Missing Diamondville man found dead
AFTON (WNE) —The body of a Diamondville man, reported missing on Friday November 13, was located on Monday, November 16.
While the investigation is ongoing, initial information points to harsh winter weather and exposure to the elements contributing to Frank Zurita’s death.
Search efforts to find Zurita began after he failed to return from prairie dog hunting on Friday. The search was impeded by stormy conditions and was halted on Sunday night as a result of the weather. Two aircraft were able to assist in the search efforts on Monday, after not being able to fly over the weekend.
The search area included south Lincoln County, north Uinta County and southwest Sublette County.
According to Lincoln County Sheriff Shane Johnson, the aircraft were able to locate Zurita’s vehicle, a silver 2011 Chevrolet crew cab pickup, in the Fossil Butte area. Zurita’s body was then located.
“This one hit home because Frank was known to many in the Search and Rescue,” Johnson said. “There was hope that he had left the area and would show up somewhere. Ultimately, [the aircraft] was the difference. We were able to get a good look at the area and were able to find his vehicle. If we were able to do that sooner it may have turned out different.”
Johnson advised people to let their families know where they are going, keep a cell phone with them, make sure their vehicles have plenty of fuel and are in good repair, pack supplies that will last a couple of days (including blankets and food) when they travel, and pay attention to the weather forecast.
Man charged with drug delivery argues Wyoming drug laws are unconstitutional
JACKSON (WNE) – Casey Hardison says the Wyoming Controlled Substances Act is unconstitutional, and he got to say so Tuesday in Teton County District Court.
Hardison said drug laws are “an assault on his due process and equal protection rights” protected by the constitution because the controlled substance act doesn’t apply to use of spirits, wine, malt beverages or tobacco.
“It is as if the majority is saying these are good drugs and those are bad drugs,” Hardison told 9th Judicial District Judge Timothy Day and 21 others during Tuesday morning’s virtual hearing. “It is precisely this kind of arbitrary, absolute power in Article 1 Section 7 the Wyoming Constitution prohibits. The act must be declared null and void.”
Hardison, 49, is in Teton County Jail awaiting trial on five felony charges of delivery of marijuana and aggravated assault. Agents with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation said Hardison tried to run them over with his car during a botched undercover drug raid in Jackson in 2018.
Teton County Deputy Prosecutor Carly Anderson argued that Hardison’s opinions on the lack of constitutionality of the state’s drug laws are just his way of trying to legalize marijuana, which she said was a legislative issue.
“Defendant guises his case for legalization of marijuana under constitutional arguments,” Anderson wrote in her most recent reply in the court’s case file. “A review of defendant’s constitutional challenges will show he failed to meet his high burden of proving the unconstitutionality of the Wyoming Controlled Substance Act and the court should deny his motion to dismiss.”
The Wyoming Supreme Court has suspended in-person jury trials because of the pandemic, and Hardison’s trial is scheduled for January.
Cheyenne man pleads not guilty to strangulation; change of plea possible
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Brandon Tyler Peters pleaded not guilty to felony strangulation of a household member, misdemeanor domestic battery and interference with an emergency call.
However, Rendy Lemke, Peters’ attorney, said there was a signed plea agreement in the works, and Campbell agreed to schedule a change-of-plea hearing in two weeks.
On Jan. 17, a Laramie County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a domestic disturbance involving Peters and a woman he used to date, according to court documents. The woman had previously moved from Florida, where she and Peters lived together, to Cheyenne to get away from Peters, but the two had spoken on the phone and agreed Peters could visit Cheyenne for a week or two.
Peters began punching and verbally abusing the woman shortly after they arrived home from the airport, and he continued to do so through the week, according to court documents. The woman said Peters hit her every day and grabbed her by the throat during several arguments.
During one of the arguments, Peters grabbed the woman’s hair with one hand and grabbed her throat with the other, pushing her onto a bed and making it difficult for her to breathe, according to court documents. He kept his hand around her throat and began punching her in the face, causing “tremendous pain.”
The woman said Peters had a “psychotic” look on his face as he told her, regarding her attempted self-defense against him, “This is what you get for hitting a man.” She kicked and scratched Peters to try to fight him off, believing she would have been killed otherwise, according to court documents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.