'Killed a baby:' 8-year-old girl killed in Atlanta shooting
ATLANTA (AP) — An 8-year-old girl was shot and killed on the Fourth of July after at least two people in a crowd of armed people opened fire on a car she was riding in near a flash point of recent protests in Atlanta, authorities said Sunday.
Police identified the girl as Secoriea Turner, and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms called for justice during an emotional news conference Sunday with the girl's grief-stricken mother.
The shooting happened near the Wendy’s restaurant where an African American man, Rayshard Brooks, was killed by an Atlanta police officer on June 12. The fast food outlet was later burned, and the area has since become a site for frequent demonstrations against police brutality.
Authorities said the mother had attempted to drive through illegally placed barricades in the area when the vehicle came under fire Saturday night.
“You shot and killed a baby,” the mayor said, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution. “And there wasn’t just one shooter, there were at least two shooters.”
In a statement Sunday, police said the girl was in a car with her mother and a friend of the mother when they got off Interstate-75/85 onto University Avenue and were trying to enter a parking lot nearby. They ran into a group of armed individuals who had blocked the entrance.
“At some point, someone in that group opened fire on the vehicle, striking it multiple times and striking the child who was inside," the statement read. The driver drove the girl to Atlanta Medical Center but she did not survive.
Chicago's July Fourth weekend ends with 17 dead, 70 wounded
CHICAGO (AP) — One of Chicago's bloodiest holiday weekends in memory ended with 17 people fatally shot, including a 7-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy, and 70 more wounded, despite a concerted effort to quell the violence with an additional 1,200 police officers on the streets.
The violence was far worse than last year, when the long July Fourth weekend ended with six people dead and 66 wounded in gunfire. And the holiday weekend of violence follows Chicago's deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015.
After a relatively peaceful Friday, gunfire erupted Saturday evening. Seven-year-old Natalia Wallace was standing on the sidewalk outside her grandmother's house on the city's West Side during a Fourth of July party around 7 p.m. when, according to police, suspects climbed from a car and opened fire. The child was shot in the head.
“Bullets just came from nowhere,” Natalia’s grandmother, Linda Rogers, told the Chicago Tribune on Sunday. “I came out here and my grandbaby (was) lying on the ground.”
A Chicago police spokeswoman said a man is in custody in that shooting and charges are pending, but could provide no details. The department did not immediately know how many, if any, arrests have been made in the other weekend homicides.
This year, the department counted July Fourth weekend shootings from 6 p.m. Thursday through the end of Sunday. In all, 13 children under the age of 18 were shot, including the two that died.
Uber buys Postmates in $2.65 billion all-stock deal
SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Uber finally got its food delivery company, acquiring Postmates in a $2.65 billion all-stock deal, the ride-hailing giant confirmed Monday.
Uber and its Uber Eats food-delivery division will gain ground against DoorDash, which controls about 37% of the U.S. food delivery market. That's compared with Uber Eats' 20% share before the Postmates deal. Grubhub holds around 30% of the U.S. food delivery market, according to Second Measure, a data analysis company.
Last month, Uber lost out in a bid for Grubhub, which would have made it the dominant U.S. food-delivery service. But Amsterdam-based Just Eat Takeaway.com ended up nabbing Chicago's Grubhub in a $7.3 billion deal. Uber was reportedly seeking to team Grubhub with its Uber Eats business.
The food delivery sector is undergoing a major consolidation this year and more is expected. The number of people using food delivery services is on the rise because of the coronavirus pandemic, but customers tend to jump around from service to service depending on where they can find the best deal.
Uber has leaned on its food delivery business with COVID-19 cutting into all ride-share businesses. Rides for Uber slid 3% in the first quarter compared with the previous years. Bookings through its food delivery business, on the other hand, surged 54% in the same period.
By acquiring Postmates, Uber not only gets the bigger share of the food delivery market it has long desired, but also shores itself up against further pandemic-related losses in its ride-sharing division.
Tree falls on garage in storm, 19 to hospitals
PASADENA, Md. (AP) — A large tree toppled onto a detached garage in a Maryland neighborhood where people attending a child's birthday party sought shelter from a storm, sending 19 people to hospitals Sunday afternoon, authorities said.
Anne Arundel County Fire Department spokesman Russ Davies said one person was critically injured and five others were in serious condition but none of their conditions was life-threatening. Among the 17 adults and two children in the garage at the time, the rest had minor injuries, he added.
“They were gathered for a child's birthday party. When the storm came through the area they went into the garage to seek shelter and that's when the tree fell on the garage,” Davies told local media outlets. “This was a detached garage between two homes.”
Photos from the scene showed a large tree laying across what remained of the splintered garage.
Davies said first responders rushed to the area after the first 911 calls Sunday afternoon and found six people still trapped in the garage amid the debris. He said three of those people were quickly freed and the last three were extricated soon after. All were taken out within 45 minutes.
“It was a very brief storm. It came through very quickly," Davies said. He added that the neighborhood is in a wooded area and rescuers had to work around broken bits of the fallen tree and the remains of the garage.
