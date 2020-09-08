Hanna residents allowed to return home after fire
CASPER (WNE) — Hanna residents were being allowed to return home starting at 1 p.m. Sunday after a wildfire prompted evacuations a day earlier.
The Carbon County Office of Emergency Management was working with local authorities to bring back the residents who evacuated, the agency said in a press release.
However, residents that return were being asked to shelter in place.
The fire has burned roughly 7,500 acres since it ignited Saturday and is 0% contained, according to the Bureau of Land Management. FEMA on Saturday authorized the use of federal funds to help with firefighting costs due to the blaze, which threatened roughly 200 home and 846 residents.
The fire burned over the town’s water treatment plant and destroyed one engine, according to FEMA.
Power to the small, Carbon County community has been restored, according to the emergency management office. Black Hills Energy is expected to go door-to-door to re-light pilot lights for customers that use natural gas.
Yellowstone guide, blogger charged with 17 counts
JACKSON (WNE) — A Yellowstone National Park law enforcement ranger has thrown the book at a blogger, guide and social media personality for alleged offenses ranging from disturbing a black bear to guiding without a license.
The accused is seasonal West Yellowstone, Montana, resident Theodore “Teddy” Garland, author of the “Explore Yellowstone Like a Local” guidebook.
Reached Friday, Garland told the Jackson Hole Daily that every last one of the 17 charges against him is “absolutely” baseless.
“I’m just not going to roll over and take it,” Garland said. “My goal of this whole thing is to get my guide permit back.”
The complaint, filed Aug. 17 in the U.S. District Court of Wyoming, shows that most evidence supporting the charges was self-incriminating, with the alleged offenses posted about on Facebook or mentioned in a podcast. Other counts detailed in the criminal complaint spearheaded by the investigation of law enforcement officer Devon Beeny include illegal cliff jumping, traveling off boardwalks and trails in geothermal areas, and moving rocks at Mystic Falls to create an illegal “hot pot.”
Garland characterized the law enforcement investigation as sloppy. The June 15 video that led to a charge about disturbing a Lamar Valley black bear, for example, was taken by his wife, he said, who was clustered with 100 other people at a bear jam.
“I never even got out of the car,” he said.
The charge for cliff jumping was related to a video a follower posted to Explore Yellowstone Like a Local’s public Facebook page. Garland said it was shot and posted while he was in Cancun at a wedding.
WWCC trustees to vote on declaration of financial emergency
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — Reductions have already made an impact on Western Wyoming Community College this school year, and more are expected.
Western reduced its budget by 19% before the Board of Trustees passed a $46.5 million budget for fiscal year 2020-21. At the next board meeting on Thursday, trustees will consider a declaration of financial emergency that could identify about $1.8 million in additional cuts.
Meanwhile, an educators group is warning that 20 college employees are expected to be let go in the middle of the school year, and they are seeking support of the public and board to find alternative solutions.
“Coming layoffs are expected to result in the consolidation and discontinuation of existing degree pathways at Western. With the formal announcement coming by the end of this month, affected employees will have 90-days-notice, with positions being terminated at the end of the semester,” a statement from the Wyoming Education Association said.
The Education Association at WWCC, a local affiliate of the WEA that represents staff and faculty members of the college, is calling on the administration to explore every action to postpone layoffs until the end of the current academic year.
The meeting proposal calls for a reduction of the general fund budget by $875,000 and a plan to cut an additional $935,000 “in the event there are further funding reductions/withdrawals by the state of Wyoming,” according to the meeting agenda.
G&F approves plan to kill deer in Riverton
RIVERTON (WNE) — Riverton has obtained a permit to kill deer in city limits, officials said.
The animals have become a nuisance in town, residents said during a Riverton City Council meeting last year, encouraging the city to apply for a “Chapter 56” permit that allows deer reduction to take place outside of the normal hunting season.
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department approved the city’s permit application last month, Mayor Richard Gard said during a council meeting last week.
But it isn’t time to start shooting deer in town just yet.
“We have to do some training,” Gard said. The permit requires all harvested deer to be tested for chronic wasting disease, he said.
That process involves taking a blood sample from the animal locally and sending it to the WGFD for testing.
The city is responsible for holding the animal until the test results are available, Gard said.
Then, once the negative test result is in hand, the city must dispose of the deer – perhaps by donating it to community members.
Gard said the city is collecting a list of people interested in receiving the venison, either “on the hoof or after it’s processed or almost anywhere along down that line.”
Anyone interested in helping shoot the deer should contact Gard.
“We have been given the opportunity to take 50 animals,” he said. “(We’ll) make sure we get good, capable, qualified, trained shooters to do those things.”
