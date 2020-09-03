LA to furlough 15,000 workers because of virus losses
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles City Council declared a fiscal emergency on Wednesday, paving the way to furlough about 15,000 employees as the city struggles with an economic body blow from the coronavirus pandemic.
Another 1,280 employees would receive $80,000 in cash incentives as part of an early retirement buyout program.
Mayor Eric Garcetti was expected to approve the measure, which aims to avoid outright layoffs.
The furloughs, which would begin Oct. 11, would require civilian employees to take up to 18 unpaid days off from work for the fiscal year that began in July.
That amounts to a 7% pay cut.
Sworn police and fire employees are exempt. But civilian workers in those departments would be included.
On Wednesday, the council rejected a motion to defer raises and bonuses for police officers, who are scheduled to receive a 3.25% pay raise in January.
Officer charged in shooting death of Black man in a Walmart
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A San Francisco Bay Area police officer was charged Wednesday with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a Black man inside a Walmart store in April.
The charge was filed Wednesday in the April 18 killing of Steven Taylor, 33, when San Leandro Police Officer Jason Fletcher, 49, responded to a call about an alleged shoplifter inside the store who was holding a baseball bat.
A 20-year veteran, Fletcher did not wait for backup and instead tried to grab the bat from Taylor, then fired his Taser and his service weapon, all in less than 40 seconds, Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley said in a news release.
“Officer Fletcher’s actions, coupled with his failure to attempt other de-escalation options rendered his use of deadly force unreasonable," O’Malley said.
Taylor's family is encouraged by the decision, said a statement issued by their lawyer.
“Mr. Taylor was suffering a mental health crisis and did not represent a threat to officers or the general public before being Tased and shot to death," the statement said. “Although this is an important first step in seeking justice, the family is eager to see Fletcher convicted and appropriately sentenced."
Police were called to the store by a security guard who reported a possible robbery. Fletcher, the first officer to arrive, clarified with the security guard that it was not a robbery, then he relayed that information through his police radio, prosecutors said.
"Officer Fletcher did not wait for his cover officer and immediately contacted Mr. Taylor in the shopping cart area," they said.
Surveillance video showed Fletcher pulled out his service pistol at the same time he tried to take the bat from Taylor. Taylor pulled the bat from Fletcher’s grasp and stepped away.
Shortly after, Fletcher shot Taylor twice with his taser. As Taylor struggled to remain standing, Fletcher shot him in the chest with his service weapon just as another officer arrived in the store, prosecutors said.
Work starts to stop sewage flows into California from Mexico
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Work has begun to stop a decades-old problem of millions of gallons of sewage from Tijuana, Mexico, flowing into the United States and polluting San Diego County beaches, the Trump administration's top environmental protection official said Wednesday.
For more than 40 years, wastewater from Tijuana's dilapidated system has spilled across the border and polluted the waters off Imperial Beach, a city of about 30,000 south of San Diego. The pollution has posed health risks to surfers, Border Patrol agents and even Navy SEALs who train near there, officials said.
Last week, a $10.6 million project was completed and will keep 4.5 million gallons of sewage per day from entering the Tijuana River, which flows into the Pacific Ocean in front of Imperial Beach, said Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler at a news conference in San Diego. His agency contributed $3.9 million to that project.
A second, $6 million project will pay for improvements to Tijuana's pumping and collection system to prevent further spills from entering the United States. Mexico is also doing work on the system, and pollution flows are already being reduced, Wheeler said.
The agency is also funding work in coming months that will replace a mile of old, leaking pipes that should further stop the sewage from overflowing, Wheeler said. In addition, two other short-term projects funded by $25 million in federal grants will help by diverting 10 million gallons a day of Tijuana wastewater to an international treatment facility, and by capturing trash and sediment with a new system on the border.
The projects are short-term solutions being put in place while the federal government designs a more permanent fix that it will fund with $300 million allocated for environmental border projects from Congress under President Donald Trump’s revised NAFTA agreement, now called the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
Audit: Political mail delayed in Baltimore before primary
BALTIMORE (AP) — About 68,000 pieces of political mail were delayed for five days upon arriving at a Baltimore mail processing facility ahead of Maryland's June primary, according to a U.S. Postal Service audit.
The mail, described as campaign materials from a candidate, was sent May 12 and “sat unprocessed” for nearly a week before management discovered it, the audit's findings, published Monday, show.
Brooklyn, New York; Charleston, W.Va.; Indianapolis; Oklahoma City; Portland, Ore.; and Santa Clarita, Calif., were also included in the Postal Service inspector general's national audit. The audit specified political mail as “any mailpiece created by a registered political candidate, a campaign committee or a committee of a political party for political campaign purposes.”
