Russian submarine surfaces near Alaska during war exercise
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A Russian submarine surfaced near Alaska on Thursday during a Russian war game exercise, U.S. military officials said.
It was unclear why it surfaced.
The North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command are closely monitoring the submarine, Northern Command spokesman Bill Lewis said.
“We have not received any requests for assistance from the Russian Navy or other mariners in the area,” Lewis said from Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado. “We always stand ready to assist those in distress.”
Lewis declined to provide further details about the submarine, including its proximity to Alaska. He only said it was operating in international waters near Alaska.
“We closely track vessels of interest, including foreign military naval vessels, in our area of responsibility,” Lewis said.
The Russian military exercise is taking place in international waters, well outside the U.S. territorial sea, he said.
The presence of Russian military assets in the war games caused a stir for U.S. commercial fishing vessels in the Bering Sea on Wednesday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
“We were notified by multiple fishing vessels that were operating out the Bering Sea that they had come across these vessels and were concerned. So they contacted us,” Coast Guard spokesman Kip Wadlow said earlier Thursday.
The Coast Guard contacted the Alaskan Command at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, which confirmed the ships were there as part of a pre-planned Russian military exercise that was known to some U.S. military officials, Wadlow said.
Wadlow did not have information about the scope of the exercise or how many Russian vessels were involved, referring those questions to the Alaskan Command.
TikTok celebrities criminally charged after LA house parties
LOS ANGELES (AP) — TikTok celebrities Bryce Hall and Blake Gray are facing criminal charges after they hosted recent parties in the Hollywood Hills despite the city's ban on large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic, authorities said Friday.
The Los Angeles city attorney's office filed misdemeanor charges Thursday against Hall and Gray. The internet celebrities with millions of followers on TikTok share a home and allegedly held two parties less than a week apart.
It was not immediately clear if Hall and Gray had attorneys who could speak on their behalf.
City Attorney Mike Feuer said he is not aware of any COVID-19 cases that have yet been linked to the Aug. 8 and Aug. 14 house parties, but the two-week period for symptoms to appear has not passed. Los Angeles police responded to both parties, which featured several hundred guests, and issued citations.
“If you have a combined 19 million followers on TikTok in the middle of a public health crisis, you should be modeling great behavior, best practices, for all of us, rather than brazenly violating the law and posting videos about it,” Feuer said during a news conference Friday.
Hall and Gray are accused of violating the city's pandemic health order and a party house ordinance. Penalties include a year in jail and up to $2,000 in fines. The Aug. 14 party was reportedly to celebrate Hall's 21st birthday.
Mayor Eric Garcetti last week authorized the city to shut off water and power to the home. “Despite several warnings, this house has turned into a nightclub in the hills,” Garcetti said.
With bars closed in town, large house parties can become “superspreaders” of COVID-19, Garcetti said.
Lawnmower incident results in Delaware man's fifth DUI bust
LINCOLN, Del. (AP) — A Delaware man with a history of drunken driving arrests has been charged with DUI again after authorities said he drove a riding lawnmower while intoxicated.
Delaware State Police arrested 60-year-old Ralph J. Cahall of Greenwood on Tuesday after receiving a report about a person lying along a grassy roadside near a lawnmower.
As troopers were headed to the scene, authorities received another report that the person had been driving the lawnmower on the road and traveling through yards while acting disorderly.
Police say troopers found Cahall leaning against his lawnmower and detected a strong odor of alcohol.
Cahall was charged with fifth offense-DUI, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.
He was being held at Sussex Correctional Institution with secured bail set at $7,101. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could comment on the charges.
1 killed, 3 firefighters injured after sidewalk collapses
LAKE MARY, Fla. (AP) — A county worker was killed and three firefighters were injured after a sidewalk in a Florida suburb collapsed on Friday.
The Seminole County Fire Department tweeted that firefighters responded to a report of a trapped person in Lake Mary. Officials say that the worker died and three firefighters were hurt.
Orlando television station WFTV reports that a county environmental service department worker was working on a water main leak beneath the sidewalk when it collapsed. The hole was near an electrical transformer and the three firefighters were shocked when the area became energized, according to WFTV.
Lake Mary is located about 20 miles north of Orlando.
Licenses suspended for 2 medics in 'dead' woman alive case
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — The state suspended the licenses of two Detroit-area paramedics after a woman who was declared dead was discovered alive at a funeral home, officials said Friday.
Michigan regulators also are taking steps to suspend the licenses of two emergency medical technicians, city of Southfield spokesman Michael Manion said.
The crew was called to Timesha Beauchamp's home Sunday. They tried to revive the 20-year-old, who has cerebral palsy, but found no signs of life and contacted a doctor, who declared her dead over the phone, according to the city's fire chief.
More than two hours later, Beauchamp was found breathing at a funeral home. She was in critical condition at a hospital Friday.
