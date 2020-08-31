Better internet service coming to rural communities via CARES Act funding
SHERIDAN (WNE) – In the Great Depression, public-private relationships brought electricity to rural America, using federal funds to pay people who were out of work to bring a necessary utility to millions of homes.
This year, CARES Act dollars will bring broadband internet to many rural communities in Wyoming in a similar public-private partnership. In Sheridan County, Visionary will bring fiber optic infrastructure to several underserved or unserved locations.
“This bridges that digital divide, as rural communities are being separated more and more from urban areas, economically, electronically and physically,” Ranchester Mayor Peter Clark said, adding that while it won’t serve all homes or solve all issues, it’s a start.
In mid-August, Gov. Mark Gordon announced the broadband expansion initiative in response to the COVID-19 crisis. The goal is to provide internet access in areas where there is no or little broadband so Wyomingites can access tele-health, tele-education or work remotely.
The Wyoming Business Council approved 37 projects totaling $86 million in federal CARES Act funding for expanded broadband infrastructure throughout the state. These projects will impact 15 counties and 54 communities.
“This funding will help connect rural communities in Wyoming that may not have had the chance to get service otherwise,” Gordon said. “Now, the people in Wyoming’s most rural communities will be able to access the essential services they need to cope with the effects of COVID-19, and to access the opportunities that high-speed internet provides for years to come.”
Rawlins has best-tasting drinking water in Wyoming
RAWLINS (WNE) — The city of Rawlins has been hailed as having the best-tasting drinking water in the state, according to a statewide rural water provider.
The Wyoming Association of Rural Water Systems had its annual conference this week, and during it, a group of judges came together to figure out what Wyoming city or town had the best-tasting drinking water this year.
According to WARWS, it was the closest final in many years, but it wasn’t clear who the other front-runners were.
Last year, Manville, Wyoming was the Wyoming winner. The water samples are judged by clarity, odor and taste. Saratoga ranked in the top 10 best-tasting waters in the country in 2018.
Rawlins will go on to represent Wyoming at the National Rural Water Rally in Washington D.C. in February. The 2020 national winner was a community in Kentucky.
The WARWS is a nonprofit organization associated with the National Rural Water Association. Its mission is to provide the assistance necessary to meet the needs of its members and ensure the protection of Wyoming’s water – “our most precious resource.”
Wyoming Game and Fish initiates trapping reform
JACKSON (WNE) — Wildlife managers in the Equality State are taking steps to rework their trapping regulations and setting out on a public process pointed at reform.
Calls for change to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s furbearer trapping rules have been loud at times, especially in the aftermath of incidents that kill people’s dogs. This spring an internal agency working group queried a diverse batch of 140 residents, including trappers and conservationists, to better understand their views on potential reforms. Recommendations emerged, and now they’re taking the ideas to the general public.
“A lot of the recommendations are for more education,” said Game and Fish Lander Region Supervisor Jason Hunter. “That includes letting folks know that trapping is an accepted use on the landscape so they can better prepare themselves — as well as more education for trappers.”
Other preliminary recommendations listed by the department include signing areas that are actively trapped and establishing trap-free setbacks from trails and trailheads. There were common concerns identified around the issues of wildlife and pets inadvertently caught, the trap check periods for snares, and for the lack of monitoring and mortality limits for fur-bearing species. There was also support for new trap type restrictions and larger trap-free areas.
This spring, the advocacy groups Wyoming Untrapped and WY Trap FREE-mont County petitioned the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission to close heavily recreated parts of Teton and Fremont counties to trapping. The discussion they started spiraled into the stakeholder interviews, recommendations and now the public process that’s gearing up.
Game and Fish has set up six meetings statewide in Rock Springs, Jackson, Laramie and Lander. The Laramie and Lander meetings will be broadcast virtually. Go to WGFD.WYO.gov/meetings to register to attend, and to find trapping reform regulations being considered.
