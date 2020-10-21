Mullen Fire containment continues to increase
LARAMIE (WNE) — Containment continues to increase on the Mullen Fire in the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest southwest of Laramie, reaching 72% as of Tuesday morning.
As of 9 a.m., Oct. 20, the fire, which is approximately 38 miles from Laramie, had encompassed 176,854 acres, a slight increase from 176,840 acres last reported Friday, Oct. 16. Containment has been primarily along the western, southern and eastern edges.
Currently, there are approximately 445 firefighters and support staff battling the blaze that began Sept. 17. That is a significant drop from the 931 personnel reported Sunday, Oct. 18.
According to Tuesday’s news release from the U.S. Forest Service, there has been little change to the condition of the fire. In the Foxborough, Fox Park and Porter Creek areas, fire personnel are removing hose and equipment in anticipation of re-entry into the areas by private landowners. Fire mop-up and repair work continue in these areas and near Centennial. Chipping and brushing will continue in the northwest area of the fire as weather permits.
“Residents are asked to be alert for hazards near burned areas, including fire-weakened trees, smoldering or burning fuels, firefighting trucks and heavy equipment,” according to the news release.
Road closure information is available at: https://www.wyoroad. info/pls/Browse/WRR. STATIC5?SelectedDistrict=1, and https://cotrip.org/home.htm.
The Mullen Fire started in the Savage Run Wilderness in the South Mullen Creek drainage, and is still being investigated. It is suspected of having been caused by a human or humans. The Laramie Ranger District anonymous tip line is 307-745-2392.
Amid looming budget crisis, Laramie County School District suspends employee retirement health benefits
CHEYENNE (WNE) – Employees of Laramie County School District 1 won’t have the option to receive early retirement health insurance benefits through the district next year.
The program, which has allowed qualified employees to stay on the district’s health insurance plan for a maximum of 10 years after retirement, but can cost up to $67,800 per staff member, will be suspended during the 2021-22 school year. The LCSD1 Board of Trustees voted 5-1 in support of the change Monday evening.
The move is estimated to save about $750,000, and is one of the district’s first efforts to start preparing for a looming $21 million to $28 million budget deficit created by Wyoming’s declining mineral revenues and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“When we got the warning that cuts to our district could be as high as 10-16%, our hopes of continuing (the program) really started to dwindle,” said board Chairwoman Marguerite Herman. “This is sort of the rude awakening for what’s coming next year.”
The 248 district employees who currently qualify for the early retirement incentive will still be able to opt into the program during this school year and have received advance notice of the situation.
Trustee Lynn Storey-Huylar, who was the only board member to vote against the motion, questioned if suspending the program next year would “force out” some employees who might already qualify, but were not yet planning on retiring.
“Will some people have to take it this year because they won’t be able to take it the next year?” she asked.
He said a district policy advisory committee is envisioning restoring the program after the one-year suspension and using a tiered cost-reduction approach.
Eastern Wyoming College nursing program accredited by ACEN
TORRINGTON (WNE) — The Eastern Wyoming College (EWC) nursing program recently learned it has successfully earned continuing accreditation from the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN).
According to a release from EWC, the program complied with all accreditation standards and criteria reviewed during the focused visit following the implementation of the new Torrington campus location.
The board also affirmed the next evaluation visit for spring 2023.
EWC director of nursing Suzey Delger told The Telegram the nursing program started in 2016 in Douglas with overwhelming support from Memorial Hospital of Converse County. ACEN then accredited the program in 2018.
In 2019, the program added a night group in Torrington.
Due to the update, ACEN had to re-evaluate the program. In 2020, the updated program, with eight additional students in Torrington’s night program, successfully complied with ACEN standards and continued the accreditation.
After the evaluation, the board noted that the nursing program’s financial support from local healthcare organizations exceeded its normal expectations.
They also stated collaboration to provide learning support without duplication of resources exceeded the usual expectations.
Delger explained EWC’s nursing program is building on relationships with the University of Wyoming and University of Nebraska to help students succeed with earning associate degrees from EWC.
With the partnerships, students will then be able to acquire bachelor’s degrees in a lesser amount of time.
Commissioners rescind Sheridan County fire ban
SHERIDAN (WNE) – Upon the recommendation of the Sheridan County fire warden and the fire chiefs of the rural fire protection districts, the Sheridan County Commissioners have rescinded the fire ban imposed July 7.
Effective Oct. 19, open burning will be allowed in Sheridan County.
As always, commissioners encourage the public to practice sound safety measures when burning.
• Notify the Sheridan County Dispatch Center at 307-672-2413 so the fire department doesn’t show up uninvited;
• Check the weather forecast for warnings and if high winds are predicted, avoid burning prior and during that time;
• Have fire tools, water and a phone readily available, and
• Do not delay calling for help if your burn gets out of hand as early response can minimize control efforts and potential damage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.