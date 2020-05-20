Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Windy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 81F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Windy with scattered thunderstorms early. Then becoming mostly clear after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 45F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%.