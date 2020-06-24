Gasoline sales climb to half of pre-quarantine levels
U.S. gasoline consumption is more than halfway back to pre-COVID-19 levels, according to the Oil Price Information Service, an IHS Markit company.
Fill-ups at the pump fell 49% from 2019 volumes during the second week of April. The most recent OPIS survey shows that demand was down 22% in the second week of June, compared with the year-ago period.
Gasoline sales have been climbing at an average of 6.4% per week since April, according to OPIS President Fred Rozell.
2 California national parks removing Robert E. Lee mentions
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two national parks in California are removing all mention of Robert E. Lee from informational material even though several majestic sequoias are named for the Confederate general.
Sequoia and Kings Canyon parks are removing references to Lee from exhibits, printed and online material as protests against racism and police brutality have led, in some places, to the removal or pulling down of monuments to historical figures linked to slavery or colonialism. Protest have been spurred nationwide over the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a white officer pressed a knee to his neck in Minnesota.
A reference to the nearly 255-foot (78-meter) Robert E. Lee tree at Grant Grove in the Kings Canyon park has been stricken from an online list of the planet's 30 biggest sequoias, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. It is the world's 11th-largest giant sequoia.
The idea was to “promote inclusiveness," parks spokeswoman Sintia Kawasaki-Yee said.
“When people come to our national parks and see something so majestic, it shouldn’t remind them of a Confederate leader who stood for something unjust,” Masooma Kalyan, a tourist from the San Francisco Bay Area, told the Visalia Times-Delta. “They should rename it.”
However, the name can't be officially changed without approval from Congress or the director of the National Park Service.
The tree is believed to have been named by a former Confederate lieutenant around 1875, before the area became a national park.
There are at least two other redwood trees named for Lee in the Sierra Nevada, one in Yosemite National Park and one in Giant Forest in Sequoia National Forest.
The park service is trying to figure out what to do with a sign at the General Lee tree in Giant Forest and wants to hear public opinion before deciding whether to remove it, Kawasaki-Yee said.
Other trees in Sequoia and Kings Canyon are named after historical figures. The two most famous are named for Civil War Union generals William Tecumseh Sherman and Ulysses S. Grant.
US inmates got virus relief checks, and IRS wants them back
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of dollars in coronavirus relief payments have been sent to people behind bars across the United States, and now the IRS is asking state officials to help claw back the cash that the federal tax agency says was mistakenly sent.
The legislation authorizing the payments during the pandemic doesn’t specifically exclude jail or prison inmates, and the IRS has refused to say exactly what legal authority it has to retrieve the money. On its website, it points to the unrelated Social Security Act, which bars incarcerated people from receiving some types of old-age and survivor insurance benefit payments.
“I can’t give you the legal basis. All I can tell you is this is the language the Treasury and ourselves have been using,” IRS spokesman Eric Smith said. “It’s just the same list as in the Social Security Act.”
Tax attorney Kelly Erb, who's written about the issue on her website, says there's no legal basis for asking for the checks back.
“I think it's really disingenuous of the IRS," Erb said Tuesday. "It's not a rule just because the IRS puts it on the website. In fact, the IRS actually says that stuff on its website isn't legal authority. So there's no actual rule — it's just guidance — and that guidance can change at any time.”
After Congress passed the $2.2 trillion coronavirus rescue package in March, checks of up to $1,200 were automatically sent in most cases to people who filed income tax returns for 2018 or 2019, including some who are incarcerated. A couple of weeks later, the IRS directed state correction departments to intercept payments to prisoners and return them.
Ex-FBI agent accused of storing top-secret documents at home
CHICAGO (AP) — A former FBI special agent has been charged with stealing sensitive government documents and keeping them in his home, according to U.S. District Court documents unsealed Tuesday in Chicago.
Yen Cham Yung, who was arrested this week in Colorado, worked in the FBI field office in Chicago for years investigating organized crime, according to prosecutors.
Court documents allege that the documents contained information about undercover informants, surveillance of gang activity and email threads among FBI supervisors directing investigations of organized crime.
The complaint also alleges Yung, 57, violated national security protocols by keeping a copy of a memorandum of understanding between the CIA and FBI “regarding the activities of those agencies overseas and domestically.” The charges do not suggest Yung sold or disseminated any of the information.
Federal officials became aware of Yung’s alleged transgressions after his wife filed an order of protection against him and discovered the materials last August in their Colorado Springs home.
The FBI searched Yang’s home and other locations and found dozens of digital storage devices.
Yung joined the FBI in 1996 and worked in field offices in Chicago, Hawaii, Washington, D.C., and Indonesia, according to court documents. He received top security clearance while serving as an FBI liaison to the Defense Department’s Northern Command in Colorado Springs. Yung retired in 2016, authorities say.
Iowa finds no violations at Tyson plant with deadly outbreak
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa regulators say they found no workplace safety violations at Tyson Foods' largest pork processing plant, which employed several people who died after contracting the coronavirus.
The Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Administration closed its inquiry into the Tyson plant in Waterloo earlier this month without sanctioning the meat company.
