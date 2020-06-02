Boxer Floyd Mayweather to pay for George Floyd's funeral
Former boxing champion Floyd Mayweather has offered to pay for George Floyd’s funeral and memorial services, and the family has accepted the offer.
Mayweather personally has been in touch with the family, according to Leonard Ellerbe, the CEO of Mayweather Promotions. He will handle costs for the funeral on June 9 in Floyd’s hometown of Houston, as well as other expenses.
TMZ originally reported Mayweather’s offer, and said he will also pay for services in Minnesota and North Carolina.
“He’ll probably get mad at me for saying that, but yes, he is definitely paying for the funeral,” Ellerbe told ESPN.com on Monday.
Mayweather, who lives in Las Vegas, has not met the Floyd family.
Mayweather, who retired undefeated after 50 fights, winning five division titles, also paid for the funeral of an opponent. Mayweather won his first world championship when he stopped Genaro Hernandez for the WBC super featherweight title in 1998. Hernandez died 13 years later of cancer, and Mayweather handled funeral expenses.
Federal judge upholds use of sedative in Arkansas executions
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal judge on Monday upheld Arkansas’ execution process, ruling that the state can continue to use a sedative in lethal injections that other states have backed away from and rejecting claims that its use amounts to cruel and unusual punishment.
U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker ruled the use of midazolam in lethal injections is constitutional and dismissed claims that less painful methods of execution are available. Attorneys for the inmates have said those alternatives include a firing squad and a barbiturate commonly used in physician assisted suicide.
“The Court cannot conclude that plaintiffs have proven that the Arkansas Midazolam Protocol entails a substantial risk of severe pain as a result of the use of a 500-mg dose of midazolam as the first drug in the three-drug protocol," Baker wrote in the 106-page ruling.
The ruling comes more than three years after Arkansas raced to execute eight inmates over 11 days, before its batch of midazolam expired. The state ultimately put four men to death after courts halted the other four executions.
Arkansas doesn’t have any executions scheduled, and its supply of the three drugs used in the lethal injection process has expired. Another round of multiple executions is unlikely if Arkansas finds more drugs, since only one death row inmate has exhausted all his appeals.
Florida woman discovers alligators fighting by her home
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A woman in route to get her morning coffee was jolted awake with pounding on her front door she later discovered to be two alligators fighting in front of her home in Florida.
The video of the surprising encounter in Fort Myers was posted on Facebook last week by Susan Geshel. When she first saw the reptiles before 7 a.m., Geshel told The Fort Myers News-Press that one of the alligators had his snout pinned on her door while the other was stationed at a distance with its snout wide open.
The video then shows Geshel calling her husband in surprise as one of the alligators clamped its jaws on the other’s body and pushed it to the wall as it moved away from the house.
“They made a mess on the front door,” Geshel, who has never seen alligators on her property in Fort Myers, said. After about 20 minutes by her house, one of the alligators walked across the street to a neighbor’s home while the other disappeared from the area and could have gone to a nearby pond, she added.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Spokeswoman Melody Kilborn said the fighting alligators were reacting to being in a confined space.
The reptiles, who Kilborn said are most visible when the weather is warm, also tend to mate during May and June, according to the wildlife agency.
Depression forms in Gulf, heavy rain threat for south Mexico
MIAMI (AP) — A tropical depression that formed Monday in the Gulf of Mexico is forecast to become a tropical storm in coming hours, with heavy rains already causing deadly flash flooding in parts of southern Mexico and Central America.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the depression was centered early Tuesday about 105 miles (169 kilometers) west of Campeche, Mexico. At 5 a.m. EDT, it had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph) and was crawling westward at 2 mph (4 kph).
Forecasters said it could reach tropical storm status during the night or sometime Tuesday. It's expected to move northward across the Gulf of Mexico later this week, but it’s too early to say when and where it might strike the United States.