Harvard invites freshmen to campus, but classes stay online
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Harvard University's freshman class will be invited to live on campus this fall, while most other undergraduates will be required to learn remotely from home, the Ivy League school announced Monday.
University officials decided to allow only 40% of undergraduates on campus in an effort to reduce density and prevent the spread of COVID-19. All freshmen will be invited, along with some other students who face challenges learning from afar.
All classes will be taught online, however, regardless of where students live. Students living on campus would live in dorm rooms but continue taking their classes remotely, the university said.
In deciding which students to invite, Harvard's president said he “could not help but recognize the unique position that first-year students find themselves in, making the transition to college in these strange times.”
“They have not yet begun to build their Harvard network of faculty, advisors and friends,” Lawrence Bacow said in a campus letter. “Even with the many adaptations that will be in place this fall, we see enormous value in having them on campus in our residential system.”
If the same capacity limits are in place for the spring term, freshmen would likely return home and seniors would be invited to finish their final term on campus, Bacow wrote.
Harvard joins a growing number of universities announcing plans to bring back only a portion of their students. Yale University last week said 60% of its students will be invited for the fall.
Three dead in "suspicious" fire at Montana apartment complex
HAMILTON, Mont. (AP) — Three people were killed in a small western Montana town in an early morning apartment building fire on Monday that authorities deemed suspicious.
Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton said detectives were investigating the cause of the blaze in Corvallis, a town of about 1,000 people located 45 miles south of MIssoula.
Holton says the fire broke out at about 2:15 a.m. Monday at an apartment complex on Main Street.
Firefighters from Corvallis and several surrounding towns responded and managed to keep the fire from spreading to a second apartment building.
The identities of the victims were not immediately released.
Judge orders Dakota Access pipeline shut down pending review
FARGO, N.D. — A federal judge on Monday ordered the Dakota Access pipeline shut down pending a more thorough environmental review, handing a victory to the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe three years after the pipeline first began carrying oil following months of protests.
In a 24-page order, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg wrote that he was “mindful of the disruption" that shutting down the pipeline would cause, but that it must be done within 30 days. The order comes after Boesberg said in April that a more extensive review was necessary than what the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had already conducted and that he would consider whether the pipeline would have to be shuttered during the new assessment.
“The Court does not reach its decision with blithe disregard for the lives it will affect,” Boasberg wrote Monday. “It readily acknowledges that, even with the currently low demand for oil, shutting down the pipeline will cause significant disruption to DAPL, the North Dakota oil industry, and potentially other states.
“Yet, given the seriousness of the Corps’ NEPA (National Environmental Policy Act) error, the impossibility of a simple fix, the fact that Dakota Access did assume much of its economic risk knowingly, and the potential harm each day the pipeline operates, the Court is forced to conclude that the flow of oil must cease.”
The pipeline was the subject of months of protests in 2016 and 2017, sometimes violent, during its construction near the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation that straddles the North Dakota-South Dakota border. The Standing Rock tribe pressed litigation against the pipeline even after it began carrying oil from North Dakota across South Dakota and Iowa and to a shipping point in Illinois in June 2017.
Tribal Chairman Mike Faith called it a historic day for the Standing Rock Sioux and for those who have protested against the $3.8 billion, 1,172-mile underground pipeline that crosses beneath the Missouri River, just north of the reservation. The tribe draws its water from the river and fears pollution.
Woof Warning: Dog alerts owner to house fire next door
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — A dog in Tennessee became a hero on the Fourth of July by alerting her owner to a house fire next door.
Roux, a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois, woke her owner Jeff LeCates with “frantic and unusual barks" on Saturday night, a Franklin Fire Department press release said.
When LeCates opened his door to investigate, Roux burst out and LeCates saw his neighbor's home on fire, officials said.
LeCates banged on their door, waking the family of three and their pets, and then used a garden hose on the fire until firefighters arrived. No one in the home was injured.
Franklin Fire Marshal Andy King said video evidence shows the homeowners throwing away fireworks and other combustibles near their trash can. Consumer fireworks are illegal in Franklin.
The woman whose home caught fire has a special place in Roux's heart.
The press release said the woman is a dog groomer and the reason why LeCates adopted Roux 15 months ago. She knew LeCates had lost his German Shepard and Roux is a similar breed. She helped with the adoption, knowing Roux needed a home.
Supreme Court upholds cellphone robocall ban
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday upheld a 1991 law that bars robocalls to cellphones.
The case, argued by telephone in May because of the coronavirus pandemic, only arose after Congress in 2015 created an exception in the law that allows the automated calls for collection of government debt.
Political consultants and pollsters were among those asking the Supreme Court to strike down the 1991 law that bars them from making robocalls to cellphones as a violation of their free speech rights under the Constitution. The issue was whether, by allowing one kind of speech but not others, the exception made the whole law unconstitutional.
The court threw out the exception for government-debt collection and preserved the broader prohibition.
During arguments, Justice Stephen Breyer got cut off when someone tried calling him. Breyer said after he rejoined the court’s arguments: “The telephone started to ring, and it cut me off the call and I don’t think it was a robocall.”
