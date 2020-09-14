UW plans to resume in-person classes this week
LARAMIE (WNE) — The University of Wyoming is planning to reopen to in-person classes and release on-campus students from shelter-in-place orders next week, as the coronavirus’s presence on campus appears to have tempered.
The number of active cases among students, both on and off campus, has fallen in recent days, and the school hasn’t confirmed a new case among students since Tuesday. Last week, UW President Ed Seidel paused the school’s phased reopening plan — through which first-time students returned for in-person classes last week and older students would begin in late September — after the university confirmed seven cases within a 24-hour period. The trigger point for the pause was five.
The stay was in effect until Wednesday afternoon, when Seidel announced he was extending it until Monday. Since the pause was announced, all in-person learning has been canceled and students in the dorms have been unable to leave save to socialize among their neighbors.
The extension was intended to give the university — and Seidel, who will make the final decision — time to study more data, especially coming after the holiday weekend. UW spokesman Chad Baldwin said earlier this week that there were promising signs — no widespread cluster or sprouting outbreak — and more concerning ones, like that community spread was becoming more common.
Still, the number of positive tests from campus is encouraging, officials said in a statement, and the school is “moving toward a resumption” of the reopening plan on Tuesday, after the current pause ends.
Miners furloughed again at Decker mine
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Another round of furloughs has been announced at the Decker Coal Mine, this time with 73 workers being furloughed until January 2021.
This is the second time in recent months that miners at Decker have been furloughed. The company first furloughed 98 workers in early May, but the furloughed workers returned by the end of the month.
According to the August 2020 version of the Wyoming Economic Insight — the most recent available from the state’s Economic Analysis Division — mining jobs are down roughly 7% compared to the previous year.
The report said this is a decrease of 5,300 mining jobs from July 2019, and a total decrease of 270,000 jobs.
In addition, the state’s most recent special revenue forecast predictions for fiscal years 2020 through 2024 said coal mining jobs have been on a downward trend since coal mining production “has experienced a precipitous decline in the spring of 2020.”
Through May, coal production is down 23.7% year-over-year. This contributes to the prediction of a 25% decline in calendar year 2020, stability in 2021 and an additional 7% decline in 2022.
For the Decker Coal mine furloughs, this spells trouble for many Sheridan County workers, as more than 90% of the miners live in Sheridan County and commute to work, according to previous Sheridan Press reporting.
In the first quarter of the year, the mine had 164 employees and produced just over one million tons of coal, according to the Mine Safety and Health Administration.
Wilson class quarantined because of COVID
JACKSON (WNE) — Someone at Wilson Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19 in the first week of September, triggering the quarantine of an entire second-grade class.
Given that the coronavirus pandemic is still active in Teton County, a case in the schools was perhaps unavoidable. It certainly was an eventuality administrators had been planning for.
“We had protocols in place, and our protocols worked,” said Charlotte Reynolds, district communications director. “We got the information we needed to be able to communicate to families within a really short period of time.”
On Monday, Wilson Principal Scott McDowell sent an email to parents explaining that the district had learned of the positive case over the weekend. Because of last week’s four-day schedule, the last time the class was together had been Sept. 3, so the 14-day quarantine started the following day.
That means the affected kids will be back in the classroom Sept. 21, since the final day of the quarantine will be a Friday, when students aren’t physically in school.
During quarantine, kids won’t get a two-week vacation; instead, they have switched to full-time virtual learning.
When the switch to digital school happened in the spring, kids and teachers were underprepared, having never used some of the systems, especially at the elementary school level.
Educators hope that isn’t the case now, because Fridays are intended to be opportunities to create digital literacy in students.
Man convicted of pointing gun at wife, pulling trigger
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — Charles Laird Kincaid of Rock Springs was found guilty on Friday afternoon of aggravated assault for pointing a revolver at his wife and pulling the trigger.
The trial for Kincaid, 31, was scheduled to begin Tuesday but was delayed a day due to the storm. On Friday, a jury found him guilty of felony aggravated assault, threatening with a deadly weapon, for an incident that happened in February of 2020. Jurors deliberated for just over three hours after the trial wrapped up in Sweetwater County District Court before Judge Richard Lavery.
The Rock Springs Police Department responded to Reagan Avenue in Rock Springs at 12:12 a.m. on Feb. 25 when Ashton Crain called 911 saying her husband, Kincaid, had a gun and had pointed it at himself and then her.
Sweetwater County Attorney Dan Erramouspe told the jury in closing arguments that the evidence revealed that on the night in question, Crain came home and saw that her husband had been drinking. She said that she went to bed around nine and was awoken by her husband saying that her dog was outside. When Crain returned, she noticed Kincaid had a pistol tucked into his pants, Erramouspe told the jury.
At one point, Kincaid emptied rounds from the revolver into his hand and told Crain he had one more in the gun, Erramouspe told jurors.
He then put the gun, a .44 Magnum, to his head and pulled the trigger more than once.
When she reached for her phone, Kincaid leveled the pistol at her, said "don't ------- call," and pulled the trigger, Erramouspe told jurors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.