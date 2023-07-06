Yellowstone cleaning up after severe wind storm hit Lake Village
JACKSON—Yellowstone National Park crews are cleaning up after a severe windstorm ripped through Lake Village, blowing down several hundred trees and damaging buildings and cabins in the popular tourist area.
“Monday night’s storm event hit the Lake area very hard,” Superintendent Cam Sholly said in a Wednesday afternoon press release. “The National Park Service team and our partners quickly stabilized the situation and got recovery efforts started immediately.”
The park said no injuries or fatalities have been reported.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were also no closures in the area, though power was still out at Bridge Bay campground and marina.
The storm blew through on July 3, blowing down trees in the southern portion of the park around Yellowstone Lake. Trees struck buildings and cars, leading some to evacuate for cleanup and repairs. Lake Hotel and the nearby Lake Medical Clinic both lost power for about 24 hours.
Power was restored at those Lake Village facilities Tuesday evening, July 4, after crews spent the better part of the day clearing trees from roads and other infrastructure. Damage assessments are being conducted.
This time last year, Yellowstone was also in disaster recovery mode, but for a much larger incident: Severe floods had ripped through the park, damaging infrastructure and causing visitors to be evacuated.
Wheatland Corral to hold wild horse adoption in July
CHEYENNE—Wild horse and burro adoption events at the Bureau of Land Management’s Wheatland Off-Range Corral will resume as scheduled throughout the summer.
The last Friday in July, the public is invited to visit the Wheatland Corral to meet and take home a wild horse or burro of their own.
On July 28, the Wheatland Corral will offer up to 30 untrained wild horses and burros for adoption. Those interested can preview the animals starting at 8 a.m. until the competitive auction begins at 9 a.m. Bids will start at $125. Animals not placed during the auction will be available on a first come, first served basis until noon for the standard adoption or sales fee.
Adopters must be at least 18 years old and meet standard requirements for owning and caring for a wild horse. To get pre-approved to adopt or learn more about adoption requirements, visit wildhorsesonline.blm.gov.
For those unable to attend the July event, the Wheatland Corral will hold adoptions on Aug. 25 and Sept. 22. For updates and information on future adoption events, follow BLM Wyoming on Facebook or Twitter or visit blm.gov/whb.
Death on Yellowstone's Craig Pass ruled a suicide
JACKSON—Teton County Coroner Brent Blue has determined that Catheryn Danyelle Griffin, 38, died by suicide May 13 on Craig Pass.
Yellowstone National Park announced Blue’s determination in a Wednesday morning press release.
Griffin, of Seffner, Florida, was found dead in a car that was driven into a snowbank the evening of May 13 on Craig Pass. A man was standing outside the car, and while Yellowstone has not provided the man’s name, charges filed against Michael Wayne McCollum, 47, and the timeline of his arrest match information the park has released.
Shortly after the accident, federal prosecutors labeled McCollum, who was charged with drug possession and traffic violations, a flight risk.
But days later, they changed course and did not oppose his release while his case was being adjudicated.
Stephanie A. Hambrick, magistrate judge for the U.S. District Court of Wyoming in Mammoth Hot Springs, allowed him to be released from a Montana jail with a number of conditions.
McCollum was required to surrender his passport, to stay with his brother in Missouri unless traveling for work or medical purposes, and maintain contact with his attorney at least every other week.
No new documents have been filed in McCollum’s case since June 5.
At McCollum’s court appearance on May 18, Hambrick scheduled a follow-up hearing for July 6.