County officials and workers have alleged that in March and part of April workers did not have adequate personal protective equipment to stop the spread of the virus and were not social distancing. The company says it has taken numerous safety steps since then, including requiring masks, screening for symptoms, and frequent testing.
Black Hawk County has said that more than 1,000 of the Waterloo plant's 2,800 workers had tested positive for the virus or antibodies by early May.
The Associated Press has confirmed that at least five workers have died after getting the virus, most recently a 44-year-old maintenance worker who died on Memorial Day after a lengthy illness. The other deaths have included a 65-year-old laundry department worker, a 58-year-old Bosnian refugee, a 60-year-old Latino father and a refugee from Congo.
Iowa health officials have not released the number of meatpacking workers who have died because of the virus in Waterloo or at other plants.
Iowa OSHA said it inspected the Waterloo plant April 20 after Democratic lawmakers filed a complaint alleging that unsafe working conditions caused the outbreak, which devastated the broader community. Within days, the plant suspended operations and reopened about two weeks later with new safety protocols.
Virus cases spike among young adults in Iowa college towns
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Within weeks of Gov. Kim Reynolds agreeing to allow bars and restaurants to open to customers, Iowa's two major college towns are seeing spikes in coronavirus cases among young adults, raising concerns among local health officials and prompting some businesses to again close their doors.
Business owners in Iowa have welcomed the governor's move to end most restrictions that had been imposed over the spring to slow the spread of the coronavirus, but some in Ames and Iowa City now are unsure what to do as cases rise. The cities are home to Iowa State University and the University of Iowa, the state's largest colleges.
“The governor opened up bars and all of a sudden, it’s like all great but it’s not,” said Claudio Gianello, owner of Café Beaudelaire and Macubana restaurants near the Iowa State campus. “Once the bars opened, it exploded.”
Gianello said he saw bars crowded with young people who didn't observe social distancing and then heard about the increasing case numbers. He decided last week to close his restaurants again just three weeks after reopening.
Because his staff is mostly young, he plans to test his workers and have meetings to inform them of the importance of staying healthy, staying home when they’re sick, wearing masks and cleaning thoroughly.
Other Ames campus area businesses posting closure notices due to the coronavirus include Stomping Grounds, a coffee shop and Welch Ave. Station, a bar.
Story County, where Ames is located, had 135 coronavirus cases in the week ending June 6 and had been relatively stable. About two weeks ago the trend upward began, and as of Monday, the county had posted 500 positive cases, a 270% increase in two weeks, said Les White, Story County Public Health director.
“The greatest increase has been over the last two weeks. Prior to that, we were really relatively low and doing relatively well then all of a sudden it was just kind of a boom,” she said.
The increase is mostly among adults aged 19 to 25, White said. It’s a group that is very social in settings where masks and social distancing is not occurring.
Police officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting fired
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Louisville Metro police department has fired one of the police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor, more than three months after the 26-year-old Black woman was killed in her home.
A termination letter sent to Officer Brett Hankison released by the city’s police department Tuesday said Hankinson violated procedures by showing “extreme indifference to the value of human life” when he “wantonly and blindly” shot 10 rounds of gunfire into Taylor’s apartment in March. The letter also said Hankison, who is white, violated the rule against using deadly force.
Taylor was shot eight times by officers who burst into her Louisville home using a no-knock warrant during a March 13 narcotics investigation. The warrant to search her home was in connection with a suspect who did not live there, and no drugs were found inside.
The no-knock search warrant that allows police to enter without first announcing their presence was recently banned by Louisville’s Metro Council.
The letter said Hankison fired the rounds “without supporting facts” that the deadly force was directed at a person posing an immediate threat.
“I find your conduct a shock to the conscience,” interim Louisville Police Chief Robert Schroeder said in the letter. “Your actions have brought discredit upon yourself and the Department.”
Mitch McConnell wins GOP nomination in bid for 7th term
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell cruised to the Republican nomination Tuesday night in pursuit of a seventh term, but his general election challenger might not be known for days as Kentucky awaits the outcome of a competitive Democratic primary.
McConnell, the nation’s top-ranking congressional Republican, dispatched a group of little-known GOP challengers in the unprecedented primary. Much of the state’s electorate cast mail-in absentee ballots — an accommodation made to the coronavirus pandemic.
On the Democratic side, well-funded Amy McGrath and progressive Charles Booker, a freshman state lawmaker, were leading a crowded field. The race was too early to call Tuesday night and the outcome could be in limbo for up to a week as officials await complete results.
McConnell wasted no time in framing the fall race as he claimed victory in the GOP primary.
“Kentuckians have a huge choice this year regarding the path of our nation,” he said in a statement Tuesday night. “Do we choose to follow Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and other Washington Democrats down the path towards socialism? I sure hope not. Instead, I am confident Kentuckians will choose expanding freedom, creating jobs and upholding our conservative values.”
In Louisville, Booker and a gathering of supporters chanted ’’from the hood to the holler” — the slogan he hoped would help build a coalition of urban Blacks and rural whites. Having gone from a longshot to formidable, Booker declared: “We have the opportunity to transform history.”