The paramedics and EMTs also serve as Southfield firefighters. They are on paid leave while the city investigates.
“They feel terrible. They can't imagine how this possibly had happened. They're emotionally upset,” Fire Chief Johnny Menifee said Wednesday.
200 US Army soldiers deployed to help fight wildfires
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Officials with the National Interagency Fire Center say about 200 active duty U.S. Army soldiers are being mobilized to help fight wildfires across the western United States.
It's the first active duty mobilization for wildfire support since 2018. More than 5900 square miles (15280 square kilometers) have burned so far this year, and 105 large wildfires are burning across the western United States.
The soldiers will be trained over the next week at Joint Base Lewis-McChord near Tacoma, Washington and are expected to begin firefighting on hand crews in early September.
The National Multi-Agency Coordinating Group asked the Department of Defense to provide the soldiers. Four military C-130 air tankers equipped with firefighting gear are also being used to fight fires in California.
It's not uncommon for national fire managers to request help from the military. Active duty military members have been deployed as wildland firefighters 38 times in the past 33 years, according to NIFC.
Prosecutor: Woman was leader in death of man in concrete
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri woman should receive the maximum sentence possible for directing a plan to hide the death of a developmentally disabled man whose body was found encased in concrete, a federal prosecutor said in court filings.
Sherry Paulo, of Fulton, is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday on federal charges of health care fraud and failing to provide medical care to Carl DeBrodie, 31, whose body was found in a storage unit in Fulton in April 2017. Investigators believe he died months earlier.
The maximum sentence on those charges is 17.5 years in prison, The Fulton Sun reported.
Paulo's husband, Anthony Flores; their daughter, Mary Paulo; and their son, Anthony R.K. Flores, have also pleaded guilty to federal charges in the case.
Sherry Paulo and Anthony Flores still face state charges, including first-degree involuntary manslaughter and abandonment of a corpse.
All four family members worked at Second Chance Homes in Fulton, a home for developmentally disabled residents where DeBrodie lived.
Federal prosecutor Lucinda Woolery wrote in a court memo filed Aug. 21 that Sherry Paulo was a “controlling matriarch” and the family followed her orders in the family and at work.
Paulo withheld medications from DeBrodie beginning in 2015 and did not take him to a doctor from December 2015 until his death, Woolery wrote. She moved him to her home in September 2016 because his condition was so bad “he would lie in bed howling,” according to the memo.
DeBrodie spent his last days in a small basement room with no access to running water, sunlight, or fresh air, according to the memo.
Paulo and her husband each told police that they eventually asked DeBrodie’s housemate to carry him to an upstairs bathroom and place him under running water. Paulo said she watched DeBrodie stop breathing but neither she nor her husband provided medical aid or called for help, according to memo.
Instead, DeBrodie was left in the bathtub until the smell grew too strong.
Health depts to CDC: Reverse testing guidance
NEW YORK — Local health departments in the U.S. are pushing for reversal of a recent change to coronavirus testing guidance, saying it is undermining their work to stop outbreaks.
The National Association of County and City Health Officials and the Big Cities Health Coalition, which together represent about 3,000 local health departments, released the letter Friday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention quietly posted the change Monday. The CDC previously had advised local health departments to test people who have been within 6 feet of an infected person for more than 15 minutes. But the new guidance said those people did “not necessarily need a test” unless they were more vulnerable to COVID-19.
Public health experts have blasted the new guidance, saying testing contacts of infected people is key to keep outbreaks in check, and many infected people don’t show symptoms.
Under the guidance, doctors or public health officials could still recommend a test. “Testing may be considered for all close contacts of confirmed or probable COVID-19 patients,” CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield said in statement.
Local health officials said federal authorities didn’t offer any scientific evidence for the change, which effectively shifted more responsibility to municipalities.
Herbalife admits bribing Chinese officials to grow business
NEW YORK (AP) — Herbalife, a Los Angeles-based health and nutrition company, bribed Chinese government officials for a decade to grow its overseas business and falsified accounting records to cover up the payments, U.S. prosecutors said Friday in announcing corruption charges against the publicly traded company.
Herbalife agreed to pay combined penalties of more than $123 million to resolve the charges, federal prosecutors said.
The company admitted to the conspiracy as part of a deferred prosecution agreement it reached with the U.S. Justice Department and the U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan.
The charges were brought under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, which prohibits bribery of foreign government officials or company executives to secure or retain business.
Herbalife did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.
Company officials began paying off Chinese government officials in 2007 in a bid to obtain licenses from national and local authorities the company needed to sell health and nutrition products.
They also bribed a state-owned media outlet “for the purpose of removing negative media reports about Herbalife China,” prosecutors said.
Herbalife falsely recorded the improper payments as “travel and entertainment expenses,” prosecutors said.
