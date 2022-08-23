Foot found in Abyss Pool likely from July accident; no foul play suspected
JACKSON (WNE) –- The human foot found in a shoe in Yellowstone National Park’s Abyss Pool Tuesday in West Thumb Geyser Basin is likely from a July 31 death.
No foul play is suspected, park officials said Friday.
Yellowstone officials didn’t say in a press release why they had tied the incident to the end of July. But they said the investigation is ongoing to determine why the person died.
Yellowstone has not identified a possible victim, and officials have declined to answer questions about the condition or description of the shoe and foot.
Teton County Coroner Brent Blue said that his team has “remains of a victim” from Yellowstone but did not provide further information.
Blue told the Daily that Yellowstone is leading the efforts to identify the victim.
Abyss Pool is approximately 53 feet deep, and its waters are approximately 140 degrees Fahrenheit.Humans and their belongings have a history of falling into Yellowstone’s hot thermal pools. At least 20 people have died from burns they suffered in thermal features after intentionally entering the pool or falling in.
In June 2016, a 23-year-old man walked off the boardwalk near Norris Geyser Basin and died after falling into a hot spring. He was looking for a place to soak, which is not allowed in Yellowstone’s thermal pools. An accident report released a few months after the accident said that extreme heat and the pool’s acidic nature likely caused the young man’s remains to dissolve.
“Hot springs have injured or killed more people in Yellowstone than any other natural feature,” according to the park’s webpage about thermal features.
This story was posted on August 20, 2022.
Wyoming’s unemployment rate down to just 3% in July
POWELL (WNE) — Wyoming’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was down to 3% in July.
The state unemployment rate decreased from 3.1% in June to 3.0% in July, as job gains were seen in leisure and hospitality, construction and professional and business services.
The unemployment rate for the U.S. as a whole was 3.5% in July.
July unemployment rates were lower than their year-ago levels in every county.
Unemployment rates were elevated in 2021 because of the pandemic. Teton County, at 1.7%, had the lowest unemployment rate in the state in July. It was followed by Crook County and Niobrara County, both at 2.2% and Weston County at 2.3%.
The highest rates were found in Sweetwater (down from 5.7% to 3.9%) and Fremont and Natrona County, each at 3.7%.
Total non-farm employment in Wyoming (not seasonally adjusted and measured by place of work) rose from 284,500 in July, 2021 to 291,600 in July 2022, an increase of 7,100 jobs.
Employment was unusually low in 2021 because of economic disruptions related to the pandemic.
This story was published on August 23, 2022.
