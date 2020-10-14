Superintendent: Leave school cuts to legislators
LUSK (WNE) — Niobrara County School District No. 1 Superintendent George Mirich informed board members during their Oct. 12 meeting about a letter from the state legislature’s committee on school finance recalibration that asks district school boards to think about ways to cut their budgets in the next four years.
Mirich said in the 2021-22 biennium, the state would like to see a 16% budget cut, and in 2023-24, an additional 27% cut, which amounts to 43% in total.
He not only opposed the cuts, but also the state’s insistence that the board takes this on themselves.
“(State officials) were elected to do that, you guys weren’t elected to do that,” Mirich said. “And I strongly suggest you stay out of that.”
None of the district’s costs are going to decrease, he said, which would put the board in a tough position when it comes to personnel. It would require cuts to educators’ salaries across the board, which they want to avoid as it ultimately affects the quality of education.
Board member Randy Rose said legislators “just don’t get it.”
“Until they have to sit down in a room this size and listen to high school students say, ‘I can’t major in math in college, I can’t get enough math classes in my school to get me ready to do that on the college level,’” he said. “That won’t hurt them until they have kids looking them right in the face and telling them, ‘I can’t do it in Wyoming.’”
COVID outbreak reported in Torrington nursing home
TORRINGTON (WNE) — The Goshen Healthcare Community (GHC) in Torrington recently experienced an outbreak of COVID-19 cases in their facility. The facility operates as a nursing home with a designated dementia and Alzheimer’s unit, providing long-term care.
Paula Murray, Administrator for GHC, told The Telegram, “We’ve had 15 residents affected and 11 staff as of this week; last week it was nine staff. We expect we’re at the tail-end of this; most everybody has recovered.”
The first positive test occurred Sept. 12, according to Murray. GHC was following the Wyoming Department of Health and Center for Disease Control guidelines when they were made aware of the first positive test.
Before the positive test, GHC nurses were testing 20% of their staff and residents weekly.
After the positive test, GHC began testing residents and staff weekly, according to Murray.
All residents and staff who tested positive for COVID-19 were from one unit; thus, 3/4 of the facility was not affected. Murray said very few residents and staff members showed symptoms. The first positive case of COVID19 was an employee of the facility who had tested positive on Sept. 12. That staff member was asymptomatic, while one resident began to show symptoms on Sept. 23.
“It’s community spread; I don’t think in a community where masks aren’t worn, you can really trace back to an event or a person. The residents don’t leave, so a staff member brought it in,” Murray said.
Southwest Wyoming airport sees recovery
GREEN RIVER (WNE) — The coronavirus pandemic hasn’t been kind to commercial airports.
As the lockdown and the subsequent health orders have dissuaded people from using air travel, airports around the country have reported large decreases in commercial air travel.
The Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport is no different, reporting a 74% decrease in passenger county from last year.
In 2019, the airport reported 30,083 passengers utilizing commercial air service out of Rock Springs at the end of September, while only having 7,763 so far in 2020.
Devon Brubaker, the airport’s manager, said the airport is recovering better than the national average up until September, when the airport recorded 1,334 commercial passengers. The previous month, the airport had 1,563 passengers.
“This was largely due to the return to school as well as four cancelled flights due to the Labor Day week blizzard,” he wrote in an email to the Star.
He said advance bookings in the final three months of the year suggest the airport may have higher usage than when was recorded in August. However, he said that isn’t guaranteed.
“... if the current increase in COVID-19 cases continues, I would expect these numbers to fall,” he said.
Brubaker also said customers are waiting longer to book tickets, often buying them closer to their travel dates, which makes predicting those numbers more difficult.
“We have seen over the last few months that even a momentary increase in cases over a couple of days has a dramatic effect on airline bookings,” he said.
