FDA chief: Sorry for overstating plasma benefits
WASHINGTON –- Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn on Tuesday apologized for overstating the life-saving benefits of treating COVID-19 patients with convalescent plasma.
Scientists and medical experts have been pushing back against the claims about the treatment since President Donald Trump’s announcement on Sunday that the FDA had decided to issue emergency authorization for convalescent plasma, taken from patients who have recovered from the coronavirus and rich in antibodies.
Trump hailed the decision as a historic breakthrough even though the value of the treatment has not been established. Hahn had echoed Trump in saying that 35 more people out of 100 would survive the coronavirus if they were treated with the plasma. That claim vastly overstated preliminary findings of Mayo Clinic observation.
Convalescent plasma is a century-old approach to treating the flu, measles and other viruses. But the evidence so far has not been conclusive about whether the plasma works for coronavirus, when to administer it and what dose is needed. It also would require a randomized study of some people given the plasma and some not.
Redwoods survive wildfire at California's oldest state park
BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (AP) — When a massive wildfire swept through California’s oldest state park last week it was feared many trees in a grove of old-growth redwoods, some of them 2,000 years old and among the tallest living things on Earth, may finally have succumbed.
But an Associated Press reporter and photographer hiked the renowned Redwood Trail at Big Basin Redwoods State Park on Monday and confirmed most of the ancient redwoods had withstood the blaze. Among the survivors is one dubbed Mother of the Forest.
“That is such good news, I can’t tell you how much that gives me peace of mind,” said Laura McLendon, conservation director for the Sempervirens Fund, an environmental group dedicated to the protection of redwoods and their habitats.
Redwood forests are meant to burn, she said, so reports earlier this week that the state park was “gone” were misleading.
The historic park headquarters is gone, as are many small buildings and campground infrastructure that went up in flames as fire swept through the park about 45 miles (72 kilometers) south of San Francisco.
“But the forest is not gone,” McLendon said. “It will regrow. Every old growth redwood I’ve ever seen, in Big Basin and other parks, has fire scars on them. They’ve been through multiple fires, possibly worse than this.”
When forest fires, windstorms and lightning hit redwood trees, those that don’t topple can resprout. Mother of the Forest, for example, used to be 329 feet tall (100 meters), the tallest tree in the park. After the top broke off in a storm, a new trunk sprouted where the old growth had been.
California ski resort changing name, citing offensive word
TAHOE CITY, Calif. (AP) — California’s popular Squaw Valley Ski Resort will change its name because the word “squaw” is a derogatory term for Native American women, officials announced Tuesday. The site was the scene of the 1960 Winter Olympics.
The decision was reached after consulting with local Native American groups and extensive research into the etymology and history of the term “squaw," said Ron Cohen, president and COO of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows.
The word “squaw,” derived from the Algonquin language, may have once simply meant “woman,” but over generations, the word morphed into a misogynist and racist term to disparage indigenous women.
“While we love our local history and the memories we all associate with this place as it has been named for so long, we are confronted with the overwhelming evidence that the term ‘squaw’ is considered offensive,” Cohen said.
Work to find a new name will start immediately and is expected to be announced next year, he said.
When settlers arrived in the 1850s in the area where the Sierra Nevada resort is now located, they first saw only Native American women working in a meadow. The land near Lake Tahoe was believed to have been given the name Squaw Valley by those early settlers.
Miami police officer's wife dies after getting locked in SUV
MIAMI SHORES, Fla. (AP) — A Florida police officer's wife died after becoming trapped in the back of his patrol vehicle for several hours during a hot afternoon, police said Monday.
Investigators are treating the death of Clara Paulino, 56, as an accident, the Miami Herald reported.
Aristides Paulino, 58, who works for the city of Miami, was asleep in the couple's Miami Shores home Friday afternoon after finishing a midnight shift, the Herald reported. Clara Paulino had climbed into the backseat of his marked SUV to find something when the doors somehow closed, and a self-locking mechanism engaged, officials said.
Temperatures reached over 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 degrees Celsius) as Paulino spent about four hours stuck inside the SUV until her family discovered her body, police. Investigators did not immediately say what Paulino had been looking for.
The SUV has a cage that separates the back seat from the front seat and has bars on the windows, Matthew Reyes, the vice president of the Miami Fraternal Order of Police, told NBC-6. He said the vehicle's doors lock and can only be opened from the outside.
Neighbor Daphne Stewart told WSVN it was not unusual to see Paulino get into her husband’s police vehicle.
“I don’t think anybody could imagine anything like that ever happening,” Stewart said.
WWII surrender ceremony in Hawaii limited to local veterans
HONOLULU (AP) — A Pearl Harbor ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II — possibly the last opportunity for many aging U.S. veterans to commemorate the day — will be limited to survivors of the war living in Hawaii because of coronavirus concerns.
