Officer put on leave until investigation completed
CODY (WNE) — Cody Police Officer Blake Stinson has been put on paid administrative leave, pending the investigation into his conduct during an arrest of a 17-year-old juvenile in January.
“An officer of the City of Cody Police Department has been placed on paid administrative leave following the receipt of the formal complaint from a member of the public and review of available material supporting the complaint,” a Cody Police Department press release said. “This necessary step has been taken while the internal investigation is on-going and finalized regarding the matter.”
A YouTube video produced by the LackLuster channel that compiled Stinson’s body camera and dash camera footage was published May 21. It called into question Stinson’s conduct during the arrest.
According to the press release, the City of Cody and CPD will provide updates on the progress and findings of the internal investigation “as appropriate and within the bounds of confidentiality requirements per Wyoming statute.”
“The City of Cody and the Cody Police Department acknowledges its commitment to maintaining transparency, accountability and the highest standards of public trust in law enforcement,” the release said. “We remain steadfast in our dedication to serving our community with professionalism, integrity and the highest standards of public service.”
“The City of Cody thanks its residents for their continued support, cooperation and trust,” the release continued.
Any resident wishing to provide comments or information pertinent to the investigation can call (307) 527-8709 or email submitcomments@codywy.gov.
Wyoming Families For Freedom to host town hall
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Book banning has come to Laramie County, and a small, but vocal group wants to change the Laramie County School District 1 policies around obtaining and distributing books. Using lists from out-of-state organizations, more than 100 books have been targeted so far to be removed or restricted in school libraries, according to a news release from Wyoming Families for Freedom.
The organization, which is a coalition of citizens advocating for educators, books and the First Amendment, will host a town hall from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Cheyenne, 3005 Thomes Ave., to inform the public about what is happening in Laramie County and how the community can get involved.
Among targeted books, nearly 40% feature LGBTQ+ stories or authors, while 32% feature minority stories or authors, the release said.
“Students need access to books featuring a wide diversity of the human experience ... Banning or restricting books is not a Wyoming value. We don’t want the government telling students what they can read, especially when there is already a policy in place for parents who wish to restrict access to books for their own children,”group member Marcie Kindred said in the release.
The town hall comes ahead of the June 5 Board of Trustees meeting. Information about the proposal to change library policies is expected to be introduced, as well as a potential attempt to define what “sexually explicit” means in the context of books. This action was ordered by members of the local school board during a February work session.
Cheyenne police arrest two on felony drug charges
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Two people have been booked into the Laramie County jail on felony drug charges after a Thursday traffic stop, according to a news release from the Cheyenne Police Department.
At approximately 9:45 p.m. Thursday, a Cheyenne police officer conducted a traffic stop on a white Ford Transit van at the intersection of Interstate 25 and College Drive for failing to maintain lane of travel and for not properly displaying a front license plate. The van was registered to Juvenile Extensive Management Services ( JEMS), an agency that provides transport services to children with behavioral and mental health challenges.
During the traffic stop, the officer identified Richard Clifton, 64, of Cheyenne as the driver, and Olivia Merrill, 21, of Cheyenne as the front seat passenger.
A Laramie County sheriff ’s deputy arrived and deployed his K9 partner, who alerted to the odor of a controlled substance inside the vehicle.
The vehicle was subsequently searched, and nearly 200 suspected fentanyl pills were recovered. Officers also found signs that fentanyl pills had been smoked inside the van.
Clifton and Merrill were both arrested and booked into the jail on felony drug possession and conspiracy charges.
This case remains under investigation by the Cheyenne Police Department Detective Bureau.
