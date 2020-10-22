Town near Rocky Mountain National Park evacuated by wildfire
DENVER (AP) — Residents in and around a gateway town to Rocky Mountain National Park have evacuated and the park was closed after one of several fires burning in northern Colorado exploded late Wednesday, growing from 30 square miles to 196 square miles (508 square kilometers)
The damage to the Grand Lake area from the East Troublesome Fire was not clear as of Thursday morning.
The fire spread into park, which was closed to park visitors. Trail Ridge Road, the scenic road through the park, was not passable on the west side because of downed trees on the road, park spokesperson Kyle Patterson said. The air quality in the park was also hazardous, she said.
The Grand County Office of Emergency Management said it planned to begin assessing the damage Thursday despite what is expected to be another active fire day.
In a video recorded at the entrance to Grand Lake at around 1 a.m., Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin said authorities never expected the fire, which started last week, to grow by 9 square miles (23 square kilometers) an hour. He praised first responders for making some “incredible rescues” and the community for coming together.
“Our community is grand. We are without a doubt. We're going to get through this together,” he said, some flames visible in the background.
The fire spread north of Grand Lake and Granby in dry trees that had been killed by beetles, Fire Incident Commander Noel Livingston said. .
Fiat Chrysler hires 4,100 Detroit residents for new plant
DETROIT (AP) — Fiat Chrysler has hired about 4,100 Detroit residents, and most if not all of them will be employed at a new auto plant on the city’s east side.
The auto giant is obliged to employ at least 3,850 Detroiters at the Mack assembly plant under a development deal with the city for the land where plant is being built. If the remaining 250 workers who have been hired are not employed at Mack, they could be sent to work at any of Fiat Chrysler's other plants in Detroit or the suburbs.
“When Mack comes on line at the end of first quarter next year, we’ll have a better sense of exactly what the solid numbers are related to our facilities in Macomb County, the city of Detroit and other cities,” Fiat Chrysler external affairs manager Ron Stallworth told reporters Wednesday.
Under the $108 million land development deal between Fiat Chrysler and the city, the automaker said it would give Detroit residents first crack at applying for good-paying jobs at its new plant.
Laid-off and temporary Fiat Chrysler workers got to apply first. Detroit residents then were considered before the jobs were opened up to others.
Pay will start at $17 per hour and can climb to $28 per hour, Mayor Mike Duggan said.
About 3,400 of those hired have agreed to fill vacancies at other Fiat Chrysler facilities as supplemental workers at lower pay until the Mack plant opens next year.
Woman's obituary: In lieu of flowers 'do not vote for Trump'
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — An obituary for a Minneapolis-area woman who died at age 93 included one specific request for her mourners: Do not vote for Donald Trump.
Georgia May Adkins, of Inver Grove Heights, died of a stroke on Sept. 28 at United Hospital in St. Paul.
A pair of obituaries published in the St. Paul Pioneer Press included details of how she wanted to be cremated and then honored with an Oct. 16 church service under COVID-19 protocols. And she preferred that her friends and family not patronize a florist.
“In lieu of flowers, Georgia preferred that you do not vote for Trump," her Oct. 11 obituary read.
The request made the rounds on social media, attracting admiration from some and condemnation from others, the Pioneer Press reported. On Facebook, a grandchild, Amber Westman, joined in on one of the conversations and said her grandmother was “fierce everyday and remains so through her legacy!”
Watchdog group cites interference at polls in Latino areas
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A voting rights group says that caravans of flag-waving President Donald Trump supporters appeared to obstruct and intimidate voters at two polling location in predominantly ethnic-minority neighborhoods last weekend in the Albuquerque area.
Common Cause New Mexico Executive Director Heather Ferguson said Wednesday that the incidents took place early Saturday afternoon on the first day of balloting at voter convenience centers in the South Valley and western reaches of Albuquerque on Central Avenue — areas that are heavily Latino.
She estimated that dozens of potential voters in each location left without voting immediately as a result of the incidents. But she added that a poll judge intervened at the Central Avenue voting center to help ensure access and keep electioneering at a distance.
“I think we got to see that the process is working,” Ferguson said.
The Bernalillo County district attorney’s office is investigating the incidents, agency spokeswoman Brandale Mills-Cox said. She declined further comment.
State Republican Party spokesman Mike Curtis said he has no direct knowledge of the matter. Representatives for the Trump reelection campaign had no immediate comment when contacted.
State statute prohibits electioneering within 100 feet (30 meters) of a polling place, approaching a voter within 50 feet (15 meters) of poll doors or blocking access in any way.
Santa Claus won't be coming to Macy's this year
NEW YORK (AP) — Macy's said Santa Claus won't be greeting kids at its flagship New York store this year due to the coronavirus, interrupting a holiday tradition started nearly 160 years ago.
