,000 firefighters deployed on wildfires nationwide are on blazes in the Pacific Northwest, said John Giller, with the Forest Service's Pacific Northwest region.
Attorney: Missing Fort Hood soldier's body found in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The body of a missing soldier is believed to have been found about 30 miles from Fort Hood, the Army base in Texas where he was stationed, police said Tuesday.
Identification found with the body in Temple, Texas, indicates the man may be missing Fort Hood soldier Sgt. Elder Fernandes, according to a statement from local police. Forensic confirmation is pending.
Fernandes is the third soldier from Fort Hood to go missing in the past year, and two have been found dead this summer.
Temple police received a medical call at 5:36 p.m. saying a male had been seen near some railroad tracks, according to the statement. When officers arrived, they determined the man was dead.
Foul play is not suspected, police said, but the investigation is ongoing. An autopsy has been ordered.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Fernandes family during this challenging time,” Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds said.
Natalie Khawam, who is representing the Fernandes family, said Army police told family members about the discovery late Tuesday night. She said the body was found hanging in a tree.
Fernandes' backpack was with him, Khawam said, and police found the 23-year-old man's driver's license inside.
Fernandes was reported missing by Killeen and U.S. Army police on Aug. 19 after he was last seen on Aug. 17, when officials said a superior dropped him off at his house. Fort Hood said in a statement over the weekend that Fernandes had transferred units after reporting sexual abuse, an Army official said in a statement.
Falwell says he's resigned from Liberty University
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jerry Falwell Jr. announced his resignation Tuesday as the head of Liberty University after a provocative photo and revelations of his wife's extramarital affair roiled the evangelical school founded by his father.
Falwell’s exit marks a precipitous fall from power for one of the country’s most visible conservative Christian leaders and ardent supporters of President Donald Trump. He confirmed his decision to resign in a wide-ranging interview with The Associated Press.
According to the school, he initially offered to resign Monday, hours after a news outlet published an interview with a man who said that he had a yearslong sexual relationship with Becki Falwell and that Jerry Falwell participated in some of the liaisons as a voyeur. Falwell, who denied any participation, later reversed course on his resignation and began telling news outlets he had no intention of leaving. Then he changed direction again.
“That’s the only reason I resigned: because I don’t want something my wife did to harm the school I’ve spent my whole life building," he said in a phone interview. "I never broke a single rule that applies to staff members at Liberty, which I was. So I want everybody to know that.”
The university confirmed in a statement that its board had accepted Falwell’s resignation as president, chancellor and board member. All were effective immediately, the statement said.
Becki Falwell also spoke with the AP on Tuesday, saying she and her husband are “more in love than ever" — a sentiment echoed by an audibly tearful Jerry Falwell.
“We have the strongest relationship, and Jerry is the most forgiving person I’ve ever met,” she said. “It’s a shame that Christians can’t give us the same forgiveness that Christ gave us.”
Falwell had already been on leave since earlier this month after alumni and others recoiled at a photo he posted on social media. The image showed him with his pants unzipped, stomach exposed and arm high around the waist of his wife’s pregnant assistant. He also held a glass of dark liquid that he described in a caption as “black water.” Falwell has said the photo was taken at a costume party during a family vacation.
