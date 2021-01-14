Albany County seeking artists for public art installation
LARAMIE (WNE) — The Albany County board of commissioners is seeking to commission an artist or artist team to install artwork in the interior of the Albany County courthouse North entrance.
The Albany County Courthouse was designed in 1931 by architects Wilbur Hitchcock and William Dubois, and erected in 1932. In recent months, it has been undergoing renovations at its North entrance.
The main purpose of these renovations is to improve ADA accessibility, as
well as upgrade building security and solve structural issues. When budgeting for the project, commissioners included space for a public art display.
The qualifications for the future courthouse artist are currently open-ended. While murals are one of the most common types of public art, the space allows for all different types of displays, including two dimensional or three dimensional pieces. The most important thing is that it is experiential and interactive and generates civic pride in Albany County.
The selection process will include a panel that is comprised of community members and courthouse staff who will evaluate submissions based on artistic merit, an artist’s history of completing large-scale work, and the ability to create statement work for Albany County.
Three finalists will then be selected to prepare proposals, who will state their case to the selection panel and Albany County Board of Commissioners. While the project is open to artists across the United States, priority will be given to artists who are Wyoming residents. The budget for the project is $44,000.
———
Husband ‘ egged on’ wife prior to attack in Pavillion murder case, court told
RIVERTON (WNE) — When a Pavillion woman’s murder case was sent to a higher court Jan. 4, attorneys debated about marital abuse.
Bennilee Strock, 39, was arrested the night of Dec. 24 and charged with stabbing her husband, Jeffrey Wade Strock, 41, to death.
Public defender Valerie Schoneberger said she wasn’t ready to discuss the issue fully, but she indicated it was possible that Strock had been dealing with abuse in her marriage. But the prosecutor said just the opposite.
“Having spoken to someone close to Mr. Strock… there are definitely some allegations that Ms. Strock was quite abusive to Mr. Strock on occasion,” said Fremont County Attorney Patrick LeBrun, who added that the person he’d interviewed had seen Jeffrey Strock with black-eye bruising. “It’s not unusual for family violence to go on behind closed doors…That often happens where the male is the abuse victim in the relationship.”
After hearing testimony that day, Riverton Circuit Court Judge Wesley Roberts transferred the charge of second-degree murder to Fremont County District Court, which handles felony-level crimes. Roberts also kept Strock’s bond at $500,000, cash-only. Second-degree murder is punishable in Wyoming by between 20 years to life in prison.
Fremont County Sheriff’s Office detective Anthony Armstrong testified in court that the pair came home from a local bar that night to their house in Pavillion.
“She’d gone into the kitchen, grabbed a kitchen knife, and (said) she had walked from the kitchen to the bedroom and confronted Jeffrey Strock,” Armstrong recalled from the interview with Strock. “He’d been calling her names… there was some verbal abuse.”
The detective said Strock claimed her husband had “egged her on” into stabbing him with the knife. Then, Strock had related, she did.
———
Sundance law enforcement contract begins
SUNDANCE (WNE) – To mark the transition between the dissolution of the Sundance Police Department and the beginning of a contract with the Crook County Sheriff’s Office to provide law enforcement coverage for the city, Sheriff Jeff Hodge attended last week’s council meeting flanked by numerous members of his department.
The council announced in September that, with Police Chief Marty Noonan intending to retire at the end of the year, it was looking into the idea of entering into a contract for law enforcement rather than trying to maintain its own police department.
The contract is expected to save the city around $75,000 per year.
The suggestion was made in response to the bleak financial outlook for the state. As the state’s budget cuts inevitably trickle down to towns and counties, said Hodge, it would not be surprising if the same model is considered in other parts of Wyoming, though he acknowledged that the retirement of two members of Sundance’s department created a unique opportunity.
Brooks agreed that one of the city’s regular distributions from the state is due soon and “they’re talking about reducing that already.”
———
Muley foundation receives $250,000 in relief funds
GREEN RIVER (WNE) — The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted residents and businesses throughout the state, but some of the hardest impacts have been seen with some nonprofit organizations.
For the Muley Fanatic Foundation, $250,000 it received in CARES Act funding from the Wyoming Business Council will go a long way in helping the organization maintain its commitment to promoting mule deer conservation.
“The Covid-19 pandemic has been dire to MFF and our efforts to further the mission,” MFF cofounder Josh Coursey said. “The backbone to our operation and the unique funding model we are built upon is dependent on memberships, chapter banquets and fundraising efforts.”
Like most events, the MFF’s banquets were canceled because of the pandemic and fears of spreading COVID-19 amongst members. In total, the organization was forced to cancel 11 events throughout the year including its Mansface Mountain Music Festival, a festival hosted on Expedition Island for the past two years.
The funding the organization received comes from an agricultural relief program under the Wyoming Business Council. The program was originally designed to help the state’s farmers and ranchers with COVID-19 related impacts and expenses, but was opened to some nonprofits.
The amount the MFF received was the maximum amount that could be awarded.