Herbalife has long been embroiled in litigation and regulatory actions over its business practices, which have been compared by some to a pyramid scheme.
County: 4 people tied to RNC in Charlotte have coranvirus
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Four people who were at the Republican National Convention in Charlotte have tested positive for the coronavirus, health officials in North Carolina’s Mecklenburg County said.
WBTV reported Friday that those who tested positive at the event were immediately isolated.
Nearly 800 people were tested who attended the event or who helped support it, the county said in a news release. Two attendees and two people supporting the convention tested positive.
County leaders said in a statement that those individuals “were immediately issued isolation instructions and any known close contacts were notified and issued quarantine instructions by Mecklenburg County Public Health.”
The Charlotte Observer reports that the disclosures come after county health officials raised concerned about a lack of social distancing and mask wearing at a Monday business meeting of the RNC in Charlotte. Strict coronavirus protocols were supposed to be followed.
The public may need to wait weeks for an “after-action” report detailing the true scope of convention-related infections. But Mecklenburg Public Health Director Gibbie Harris has said the convention posed no infection risk to the greater Charlotte area.
Provo council overrides mayor, implements mask mandate
PROVO, Utah (AP) — The Provo Municipal Council has overridden a mayoral veto and implemented a mask mandate ahead of a new school year starting at Brigham Young University.
The Thursday 6-1 vote means people must wear facial coverings indoors and outdoors in public areas and at large gatherings during the pandemic, the Daily Herald reported. BYU's new school year begins Monday.
Council members had been concerned the city wasn't prepared for the influx of student from around the country. Mayor Michelle Kaufusi vetoed the mandate, saying people should be educated on why masks are important rather than required to wear them.
Council Chair George Handley said the override was not a “rift” in city leadership, and decried public anger on both sides.
The ordinance includes wearing face masks in public indoor spaces if social distancing isn’t possible, all indoor public gatherings of 50 or more regardless and all outdoor gatherings of 25 or more.
It carries a maximum $55 citation, and organizers of gatherings without masks can be fined $500.
Victims of shooting during Kenosha protest engaged gunman
CHICAGO (AP) — A man known for his love of skateboarding, a Texas transplant to the state and a college student acting as a volunteer medic were killed or wounded this week by a 17-year-old gunman amid chaos on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Kyle Rittenhouse, of Antioch, Illinois, has been charged with fatally shooting two protesters and wounding a third. Attorneys representing Rittenhouse have said he acted to defend himself.
Kenosha County prosecutors said in court records this week that the first person shot around 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday has been identified as Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, of Kenosha.
Prosecutors said Rosenbaum followed Rittenhouse into a used car lot, where he threw a plastic bag at the gunman and attempted to take the weapon from him.
The medical examiner found that Rosenbaum was shot in the groin, back and left hand. The wounds fractured his pelvis and perforated his right lung and liver. He also suffered a superficial wound to his left thigh and a graze wound to his forehead.
Friends have told local media that Rosenbaum was originally from Texas and previously lived in Arizona before moving to Wisconsin this year, where his young daughter lives. According to his Facebook page, he worked at a Wendy's restaurant in Kenosha.
The Associated Press was unable to reach family members by phone this week.
Rittenhouse then ran down the street and was chased by several people shouting that he just shot someone before he tripped and fell, according to the complaint and video footage.
Anthony Huber, 26, of Silver Lake, was shot in the chest after apparently trying to wrest the gun away from Rittenhouse, the complaint said.
Hannah Gittings, Huber's girlfriend, told WBBM-TV that he pushed her out of the way before chasing after the man others on the street had identified as the shooter.
Huber’s friends gathered at a Kenosha skate park this week to remember him and his passion for skateboarding. According to court records, Huber had a skateboard in his right hand and used it to “make contact” with Rittenhouse’s left shoulder as they struggled for control of the gun.
Trump pardons Alice Johnson, who praised him in RNC speech
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump pardoned a woman on Friday who had praised him the night before at the Republican National Convention.
Trump pardoned Alice Marie Johnson, who had spent more than two decades serving life without parole for a nonviolent drug offense. She had been convicted in 1996 on eight criminal counts related to a Memphis-based cocaine trafficking operation. Trump had commuted her life sentence in federal prison in 2018, which allowed her early release.
Unlike a pardon, the commutation did not erase Johnson’s conviction — it only ended her sentence.
Trump said Johnson had done an “incredible job” since her release, identifying additional prisoners who could be eligible for early release.
“We’re giving Alice a full pardon," Trump said.
Johnson had spoken at the convention about the power of redemption and praised Trump. Trump has sought to highlight criminal justice reform leading up to November's election as he reaches out to African American voters.
She said Thursday that she was free “by the grace of God and the compassion of President Donald John Trump.”
