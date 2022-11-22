Powell man attacks cousin with meat shredder
CODY (WNE) — A Powell man was charged with aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon on Nov. 11 after he allegedly attacked his cousin with a meat shredder, causing multiple face and head lacerations.
In addition to the felony charge, Elias H. Antelope, 32, was charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
On Nov. 11, a little after midnight, Antelope’s father requested a welfare check on his son who, according to the affidavit, already had a warrant out for his arrest from Park County.
Officers from the Powell Police Department located Antelope at his mother’s house.
Antelope’s cousin answered the door, covered in scratches on his face, the affidavit said.
The police arrested Antelope because of the warrant.
“While cuffing Antelope I observed that he had copious amounts of dried blood all over the black long sleeve shirt he was wearing, “ Sgt. Phillip Alquist of the PPD wrote in the affidavit. While searching Antelope, officers found a barbecue meat shredder and a marijuana pipe, the affidavit said.
“There was an excessive amount of dried blood on the shredder,” Alquist wrote in the affidavit.
Antelope told the police he had gotten into a fight with his cousin, stating it was a disagreement and that it was “nothing really. We were just drunk,” the affidavit said.
When officers showed Antelope’s cousin the meat shredder, he said, “that’s what he hit me with,” but added that he didn’t want to press charges.
Alquist observed cuts in the cousin’s scalp and staples in some areas to close up the lacerations, the affidavit said. The cousin said he went to the hospital roughly 30 minutes after the altercation because “he thought he was going to bleed out.”
As of Nov. 21, Antelope had not posted the $10,000 cash bond and remained an inmate in the Park County Detention Center.
This story was published on Nov. 21, 2022.
———
Yellowstone's chief wolf scientist retiring this week
JACKSON (WNE) — Doug Smith, the human face of Yellowstone National Park's wolf research and management program, is retiring.
Smith’s name is inseparably tied to the recent history of wolves in Yellowstone, a frequently lauded and often criticized saga that began with the reintroduction of wolves in 1995. Smith started his career in Yellowstone in 1994 and became the director of the Yellowstone Wolf Project soon after wolves were reintroduced.
Starting in 2008, he also oversaw the park's bird and elk program.
In Smith's tenure, the wolf population stabilized in the last decade at between 80 and 125 wolves in seven to 10 packs.
Smith and his team captured and collared over 600 wolves, hiked and skied more than 20,000 miles, tracked down wolf packs over 52,000 times and recorded more than 35,000 hours of wolf behavior. He’s balanced work in education with hard science, trying to understand how wolves work in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.
Smith has also spent years teasing out the relationship between wolves and elk, one of the more contentious issues in Yellowstone area wildlife management.
"The reintroduction of wolves to Yellowstone was one of the most extraordinary American wildlife conservation efforts of the 20th century," Superintendent Cam Sholly said in the release. "Doug's leadership and expertise in the decades following the reintroduction have helped ensure this keystone species continues to thrive across the Yellowstone landscape."
This story was published on Nov. 20, 2022.
———
Cody man pleads not guilty of indecent exposure
CODY (WNE) – The Cody man who was charged with five counts of public indecency pleaded not guilty to all five counts during his arraignment in Park County Circuit Court on Nov. 4.
Andrew C. Crawford, 34, will now face a jury trial, which is currently scheduled for March 30 of next year.
Crawford was arrested Nov. 3 after allegedly exposing his genitalia to four different female baristas working at two different drive-thru coffee kiosks in Cody between Sept. 14 and Nov. 1.
Crawford was given a $50,000 cash only bond with one of his bond conditions being to not have any contact with any witnesses or anyone listed in the affidavit.
Crawford also faces a subsequent preliminary hearing on a sex-offender-related charge.
Park County Deputy Sheriff Al Cooper wrote in his report that Crawford is a registered sex offender in Park County due to a 2012 conviction of accessing child pornography. As such, he is required by law to report any changes, such as current address or change in vehicle registration, to the sheriff’s office within three days of that change.
Cooper said Crawford had registered vehicles in his name in Park County but had not reported that information to the sheriff’s office.
Crawford allegedly failed to register a blue 2003 Chevrolet Impala and a gray 2001 GMC pickup, both of which were reported as being used by Crawford when exposing himself in drive-thrus at the coffee kiosks.
He is being charged with one count of failure by a sex offender to report the license plate number and description of the vehicle he owned.
This story was published on Nov. 21, 2022.