Auditors found that no ballots were among the delayed mail in Baltimore, though 200 ballots were found untouched in Oklahoma City and several facilities did not properly verify that all political mail had been processed in the weeks before the primaries.
The audit was intended to evaluate the Postal Service’s readiness ahead of the November general election, the inspector general said in a statement Monday.
Postal Service leaders have faced criticism over delays and cutbacks just as millions of Americans prepare to vote by mail to avoid polling places during the coronavirus pandemic. The Postal Service has warned states, including Maryland, that it could not guarantee all ballots cast by mail would arrive in time to be counted, even if mailed by deadlines.
Jackie O's island getaway sold to land preservation groups
AQUINNAH, Mass. (AP) — The Martha’s Vineyard estate of former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis is being sold to a pair of nonprofits that plan on turning the property into conservation land open to the public, officials said Thursday.
The Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank Commission and the Sheriff’s Meadow Foundation have agreed to pay $27 million for Red Gate Farm in Aquinnah on the Massachusetts island, Land Bank Executive Director James Lengyel and Sheriff’s Meadow Executive Director Adam Moore said in a joint statement.
The below-market transaction is expected to be completed by Dec. 15. The purchase price will be paid over a four-year period.
The property was put on the market last year for $65 million.
“The 304-acre Aquinnah property, among the largest and most spectacular undeveloped parcels on the island, will be known as the Squibnocket Pond Reservation," the statement said. “Upon completion of a standard biological species inventory and final management plan, the majestic dunes, windswept beach, kettlehole pond, wooded trails and open meadows will be open to the public."
The Kennedy family is keeping 95 acres at the property, including their homes.
Red Gate Farm was a sheep farm and hunting cabin when Kennedy Onassis bought it in 1979. She died in 1994.
It has been maintained by Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of Kennedy Onassis and President John F. Kennedy.
Tyson Foods will open medical clinics at its plants
OMAHA, Neb. — Tyson Foods says it is planning to open medical clinics at several of its U.S. plants to improve the health of its workers and better protect them from the coronavirus.
The Springdale, Arkansas-based company, which processes about 20% of all beef, pork and chicken in the U.S., says its plan to open the clinics was in the works before the coronavirus struck this year, but that they will undoubtedly help the company respond to the pandemic.
Tyson joins a long list of companies that have clinics on or near their worksites.
At least 17,700 meatpacking workers in the U.S. have been infected or exposed to the coronavirus and 115 have died, the United Food and Commercial Workers said.
This summer, the families of three Tyson workers in Iowa who died from COVID-19 sued the company, saying it knowingly put employees at risk in the early days of the pandemic.
Police: Man snatches shop tip jar after applying for job
NORTH CATASAUQUA, Pa. (AP) — After a man ran off with the tip jar at an eastern Pennsylvania pizza shop, investigators didn't have to do a lot of legwork to track him down.
Nicholas M. Mark, 22, had just applied for a job at the establishment, leaving his name and contact information, authorities said.
A worker at Pizza D'Oro in North Catasauqua told authorities that Mark came to the shop Aug. 26 to apply, but at one point snatched the tip jar off the counter and ran outside. The worker said he set off in pursuit, but backed off when the suspect produced a knife, authorities said in an affidavit of probable cause.
The suspect ran into the woods near the parking lot with the jar, which authorities say contained $220.
His backpack was found containing multiple items bearing his name as well as items associated with drugs in the restaurant, authorities said — and since he had applied for a job, the staff also had his name and phone numbers. The pizza shop employee and other witnesses picked Mark out of a photo lineup, authorities said.
Worker says he was fired from shipyard for wearing Trump hat
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man says he was fired from his job at a shipyard for refusing to remove a hat supporting President Donald Trump.
The Virginian-Pilot reports Dave Sunderland, 55, was fired last week from Newport News Shipbuilding. The private firm builds the nation's aircraft carriers and some of its submarines.
Sunderland said the human resources department said he violated a policy that bars yard workers from “campaigning” while on the job. Sunderland said he wore the hat as he walked from his car to his work area inside the gates, and sometimes during a safety meeting at the beginning of his shift.
Sunderland said he was not campaigning but wearing a ball cap. He told the newspaper he has worn Trump hats to work every day for nearly four years and most recently wore one that said “Trump 2020.″
Duane Bourne, a spokesperson for Newport News Shipbuilding, said shipyard workers are strongly encouraged to participate in the political process on their own time.
“However, as we have previously communicated to our employees, we do not allow political campaign or partisan political activities on company property, such as wearing attire with messages that include a campaign slogan,” Bourne told the newspaper.