More than a quarter of a million people come to see Santa at Macy’s in New York each year, the company said, making it hard to create a safe environment during a pandemic. Before taking a picture with the jolly old man, crowds walk in tight quarters through a maze-like Santaland that's filled with Christmas trees, running toy trains and elves in green costumes.
Santa also won't be showing up at its Chicago and San Francisco stores, which have similar Santalands. But he will still appear at the end of the televised Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, the company said.
With the coronavirus still raging, stores and malls are having to rework their typical holiday strategy, which had been to pack as many people through its doors as possible. Walmart, for example, is holding its Black Friday deals over four weeks, instead of one day.
But the decision by Macy's differs from big mall owners, which will still go ahead with in-person Santa visits by banning kids from sitting on his lap and making sure they stay six feet away from him.
Macy's has been using Santa Claus to draw crowds to its New York store since the early 1860s, calling itself “The Home of Santa Claus" for decades. And Macy’s had a starring role in the 1947 film “Miracle on 34th Street,” where a girl discovers the real Santa inside the store.
North Dakota seeks to repurpose coronavirus aid for fracking
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota officials say they want to repurpose $16 million in federal coronavirus aid and spend it on grants to encourage fracking instead of using it to clean up abandoned oil well sites.
Regulators have presented the proposal as a way to create jobs and help stabilize state revenue, while some in the environmental community view it as a bailout for the oil industry, the Bismarck Tribune reported.
Under the proposal, which the North Dakota Emergency Commission will consider Friday, oil companies would be eligible for a $200,000 reimbursement per well they complete. They could use the money for acquiring and disposing of water used in the hydraulic fracturing process, in which water, sand and chemicals are injected underground to crack rock and release oil.
State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms said oil companies have been hit hard by the price drop resulting from the pandemic, leading to slow work in the state's oil fields.
The Sierra Club, however, called it “totally inappropriate” to put some of the $1.25 billion the state received under the coronavirus rescue package toward fracking.
Ex-Blue Bell Creameries CEO charged in deadly listeria case
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The former president of Blue Bell Creameries has been charged with wire fraud for allegedly trying to cover up a 2015 listeria outbreak linked to the company's ice cream that killed three people in Kansas and sickened several others, federal prosecutors announced Wednesday.
A federal grand jury in Austin returned a seven-count indictment Tuesday charging Paul Kruse with six counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to a Justice Department statement.
Health officials notified Blue Bell in February 2015 that two ice cream products from the company’s flagship factory in the central Texas city of Brenham and its Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, plant tested positive for listeria. The bacterium can cause severe illness or even death in vulnerable groups such as pregnant women, newborns, the elderly and the immuno-compromised.
Blue Bell recalled products after its ice cream was linked to 10 listeria cases in four states, including three deaths in Kansas.
Prosecutors allege that Kruse schemed to deceive Blue Bell customers by directing employees to remove potentially contaminated products from store freezers without alerting grocers and consumers as to why. They say he also directed employees to tell customers who asked that there was an unspecified issue with a manufacturing machine. The company did not immediately recall the products or issue a formal warning to customers about potential contamination.
“American consumers trust that the individuals who lead food manufacturing companies will put the public safety before profits,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Bossert Clark of the Justice Department’s Civil Division.
Wisconsin man accused of killing man over stolen reptiles
WAUPACA, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man accused of killing a young man in a dispute over stolen reptiles has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide.
Bill Zelenski, 44, of Waupaca, is accused of shooting the 18-year-old late Monday. The victim's name was not immediately released, but the victim’s mother, Tiffany Powell, 34, was charged with first degree intentional homicide as party to a crime.
Their attorney did not immediately return a call seeking comment Thursday.
The dispute was over $27,850 worth of reptiles and equipment, WLUK-TV reported. Waupaca County Judge Ramond Huber ordered Zelenski held without bond. Powell was jailed on a probation hold, but the judge also set a $500,000 cash bond.
According to a criminal complaint, Zelenski called authorities Monday night to identify two young people who he said burglarized his home last week. According to the complaint, several reptiles — including Mexican bearded lizards worth $17,000 — were taken.
Not long after that call, the complaint said, Zelenski and Powell encountered Powell’s son, one of the alleged thieves. The complaint said Powell’s son took off his shirt and said he wanted to fight Zelenski, who took out a shotgun.
A doorbell camera captured most of the altercation, though the complaint doesn't say whether that included the fatal shot. At one point, the video shows Zelenski handing the gun to Powell, who pointed the gun at her son before eventually giving the gun back to Zelenski, who told a 911 operator that he shot the victim after the young man attacked him.
“He took that boy under his wing,” Crystal Zeske, a longtime friend of Zelenski, told the station. “He was good friends with the boy’s mother. The boy, he took him on jobs. He worked at a tree service with him. He got him other odds and ends jobs in places. I thought they were pretty tight.”