The government of Mexico has a tropical storm warning in effect from Campeche to the port of Veracruz on that country's Gulf coast. The warning means tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere in that warning area within 36 hours.
The Miami-based hurricane center said deadly flooding has already been occurring in parts of Guatemala and El Salvador.
Michigan starts to reopen
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has lifted Michigan’s nearly 10-week coronavirus stay-at-home order, letting restaurants reopen to dine-in customers next week and immediately easing limits on outdoor gatherings while keeping social-distancing rules intact.
The governor on Monday moved regions comprising 93% of the state’s population to phase 4 — “improving” — two weeks after she announced that northern Michigan could advance to that stage. Businesses where close contact is necessary, such as gyms, hair salons, theaters and amusement parks, will remain closed under a new order.
Retailers can reopen to customers without an appointment on Thursday and restaurants can offer dine-in service on June 8, with capacity limits. Children’s day camps, pools, libraries and museums can also reopen June 8. Groups of up to 100 can gather outside if they stay 6 feet apart, up from a threshold of 10 people. In-home services such as housecleaning can resume.
People must continue to wear face coverings in enclosed public spaces.
Books on race and criminal justice top bestseller lists
NEW YORK (AP) — As nationwide protests against racism and police violence continue, readers are seeking out books old and new on race and criminal justice.
Robin Diangelo's “White Fragility," Michelle Alexander's "The New Jim Crow" and Bryan Stevenson's “Just Mercy” were among the works high on the bestseller lists Tuesday of Amazon.com and Barnes & Noble.com. Popular books also included James Baldwin's classic “The Fire Next Time,” published more than 50 years ago, and a board book for children from National Book Award winner Ibram X. Kendi, “Antiracist Baby,” that comes out next week.
The demonstrations began a week ago after a white police officer in Minneapolis put his knee on George Floyd's neck until he stopped breathing and died.
Several of the current bestsellers directly address police violence. Ta-Nehisi Coates' “Between the World and Me,” winner of the National Book Award in 2015, is an open letter to the author's son that centers on the murder of an old friend by police. Angie Thomas' “The Hate U Give” is a popular young adult novel, adapted into a feature film of the same name, about a young girl who sees her best friend killed at the hands of police.
Other works range from messages of unity — the “Sesame Street” picture book “We're Different, We're the Same," Latasha Morrison's “Be the Bridge: Pursuing God’s Heart for Racial Reconciliation” — to Reni Eddo-Lodge's “Why I’m No Longer Talking to White People About Race.”
Cartoonists to thank frontline workers playfully
NEW YORK (AP) — The funny papers this weekend will have more than laughs.
More than 70 comic strips and panels — ranging from Garry Trudeau's “Doonesbury” to Jim Toomey's “Sherman’s Lagoon” and Jeff Keane's “Family Circus” — will each have six symbols hidden in the artwork to honor workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.
Look closely and you'll find a mask for medical workers and caregivers, a steering wheel for delivery workers, a shopping cart for grocery workers, an apple for teachers, a fork for food service workers and a microscope for medical researchers.
In “Sherman's Lagoon,” the six items are hidden in the ocean's reef. In “Blondie,” they appear on the computer screen of over-worked Dagwood Bumstead. In “Zits,” they hide in Jeremy Duncan's messy bedroom.
The initiative was thought up by “Baby Blues” co-cartoonist Rick Kirkman, who wanted to show his gratitude for the helpers. He consulted his colleagues, who helped shape the idea, and it just kept growing.
“Every time somebody finds or discovers one of those little symbols in the artwork, to me, I hope that evokes a little bit of gratitude that goes out into the universe,” he said.
This Sunday would have marked the last day of the National Cartoonists Society's annual convention, which was canceled. “I just felt like that was a great day to do it because we’re missing that big communal feeling, but at least we get to do something together,” Kirkman said.
