Yellowstone rangers unionize
JACKSON—Yellowstone National Park rangers have voted to unionize, according to unionization drive organizers.
The Jackson Hole Daily has yet to confirm the results with the Federal Labor Relations Authority, which oversees the United States’ labor-management relations. But one of the Yellowstone employees organizing the vote, Mark Wolf, said it passed 66-15. About 350 employees were eligible to vote, organizers said.
“We’re thrilled that our colleagues — hard-working public servants — voted overwhelmingly in favor of unionization,” Wolf said in a written statement. “Now we have a seat at the table for our collective voice to be heard in determining our working conditions. The better our working conditions are, the better we can steward this incredible national park.”
The vote establishes Yellowstone’s first chapter of the National Federation of Federal Employees, which represents National Park Service workers elsewhere, as well as U.S. Forest Service employees and the majority of federal wildland firefighters.
Interpretive rangers, park guides, fee collectors, researchers and administrative staff will now have the option to join the union.
Organizers have said a union will allow workers to lobby Congress directly for higher pay and better working conditions.
Yellowstone management has not taken a position on union formation.
Park managers, however, have said they have supported and helped facilitate the process. Organizers said management has been welcoming, and that the Biden administration writ large is supporting employees’ efforts to unionize.
In the past, the National Federation of Federal Employees has secured funding to provide federal firefighters raises and to build federal employee housing.
Max Alonzo, the National Federation of Federal Employees staffer who covers land management agencies across the country, said the union’s next step will be to negotiate a contract for Yellowstone employees.
Sheridan WYO Rodeo sells out for first time, pays out record prize money
SHERIDAN—The 2023 Sheridan WYO Rodeo set records for ticket sales and event payouts.
While the 2022 Sheridan WYO Rodeo came close to selling out each night, this year was the first time it actually happened. The WYO Board of Directors reported a total of 24,807 tickets sold for the four day event, which is an increase of 2% from last year’s total. Initially, though, ticket sales were down.
“I think the weather probably slowed people down a little bit in buying their tickets, but once rodeo got here everybody caught the fever, then we sold out,” Garstad said. “We were so excited about that.”
The purse was at a record amount this year, as well. Payouts for rodeo events totaled $397,671, an increase of about 11% from last year; the World Champion Indian Relay Race prize money totaled $86,000, an increase of about 19% from last year.
Sheridan WYO Rodeo Executive Director Zane Garstad said the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and the Cowboy Channel helped increase the prize money this year. The Cowboy Channel now pays rodeos to broadcast the events and the PRCA adds funds to purse sizes. The WYO board also contributed an additional $2,000 for each event this year, increasing the WYO’s contribution to $17,000 for each event.
While in years prior the Sheridan WYO Rodeo hosted junior events, this was the first year youth rodeo-specific events were held. They were a hit.
“I knew what was going to happen with the crowd,” Garstad said. “Hearing that crowd roar for those kids, and they’re local rodeo athletes, makes it even more special.”
Climbing death on the Grand Teton follows wet, icy alpine summer
JACKSON—Braydan Paul DuRee, 40, of Kuna, Idaho, died in a climbing accident Thursday in Grand Teton National Park.
DuRee’s death occurred on the Owen-Spalding route, the most popular ascent of the Grand Teton. Why, exactly, he fell is unclear. But the accident comes after a particularly snowy year that deposited long-lasting snowfields above some of the regularly climbed formations on the route. As the snow has melted, it has dripped water into the chimneys, making them wet, at times, during the day — and coating them with verglas, or a thin layer of ice, in the early hours of morning.
“There’s still enough snow above the Owen Chimney and a few spots on the O-S that it’s providing water and melting material during the day,” said Exum Mountain Guide Jessica Baker. “It’s freezing at night and it’s verglas in the morning.”
That’s changing, Baker said, and the mountain is trending toward more ice-free summer conditions. But when trail runners have called to ask if the route is snow-free, Baker has said “not fully.” Runners often ascend the exposed route without ropes.
DuRee was ascending the Owen Chimney, one of the hardest parts of the Owen-Spalding route, when he fell around 11:35 a.m. Thursday.
The climber fell between 20 and 50 feet, suffered significant injuries and was pronounced dead when the Jenny Lake Rangers, Grand Teton’s climbing rangers, arrived on scene.
Grand Teton spokesman C.J. Adams said DuRee was wearing a helmet and using a rope.
DuRee was with a private party, and leading the route when he fell.
