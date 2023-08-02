Wyoming’s average gas prices jump more than 9 cents in past week
CHEYENNE—Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 9.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.73 per gallon Monday, according to Gas-Buddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 12.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 62.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.The national average price of diesel has jumped 15.5 cents in the last week and stands at $3.99 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state on Sunday was $3.37, while the highest was $4.49, a difference of $1.12 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 16.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.72 on Monday.The national average is up 21.4 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 45.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
This data was compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
Green River city official arrested
GREEN RIVER—The City of Green River's former URA/Main Street Administrator, Jennifer "Jennie" Melvin, was arrested on two counts of alleged theft over $1,000 and is being tried for suspected embezzlement from the Green River Urban Renewal Agency and Flaming Gorge Days.
According to the probable cause affidavit from the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), "a total of $42,942.55 was stolen out of the FGD account by Melvin between June 8, 2022 and May 21, 2023" and "a total of $34,551.53 was stolen from the URA account by Melvin between January 14, 2021 and May 30, 2023."
Last May, Melvin began to call in sick often and did not respond to emails or phone calls, eventually stopping going to work completely.
"FGD had to be canceled because events weren't scheduled by Melvin and the account was empty," the affidavit states.
When Melvin stopped coming to work, her work-related mail – including bank statements from the URA and FGD accounts – was forwarded to other city employees. City Administrator Reed Clevenger "noticed a large amount of suspicious withdrawals and payments being made from the FGD account to the point that the account was overdrawn multiple times," according to the affidavit.
Charges from the FGD account included withdrawals from local ATMs – including the ATM at Wyoming Downs Off Track Betting in Rock Springs – and charges from supermarkets, gas stations, restaurants, Amazon, rental store companies, and hotels.
The ending balance for the FGD account in December 2021 was $48,391.51, while the ending balance for December 2022 was $4,487.41, according to the affidavit. By May 2023, the account had a balance of minus-$345.95.
The affidavit notes that Melvin had the only debit card issued for the account.
Melvin was arrested by the Rock Springs Police Department on July 14 and was released on July 18 after posting the $75,000 surety bond.
Melvin's preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 16.
Bear lethally removed in Sheridan
SHERIDAN—A sub-adult female black bear was lethally removed in Sheridan on Sunday, July 30 after a prior relocation effort failed.
At approximately 11:30 a.m. on July 30, Game and Fish personnel responded to a report of a black bear in Downer Addition near 17th and Hickory streets. The bear was located in the apple tree of a residence and immobilized. The bear was marked with numbered ear tags, indicating it had been involved in a previous conflict situation.
Personnel reviewed information provided by the tags and learned the bear had been captured and relocated from North Heights Lane on July 6. At that time, the bear was accessing unsecured garbage in the subdivision. It was immobilized and relocated to a remote area of the Bighorn Mountains.
“It is disappointing that the relocation effort was not successful,” said Sheridan Region Wildlife Coordinator Tim Thomas. “Despite relocating bears to suitable habitat a significant distance away, they sometimes make dedicated efforts to get back to where they have received food in the past and expect to find more. In this case, the bear traveled at least 42 miles in just over three weeks and ended up about a half-mile from where it was initially captured.”
Relocation is more successful when a bear has had limited time to access human provided attractants. This makes it important for the public to call the Game and Fish Department as soon as a conflict occurs.
Any sightings of a bear in residential or developed areas should be reported as soon as possible to the Game and Fish Regional Office at 307-672-7418 during regular business hours, to the Stop Poaching hotline at 877-WGFD-TIP or to a local law enforcement agency.
Bacteria found in Goshen Hole Reservoir
TORRINGTON—According to the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), along with Goshen County Health Response Coordinator, Ryan Wunibald, there has been a harmful cyanobacterial bloom (HCB) found in the Goshen Hole Reservoir, resulting in a Bloom Advisory for the area.
It should be noted HCB poses a risk to people engaged in swimming, or other activities that involve contact with the water, and can also pose potential health risks to animals and other pets.
According to Wunibald, the Reservoir has had a history with HCB advisories in the past.
“This body of water had positive blooms last summer as well,” Wunibald said. “With it being a fairly stagnant body of water, this makes it more susceptible.”
Common symptoms for exposure to HCB include abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, headache, sore throat, pneumonia, and blistering around the mouth.
According to the DEQ, those who come into contact with HCB should take the following steps:
Avoid the water in the vicinity of the bloom, particularly in areas where the HCB is very dense and forming scum.
Do not ingest the water. Boiling and filtration, among other treatments, will not have an effect in removing the toxins.
Rinse fish caught in the water with clean water and eat only filet. Water spray should also be avoided from the bloom.
Do not allow pets or any livestock to drink water near the bloom, eat the bloom bacteria, or lick fur after contact.
Finally, if an individual, pet, or livestock does come into contact with a bloom, rinse off with clean water as soon as possible and contact a doctor or veterinarian. For further questions or information, contact the DEQ at 307-777-7937 or visit www.deq.wyoming.gov.
CFD sees higher rodeo, night show attendance
CHEYENNE—Cheyenne Frontier Days is over for another year, and officials are reporting that the 2023 installment saw more rodeo and night show tickets sold than last year.
Through nine rodeo performances, 116,960 fans were in attendance, a significant increase from 108,662 last year, according to a Monday news release from CFD. The rodeo’s quarterfinals, semifinals and finals were broadcast live on The Cowboy Channel. Additionally, RFD-TV broadcast competition and qualifying rounds were available on The Cowboy Channel+ app.
Rodeo competition started July 15 with contestants qualifying for a spot in the quarterfinals of the tournament-style rodeo.Throughout the competition, nearly 1,600 competitors were after a piece of the $1.2 million purse.
But it was kicked off officially with CFD’s opening Saturday, the first performance of the rodeo, which has become synonymous with the National Day of the Cowboy.That rodeo, July 22, and the one the second Saturday, July 29, were both sold out.
“In rodeo, we have a great product,” Public Relations Committee Chairman Mike Smith said Monday. “People all over the country are fascinated by our western lifestyle and the heritage we have here.”
More tickets also were sold for Frontier Nights concerts this year, with 134,134 in attendance, compared to 103,798 last year.
Part of the entertainment was the Professional Bull Riders Team Series. This year’s PBR had 18,448 in attendance, slightly down from 19,756. It was broadcast on CBS Sports Network and Ride Pass on Pluto TV.
“A good night’s show lineup drives rodeo attendance as well,” Smith said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.