Judge gives control of Joe Exotic's zoo to Carole Baskin
WYNNEWOOD, Okla. (AP) — A federal judge in Oklahoma has awarded ownership of the zoo made famous in Netflix's “Tiger King” docuseries to Joe Exotic's chief rival.
In a ruling Monday, U.S. District Judge Scott Palk granted control of the Oklahoma zoo that was previously run by Joseph Maldonado-Passage — also known as Joe Exotic — to Big Cat Rescue Corp.
The Florida group was founded by Carole Baskin, who also featured prominently in the hit Netflix series. Maldonado-Passage is currently serving a 22-year federal prison term for killing five tigers and plotting to have Baskin killed.
Baskin previously sued Maldonado-Passage for trademark and copyright infringements and won a $1 million civil judgment against him. Palk's judgment Monday found that ownership of the zoo was fraudulently transferred to Maldonado-Passage's mother in an attempt to avoid paying the judgment.
The decision said the zoo animals must be removed from the property within 120 days but it does not detail what should happen to them.
Attorneys representing Big Cat Rescue Corp. did not immediately return messages seeking comment.
Maldonado-Passage remains incarcerated in Fort Worth, Texas. In a handwritten letter posted Monday on Twitter, he repeated his plea for a presidential pardon.
Oklahoma clams up o COVID deaths
OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials in Oklahoma say they will no longer release specific information about COVID-19 infections and deaths in nursing homes, cities or by zip code.
Oklahoma State Department of Health Agency spokeswoman Donelle Harder said attorneys at the department and in the governor’s office agreed state law prohibits the release of such detailed information but that they did so under the powers granted to the governor under the Catastrophic Health Emergency Powers Act. Those powers were not renewed by the Legislature and expired on Monday.
A recent analysis of the state’s 334 COVID-19 deaths shows nearly half have been residents of nursing homes or long-term care facilities.
The head of the Oklahoma Press Association, a trade group that represents newspapers across the state, immediately denounced the agency’s decision.
“It boggles the mind to understand why OSDH would take a highly informative report and render it useless to local citizens throughout Oklahoma,” said OPA’s Executive Vice President Mark Thomas. “Knowing COVID-19 by zip code and city allows citizens to be fully informed during this time of high anxiety.”
Nearly 26,000 COVID deaths in nursing homes spur inspections
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly 26,000 nursing home residents have died from COVID-19, the government reported Monday, as federal officials demanded states carry out more inspections and vowed higher fines for facilities with poor infection control.
The partial numbers released by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are certain to go higher, as only about 80% of nursing homes have reported. Also, the federal data does not include assisted living facilities, which some states count in their coronavirus totals.
Monday's report will add to the national soul-searching about the disproportionately high toll of the virus in nursing homes. It's also likely to set off finger-pointing among federal agencies, state authorities and the industry over who is responsible for making things better. More than 60,000 people in nursing homes got sick as the coronavirus spread rapidly among frail residents.
Medicare and Medicaid Administrator Seema Verma told reporters that hand-washing continues to be a challenge in some nursing homes and that many states — who are charged with determining compliance with federal standards— must double down on inspections. “There is no substitute for boots on the ground,” Verma said.
Her agency noted wide disparities among states in the percentage of homes they have inspected for infection controls since the outbreak accelerated in early March. West Virginia, for example, inspected 11% of its homes, while Colorado inspected 100%. The agency said failure to complete inspections could result in states seeing reduced COVID-19 relief funding.
The numbers showed a sobering toll among nursing home staffers, with more than 34,400 getting sick and nearly 450 dying from the coronavirus.
“This data, and anecdotal reports across the country, clearly show that nursing homes have been devastated by the virus,” wrote Verma and CDC Director Robert Redfield to governors.
Verma said 1 in 4 facilities had at least one COVID-19 case, and 1 in 5 reported at least one death. Nursing homes rated at 1 or 2 stars in the government's 5-star rating system fared worse. About 12,500 of some 15,400 nursing homes had reported as of May 24.
