Gas prices back up by more than 4 cents a gallon in Wyoming
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 4.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.40 per gallon on Monday, according to Gas-Buddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 0.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 87.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.The national average price of diesel has fallen 3.2 cents in the last week, and stands at $3.94 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state on Sunday was $2.99 per gallon, while the highest was $4.05, a difference of $1.06 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.51 on Monday.The national average is down 14.7 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 106.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering more than 150,000 U.S. gas stations.
This story was published on May 24, 2023.
US 14A mountain pass to open for season Friday
SHERIDAN (WNE) — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is set to open US 14A by noon May 26. Crews from both the Lovell and Burgess Junction sides began snow removal operations at the beginning of May with a target date of Memorial Day to open.
US 14A is one of four mountain passes that are affected by seasonal winter closures. This 22-mile stretch of scenic mountain road is located in the Bighorn Mountains of north-central Wyoming. WYDOT closes these routes in the late fall once maintaining the roads due to heavy, drifting snow makes it difficult and impractical.
Because many other forest service roads are not accessible, motorists are asked to stay on US 14A and not attempt to access any other roads at this time.
WYDOT reminds motorists to obey all speed limits, wear your seatbelt at all times, watch for wildlife and enjoy the drive.
This story was published on May 23, 2023.
Wheatland Corral to offer wild horse, burro for adoption May 26
WHEATLAND (WNE) — The Bureau of Land Management’s Wheatland Off-Range Corral will offer 40-50 wild horses and burros for adoption at its second in-person event of the season on Friday, May 26.
Those interested can preview the animals starting at 8 a.m. until the live competitive auction begins at 10 a.m. Bids start at $125. Animals not taken during the auction will be available on a first come, first served basis until 3 p.m. for the standard adoption or sales fee.
Can’t make it to Wheatland in May?
The Wheatland corral has scheduled adoption events for the last Friday of every month, now through October.
The Bureau of Land Management’s Wheatland Off-Range Corral reopened for a tour of the facility April 14 and later held its first live adoption in 18 months.
The wild horse and burro adoptions this spring came after a yearlong closure due to a sickness that affected the entire herd.
The April 28 adoption that went from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. saw a lot of bidding and within the first hour, seven horses had new forever homes. After that live auction, people could choose the horses they wanted – first come, first served.
“Folks have been waiting patiently for over a year to see and adopt these animals and we are equally eager to start adoptions again,” said JJ Nolan, wild horse and burro facility manager.
Adopters must be at least 18 years old and have facilities that meet the BLM’s requirements.
To complete an online application to adopt, browse individual animal profiles or learn more about adoption requirements, visit https://wildhorsesonline.blm.gov/.
This story was published on May 24, 2023.
Wyoming unemployment falls to 3.5% in April 2023
CHEYENNE (WNE) — The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported Monday that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell from 3.7% in March to 3.5% in April.
Wyoming’s unemployment rate was higher than its April 2022 level of 3.2% and slightly higher than the current U.S. unemployment rate of 3.4%.
Seasonally adjusted employment of Wyoming residents rose by 1,376 individuals (0.5%) from March to April as people went back to work.
From March to April, most county unemployment rates followed their normal seasonal pattern and decreased. Jobless rates often fall in April as warmer weather brings seasonal job gains in construction, professional & business services, and other sectors.
The largest unemployment rate decreases occurred in Washakie (down from 5.7% to 3.9%), Big Horn (down from 4.8% to 3.6%), and Sweetwater (down from 5% to 3.8%) counties.
Teton County’s unemployment rate rose from 2.7% in March to 3.9% in April as the ski season ended.
From April 2022 to April 2023, unemployment rates rose modestly in 11 counties, fell in nine counties and remained unchanged in three counties.
This story was published on May 24, 2023.
