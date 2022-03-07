Rawlins boil advisory extended into this week
LARAMIE (WNE) — A city of Rawlins advisory to boil water has been extended and is likely to continue through Wednesday.
Residents in Rawlins and Sinclair started to conserve and boil their water as the city works to repair its water lines, which failed Thursday to the point of cutting off many customers.
In what city officials have dubbed an emergency situation, the disruption of service happened as work continues to repair leaks in the water supply pipeline. While workers had reduced water pressure, two additional lines broke, causing the city’s tanks to leak.
There also was a problem with the pump at the water treatment plant that has since been fixed.
Levels in the city’s water tanks have slowly been rising, but a multi-day testing process must take place to ensure the cleanliness of the water before the advisory can be lifted.
Rawlins Mayor Terry Weickum said the city’s system was overdue for repairs. The city requested emergency funding to help defray the costs associated with Thursday’s water disruption, but was denied, Weickum said. Instead, the city is using about $1.5 million from its general fund.
City officials expected to have the water disruption fixed by Saturday. In the meantime, residents were advised to bring water at a roiling boil for at least 3 minutes before using it for drinking, making ice, washing dishes or brushing their teeth, or use bottled water, according to the city website.
The water issues have resulted in the closures of Rawlins schools, county offices, restaurants and the Boys & Girls Club of Carbon County. Well water and bottled water was available for pickup at the Carbon County Fairgrounds Multiplex all day Friday until the evening.
This story was published on March 5, 2022. Headline has already been updated to reflect extension into the week of March 7.
‘Diners, Drive-ins and Dives’ to feature Laramie restaurants next 2 weeks
LARAMIE (WNE) — Going on 15 years and more than 400 episodes, the Food Network’s juggernaut “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” continues to hit viewers with just the right blend of creativity, funky flavors and a dash of host Guy Fieri’s trademark cheesiness.
While the unique Laramie food scene isn’t anything new for locals, the rest of what Fieri likes to call his “Triple-D Nation” will get a taste of the new West next week.
That’s when Episode 4 of Season 35 premiers at 7 p.m. and includes the Gem City in a show titled “From Appetizers to Dessert.” Foodnetwork.com has posted its upcoming “Triple D” lineup, which features Laramie on Friday and again the next week on March 18.
While which local eatery will be featured Friday hasn’t been announced, the network says Fieri and his crew will showcase “an old-school café (that) is loadin’ up the bomb green-chili burritos and serving stellar scratch-made pie.”
The next week, Laramie again will be front-and-center in an episode titled “Getting’ Funky in Flavortown.”
“In Laramie, Wyo., a righteous restaurant-bar is pilin’ up their nachos and putting a special pop in their burgers,” according to Foodnetwork.com. “Plus, a longtime spot is cookin’ up a vegetarian spin on both meatloaf and a banh mi sandwich.”
This story was published on March 5, 2022.