Baptists and Walmart criticize rebel-themed Mississippi flag
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Confederate-themed Mississippi flag drew opposition Tuesday from two big forces in the culturally conservative state: Southern Baptists and Walmart.
Walmart said it will stop displaying the Mississippi flag while the state debates whether to change the design. The Mississippi Baptist Convention said lawmakers have a moral obligation to remove the Confederate battle emblem from the state flag because many people are “hurt and shamed” by it.
“We believe it’s the right thing to do, and is consistent with Walmart’s position to not sell merchandise with the confederate flag from stores and online sites, as part of our commitment to provide a welcoming and inclusive experience for all of our customers in the communities we serve," company spokesperson Anne Hatfield said.
The announcements increase pressure for change in a state that is slow to embrace it. Protests against racial injustice across the U.S. are focusing new attention on Confederate symbols.
Mississippi has the last state flag that includes the Confederate battle emblem: a red field topped by a blue X with 13 white stars. The NCAA, the Southeastern Conference, prominent business organizations and other religious groups have already called for the state to adopt a more inclusive banner.
The conservative-leaning and majority-white Mississippi Baptist Convention has more than 500,000 members at more than 2,100 churches. Mississippi’s population is about 3 million, and 38% of residents are African American.
Cawthorn, 24, defeats Trump's pick in N Carolina GOP primary
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A 24-year-old real estate investment CEO won Tuesday’s Republican primary runoff for a western North Carolina congressional seat over President Donald Trump’s endorsed candidate for the nomination.
Madison Cawthorn handily defeated Lynda Bennett to complete an upset for the GOP nomination in the 11th Congressional District. Bennett had received the president’s backing on Twitter and the earlier endorsement of Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who until recently had held the seat.
Cawthorn, who also supports Trump, won by a roughly 2-to-1 margin while handing a setback for the president, who had recorded a phone message for Bennett’s campaign. Meadows is a former House Freedom Caucus leader who represented the 11th District for more than seven years.
Cawthorn won despite other notable Bennett endorsements — Sen. Ted Cruz among them — and outside support from the political arms of the Freedom Caucus.
On Tuesday night, Cawthorn said he won because of a superior ground game with voters and a message about freedom “that translated across generations and across ethnic groups.”
“My opponent seemed like she was really focused on national politics, but I wanted to be a representative for the people of North Carolina," he told The Associated Press in a phone interview. Cawthorn's campaign also got help from a super PAC that backs candidates allied with Sen. Rand Paul.
Cawthorn, who would reach the constitutionally-mandated age of 25 to serve in the House in August, was paralyzed from the abdomen down after a 2014 car accident. He’ll face Democrat Moe Davis, a former military prosecutor, and other party nominees in November. The district is still considered Republican-leaning despite recent boundary changes following litigation.
Chris Cooper, a political science professor at Western Carolina University, said Cawthorn had a compelling story and benefited from local Republicans unhappy with details around how Bennett entered the race.
Meadows announced the day before the December filing deadline that he wouldn’t seek reelection. The surprise departure came so late that candidates who had already committed to run for other elected offices were barred from switching.
Some disgruntled GOP activists felt that Meadows concealed his decision from them, while Bennett, a friend of Meadows’ wife, announced her candidacy within a few hours of his announcement.
Crowds tear down statues, attack Wisconsin state senator
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Crowds outside the Wisconsin State Capitol tore down two statues, attacked a state senator, threw a Molotov cocktail into a government building and unsuccessfully tried to break into the Capitol building amid protests following the arrest of a Black man who shouted at restaurant customers through a megaphone while carrying a baseball bat.
Police officers inside the Capitol used pepper spray against protesters who were trying to gain entry into the historic center of state government, successfully repelling them, Madison police said.
Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday said he was prepared to activate the Wisconsin National Guard to protect state properties in the wake of the violence.
“What happened in Madison last night presented a stark contrast from the peaceful protests we have seen across our state in recent weeks, including significant damage to state property," Evers said in a statement.
The violence in Madison on Tuesday started after Madison police arrested a protester who came to a restaurant across the street from the Capitol talking through a megaphone with a bat on his shoulder. Video released by Madison police shows the man talking through the megaphone while walking around the restaurant’s outdoor patio. He goes inside and paces through the restaurant with the bat on his shoulder, saying he’s “disturbing” the restaurant and talking about God and the police before walking out.
On another video released by police, as many as five officers can be seen taking the man to the sidewalk and carrying him to a police squad car after he initially resisted arrest. Police said the man was able to escape from the squad car before being tackled as he attempted to escape.
Late Tuesday in Madison, Democratic state Sen. Tim Carpenter was assaulted after taking a cellphone video of protesters. Carpenter posted video he was recording before being assaulted.
“Punched/kicked in the head, neck, ribs,” Carpenter tweeted around 4 a.m. “Maybe concussion, socked in left eye is little blurry, sore neck & ribs. 8-10 people attacked me. Innocent people are going to get killed. Capitol locked- stuck in office.Stop violence nowPlz!”
The Republican leader of the state Assembly called the protesters who knocked down the statues “thugs.”
