Cheyenne records massive uptick in precipitation
CHEYENNE—This has been one of the wettest summers for Cheyenne on record.
The National Weather Service Cheyenne recently released the precipitation totals from June through August, showing that the capital city accumulated 11.02 inches of rain, which is 5.23 inches above average for the season.
In fact, it was nearly the wettest summer in city history, second only to the summer of 1985, when, over the same time span, residents saw 12.22 inches of total rainfall.
Steve Rubin, a meteorologist for NWS Cheyenne, was able to shed some light on what residents might expect for the remainder of the year following what he called a “fairly uncommon” rainfall.
“Especially with more moisture in the air, it limits the chances for temperatures to get too cold too fast,” Rubin told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Friday. “A lot of this moisture will probably prevent us from having cold temperatures for a while.”
There’s also a chance that above-average temperatures will last through November, due to the high moisture.
Search continues for missing hiker in Wind River Mountains
LANDER—The search for a missing hiker in a remote area of the Wind River Mountains continues with no sign of the missing man.
On Saturday, Sept. 2, Steven Allen Keller, 76, became separated from his companions just a short distance from the group’s camp near Steamboat Lake in the Wind River Mountains, within the Wind River Indian Reservation.
Keller is six feet tall, around 170 pounds, and was last seen on Sept. 2 wearing a green jacket and a black, blue and green Patagonia fleece.
The members of Keller’s party immediately began searching for him. After several hours of searching on their own, the party reached out for help by pressing an SOS on a satellite communication device.
The following morning, crews from Fremont County Search and Rescue were flown into the area to begin searching. A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter from the Wyoming National Guard as well as Tip Top Search and Rescue’s UH-1 helicopter transported searchers into the area and provided an aerial search.
Severe weather hampered aerial search efforts on Monday. Tribal Game and Fish officials also went into the area on Monday and began searching.
As weather allowed, aerial searches were resumed and more ground search teams were inserted into the area by helicopter.
The remoteness of the area, the high elevation, and the extremely rugged terrain have made searching extremely difficult and there has been no sign of the missing man.
As the search continues, anyone with any information which may be helpful to the search effort is encouraged to contact the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office or the Shoshone and Arapaho Tribal Game and Fish Office.
Barrasso says bill ‘stops Biden’s attack’ on school hunting programs
CHEYENNE—On Thursday, U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., introduced the Allowing for Recreational Resources for Outdoor Wellness (ARROW) Act to stop the Biden administration from blocking funding for elementary and secondary schools with hunting and archery programs.
This legislation would clarify that the prohibition on the use of federal education funds for certain weapons does not apply to the use of funds for sports clubs, teams, trainings or related activities provided for students.
“The Biden administration continues its attack on our constitutional rights and Wyoming values,” Barrasso said in a news release. “Now, President Biden’s Department of Education is blocking funding for schools with hunter education and archery programs. These important programs help students learn proper firearm instruction and archery safety. These valuable programs decrease firearm-related injuries and accidents.
“They also connect our students to the longstanding heritage and traditions of America and the West,” Barrasso continued. “Our legislation will stop any attempts to block funding for schools with hunter education and archery programs and keep Washington politics out of Wyoming’s schools.”
This bill has received support from the Wyoming Department of Education, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, the National Rifle Association, Backcountry Hunters & Anglers, Safari Club International and the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the release said.
U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., was among numerous co-sponsors of the bill, all of whom are Republicans.
