Bridger-Teton looking for company to manage Jackson-area campgrounds
JACKSON—The Bridger-Teton National Forest is looking for a company to operate about 15 campgrounds and a hot springs pool in the Jackson area.
For well over a decade, the Bridger-Teton has asked private companies to collect fees from visitors and maintain developed campgrounds and other developed sites across the Jackson and Blackrock Ranger Districts. Aud and Di Campground Services, Inc., a Utah-based company that operates campgrounds throughout Idaho, Montana and Wyoming, has held the contract for the past 10 or so years.
Bridger-Teton spokesman Evan Guzik said the forest is rebidding the contract because it’s set to expire April 30, 2024.
The Forest Service isn’t asking companies that bid on the contract to change anything in particular. Instead, when companies submit their bids, they’ll be able to spell out how they want to operate and whether they’ll be looking to make any changes to fees or other operations.
One thing that companies will be required to do is detail how much they want to charge people for the first three years of operations.
Bids are due by 4:30 p.m. July 31, and the Bridger-Teton hopes to decide which company will take over the operation by December 2023 so the firm can start operating campgrounds the following May.
The contract will be for five years, with an option for the Bridger-Teton to renew the contract for another five years without a competitive bidding process at the end of the first five-year term.
Prospective applicants can find details posted on the federal contracting website SAM.gov, or by contacting Linda Merigliano, the forest’s recreation/wilderness program manager, at Linda.Merigliano@usda.gov or 739-5428.
Law enforcement ‘impersonator’ identified as off-duty SCSO deputy
SHERIDAN—According to a press release by Sheridan County Sheriff Levi Dominguez, the law enforcement “impersonator” reported to Sheridan Police Department Wednesday has been identified as a Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office Deputy who was off-duty at the time of the incident. As of this time, Dominguez wrote, there is no known concern to the public from a possible law enforcement impersonator in the Sheridan area.
SPD received a report to dispatch at 3:22 p.m. Wednesday from a driver who was informally pulled over near the intersection of West Brundage Lane and Big Horn Avenue. The suspect identified himself as a law enforcement officer to the driver, presented a badge and gave the victim a verbal warning for a perceived violation of Wyoming State Statute.
Sheridan County Undersheriff Devereaux Johnson said SCSO protocol dictates off-duty deputies must inform dispatch if they make any public contact while off-duty. Following Wednesday’s incident, the deputy did not follow through with that protocol, creating a lapse in communication that created concern for the victim driver and the public.
SCSO apologized for the lapse in communication and for creating public concern.
Third-party takes over investigation of Cody police officer
CODY—The City of Cody will bring in a third party to review its investigation and findings regarding Cody Police Officer Blake Stinson’s conduct during an arrest of a 17-year-old juvenile in January.
A formal complaint was filed in early May that “expressed concern over the officer’s professional conduct” during the arrest, a City of Cody June 6 press release said.
The complaint was followed by a YouTube video published May 21 which compiled Stinson’s body camera and dash camera footage of the arrest. The video also called into question Stinson’s conduct during the incident.
According to the press release, “following the review of the complaint and all available information regarding the issue, the City of Cody established that further review of the officer’s actions during the encounter would be necessary to determine whether they were consistent with our established standards.”
City Administrator Barry Cook told city council during its June 6 meeting that though a third-party has not been contracted with yet, the hope is to bring in someone from outside of Wyoming.
Cook told the city council the internal investigation would likely be completed by June 7.
“We’re hoping to have the third party sit down with the report and review our policies and procedures ... and the decision we made,” he said.
Stinson remains on paid administrative leave, Cook said.
After the review of the city’s investigation, the city will take “appropriate corrective actions should the findings of the investigation and third-party review determine that the employee’s conduct was inappropriate, excessive or inconsistent with the responsibilities of the role,” the press release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.