The plan before Friday had been to allow about 200 people, mostly WWII veterans, their families and government officials, to gather on the battleship USS Missouri, which hosted the Japanese surrender on Sept. 2, 1945 in Tokyo Bay.
But an announcement made Friday night said that those planning to fly into the state are no longer invited in an effort to protect the aging veterans — mostly in their 90s — from COVID-19.
Tony Vericella, the executive director of the 75th WWII Commemoration Committee, said in a phone interview Monday that the decision to limit attendance was a difficult one, but organizers are working on new ways to honor those left out in a virtual setting.
“We are going to do as many things as possible to integrate and name all of those folks who had hoped to be here,” Vericella said. “Everybody felt that the best and safest thing to do with respect to the World War II veterans coming into Hawaii from outside was really just to engage them in the best possible way virtually.”
Vericella said they were confident in local safety measures put in place for the mainland veterans once they arrived for a special flight from Oakland to Honolulu and thereafter, but the risks for those traveling from their hometowns to California was too great.
He said federal and local officials “didn't want to take that particular chance.”
In a story published early Friday, WWII veteran Jerry Pedersen, who was aboard the USS Missouri and watched the Japanese surrender, told The Associated Press he had been looking forward to attending the event for years, but he understood the risks.
“I’ve been told what I need to do in order to be responsible for myself but also toward others,” said Pedersen.
“I want to go back because that day, as much as I remember it, what happened, why we were there, the fact that it was the end of the realities of war and killing and all, it was the first day that I had to start answering, ‘What am I going to do with the rest of my life?’” Pedersen, who turned 95 last week, said.
Mississippi runs 5 state banner finalists up the flagpole
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is literally running some proposals up a flagpole as it searches for a new state banner.
A commission that's working to recommend a new state flag was meeting Tuesday. It is scheduled to fly the five final designs to see how the flags look fluttering in the breeze, or hanging limply without any wind. They are conducting the exercise before choosing a winner because flags look different high on a pole than they do as drawings on a computer screen.
In late June, Mississippi legislators voted to retire the last state flag to include the Confederate battle emblem, which has been broadly condemned as racist. The change came amid widespread national protests over racial injustice after Minneapolis police killed a Black man, George Floyd, in their custody in May.
Leaders from business, religion, education and sports — including, crucially, the Southeastern Conference — lobbied legislators to furl Mississippi's 126-year-old flag, saying that the banner did not properly represent a state with a 38% Black population.
The law shelving the flag specified that a new banner cannot include the Confederate emblem and must have the phrase, “In God We Trust.”
The law also created a nine-member commission to recommend a new flag. The general public submitted nearly 3,000 design proposals, and the commission last week narrowed that to the final five: a shield with wavy lines representing water; the Mississippi River snaking along the state's western border, plus a magnolia blossom; two others with magnolia blossoms; and one with a stylized magnolia tree. Each has a star made of diamond shapes that are important to the state's Choctaw culture.
The five designs were manufactured into flags. The commission will choose a final design next week that will appear on the Nov. 3 ballot. If voters accept the design, it will become the new state flag. If they reject it, the design process will begin again, with another proposal going to the ballot later.
More arrests, 2 injuries after pared-down RNC in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — At least seven people were arrested and two were hospitalized during protests after North Carolina’s scaled-back share of the Republican National Convention concluded.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg officers used pepper spray on demonstrators and made two arrests after a crowd surrounded a burning object in the street after 10 p.m. Monday hours after about 300 delegates met to renominate President Donald Trump, police said.
The object appeared to be an American flag, The Charlotte Observer reported.
Police accused a protester of pushing an officer off his bike as he tried to put out the fire, according to a statement from the department posted early Tuesday morning.
Charlotte City Councilman Braxton Winston was present during the encounter and was hit by pepper spray, the Observer reported. In a tweet to the police department, Winston disputed allegations that a protester pushed the officer.
A video posted to Twitter on Tuesday after midnight appeared to show a group of officers using their bikes to knock down demonstrators. One ran his bike over the legs of a woman who was pepper sprayed and collapsed in the street.
Four more arrests came as officers attempted to detain a person accused of cutting down a flag outside Charlotte's police headquarters, the department said. Police again used pepper spray and two people “were injured during incident” and taken to the hospital, according to the agency.
Guilfoyle says she's a 1st-generation American
WASHINGTON (AP) — In her Republican National Convention speech, Kimberly Guilfoyle described herself as a first-generation American, citing her mother's Puerto Rican roots.
But Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory, and its residents are U.S. citizens.
Guilfoyle, a Trump campaign adviser and the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., cited her family history on Monday to make the case that she knows how dangerous a socialist agenda would be for the nation.
She says her mother was a special education teacher from Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, while her father, whom she described as “also an immigrant,” came to this nation in pursuit of the American dream.” Her father is from Ireland.
Now, she says, “I consider it my duty to protect that dream.”
The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for clarification.
