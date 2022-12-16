Holiday scams back
LARAMIE (WNE) — Cyber Wyoming is warning residents to be aware of a host of scams that occur during the holiday season. These scams can range from package theft to seasonal working scams to social media sales scams, according to a news release.
One Wyoming resident recently reported being scammed on Facebook Marketplace, according to the release.
The seller was encouraged to download a payment app onto her phone, and scammers wrote a phony email from the payment app company claiming she’d overcharged the buyer and to send a refund.
There have also been reports in recent years of a Facebook fraudster trying to sell tables for craft fairs in Gillette and Cheyenne.
To avoid payment scams on social media, people should meet potential buyers in public places, only accept cash and avoid sharing additional contact information, according to the release.
The holiday season also comes along with an uptick in the theft of packages, the release says.
The best way to avoid this is by bringing packages inside as soon as they’re delivered and talking to neighbors.
“Doorbells and cameras that connect to the internet don’t have antivirus software on them and often have no protection measures at all,” according to the release. “They can be used as a means to get into your home’s wireless network and steal more sensitive information like your online banking credentials.”
To avoid these, people could install smart doorbells, TVs and cameras on a wireless network that’s separate from the network they use to connect their computers, which contain important personal information.
This story was published on Dec. 15, 2022.
Etna man charged after baggies test positive for meth
JACKSON (WNE) — A 46-year-old man was charged with possession of a controlled substance after deputies found baggies in his car that tested “presumptive positive” for methamphetamine.
Zachary Hoffower was also charged with DUI. At the time the substances were found, he was reportedly slumped over in the driver’s seat of his car while parked at the Hoback Market fuel pumps on the evening of Nov. 21.
Teton County Sheriff’s Deputy Travis Kinslow testified that Hoffower was asleep when he knocked on the window.
According to Kinslow’s affidavit filed in Circuit Court, while Hoffower was speaking with his colleague on scene, Kinslow requested to search Hoffower’s vehicle, at which point he found a bag in the center console of the car along with two glass methamphetamine pipes containing residue.
Kinslow also said in court that he located “more than 10 small baggies” with methamphetamine inside a duffel bag located in the back seat.
The combined weight of the bags found in the duffel bag and the center console was roughly over 30 grams, according to Kinslow’s testimony.
Teton County Circuit Court Judge James Radda bound over the case to District Court at the conclusion of the Dec. 8 hearing, after determining there was probable cause that a felony had been committed.
This story was published on Dec. 14, 2022.
Sundance Winter Fest returns to Main Street
SUNDANCE (WNE) — The Sundance Winter Festival will be coming back to Main Street after all – a change of plans that prompted a positive reaction from the city council last week.
“I can’t tell you how happy that would make me,” commented Mayor Paul Brooks on hearing the news from Tony Barton, who is volunteering as organizer through the Sundance Chamber of Commerce.
The rest of the council was equally vocal in support.
The council heard during November’s meeting that it would not be possible for the popular festival to take place downtown.
The only way to keep it going, said Jamie Jessen of the chamber at the time, was to move it to the fairgrounds because the organization taking charge of the ski joring felt there were “too many variables” to locate it on Main Street.
Barton, however, said that Winterfest will be taking place on Presidents’ Day weekend and, because he strongly believes it needs to be located on Main Street, the plans have changed.
Because the chamber does not want to risk another last-minute cancellation caused by a lack of snow, Barton said that the fairgrounds have still been reserved as a standby option.
That way, if the skies fail to cooperate this season, there can still be a version of Winterfest for visitors to enjoy.
Regarding the snow needed to build the ski joring course, which has proven elusive over the last couple of years, Erickson confirmed that the public works department is already saving snow as it is removed from the city streets.
This story was published on Dec. 15, 2022.
Ed Buchanan sworn in as new district court judge
TORRINGTON (WNE) — Former Wyoming Secretary of State Edward Buchanan was sworn in as the newest judge for the Eighth Judicial District Court of Wyoming on Friday, Dec. 9.
Buchanan served in the Wyoming House of Representatives from 2003 to 2013. He was appointed by Gov. Matt Mead to serve the remainder of Secretary of State Ed Murray’s term after Murray’s resignation. Buchanan, who was then elected to a full term in 2018, ran for re-election in 2022. He resigned last September to accept the judgeship position in Torrington.
During Buchanan’s swearing in ceremony, several members of the Wyoming judiciary and state government spoke on behalf of his suitability for the position, which was attended by Sen. John Barrasso and Gov. Mark Gordon.
“Winston Churchill said, ‘Sometimes men stumble on the truth. Most of them get up immediately, dust themselves off and hurry along. But a few of them stay and examine it,’” Gordon said. “That is what Ed does, he looks for the truth, he often finds it, sometimes he stumbles on it, but he is always consistent and wants to make sure he has the truth.”
This story was published on Dec. 16, 2022.
