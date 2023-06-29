Severe thunderstorm spawns tornado, hail near Kaycee
BUFFALO—Strong thunderstorms spread across southern Johnson County on Friday afternoon, spawning a tornado and dropping large-size hail.
The National Weather Service and Johnson County Emergency Management confirmed that a tornado was spotted about one mile northwest of Kaycee on Friday afternoon.
If the tornado touched down, “it must not have been any bigger than a dust devil,” said Beau LeDoux, whose place was in the tornado's path. "It just knocked over the kids' play house and rolled it over about 30 feet.”
The heaviest damage was west of Kaycee near Barnum where tennis ball- sized hail was reported.
The hail killed two or three ewes and seven or eight lambs at the Forbes ranch, Emory Forbes said. Several other lambs were badly injured by the storm, he said.
"I've never seen hail like it in my lifetime, and I'm about 70 years old," Forbes said. “And I hope I never see another one like it."
At the Forbes place, the storm damaged vehicles and the house's roof but did not break windows in the home.
"We saw it coming, and luckily we got into the house,” Forbes said. “The hail hit the ground, and it'd bounce 4 or 5 feet in the air.”
The hardest-hit areas were unincorporated areas of southern Johnson County, with nickel-sized hail reported in Kaycee.
As dictated by the county's emergency response plan for possible tornadic activity, the county opened the Red Wall Community Center basement and 10 to 15 people, including travelers on Interstate 25, sheltered in the basement. Law enforcement went door to door in Kaycee to let residents know that the community center was open.
Murder suspect pleads guilty
GREYBULL—Nicole Wagon, mother of Jocelyn Watt, reacted to the news that the person accused of killing her daughter had pleaded guilty to murder.
“We never gave up on seeking justice for Jocelyn and Rudy,” said Wagon.
Watt and her companion Rudy Perez were shot and killed on Jan. 9, 2019, in their home. Brandon Donald Monroe, 16 at the time, entered Watt’s home with three other men. Monroe said they were looking for marijuana and money. He admitted he had used methamphetamine prior to going to the home.
Now 21, Monroe pleaded guilty Thursday, June 22 to two first degree murder charges. The plea agreement gives him two concurrent life sentences in prison. He will be eligible for parole after 25 years.
However, only the governor at the time will be able to grant parole.
Monroe had pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness in April. A Wyoming Department of Health forensic psychologist determined in May that Monroe does not meet the criteria for this type of defense.
Wagon said she is also never giving up on getting justice for her other daughter, Jade Wagon.
Jade was found dead in a remote area in January 2020.
Her death was ruled accidental, caused by hypothermia and methamphetamine intoxication. The case was closed. Wagon is left with questions about who took Jade to that location and just left her there.
She is raising Jade’s two children. She vows to keep on fighting for Jade, other missing and murdered Indigenous people (MMIPs) and their families.
Wagon is a member of the Northern Arapaho tribe.
Three-vehicle crash results in two deaths
WORLAND—A three-vehicle crash on Friday morning in Wind River Canyon on U.S. 20/ Wyoming 789 resulted in the deaths of two Wyoming residents.
According to a Wyoming Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred at milepost 110 at 9:34 a.m. Per the report, the driver of a Toyota was northbound, while the driver of a Subaru was southbound on US 20. The Toyota attempted to pass a vehicle in front of it and collided with the Subaru in a head-on style collision.
The Chevrolet SUV was behind the Subaru and impacted the rear of the Toyota after the Toyota and Subaru collided.
The two people who died from the collision were William Mesa, 74, and Candace Vassalluzzo, also 74. They were the drivers of two of the vehicles involved and both were wearing seatbelts.
Information on which vehicles they were driving was not available from the Wyoming Highway Patrol by press time.
The road was wet, and it was raining. Driver inattention is listed as a possible contributing factor.
