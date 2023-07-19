Wyoming’s average gas prices rise 2.8 cents to nearly $3.60 per gallon
CHEYENNE—Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 2.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.59 on Monday, according to Gas-Buddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 5.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand $1.12.4 per gallon lower than a year ago.The national average price of diesel has risen 0.1 cents in the last week, and stands at $3.80 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state on Sunday was $3.17 per gallon, while the highest was $4.29, a difference of $1.12 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.53 on Monday.The national average is down 1.6 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 97.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
This data was compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
Sheridan law enforcement officials reflect on Sheridan WYO Rodeo 2023
SHERIDAN—With the conclusion of another Sheridan WYO Rodeo, local law enforcement officials reflected on the crime – or lack thereof – during the eventful week.
To prepare for the influx of tourists and locals alike celebrating the rodeo festivities, Sheridan Police Department Capt. Tom Ringley said 10 officers from Gillette came to Sheridan to assist Friday and Saturday nights, paid for by a $6,000 underage drinking grant.
He said some of the changes in Rodeo Week festivities over the past few years correspond with lower number of arrests and citations during the week.
Reports from the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office were also positive.
“ I think the past couple of years specifically have been really, really good years in my opinion,” said Undersheriff Devereaux Johnson.
Between Thursday, July 11 and Sunday, July 16, SCSO reported13 people were arrested for DUIs and11 public intoxication citations were issued.
Since the dissolution of the street dance in recent years, Ringley said a pattern has emerged of lower arrests and citations throughout Rodeo Week, as festivities are spread out over town instead of centralized in one place.
“Several smaller events rather than one large event seems to have led to a decreased number of DUIS and fighting. The number of fights reported has dropped,” he said.
“The smaller events have been proven to produce much less crime and alcohol related issues,” SPD Chief Travis Koltiska said in a city council meeting on Monday. “It seems to me that venues are more entertainment based and family oriented than just a party atmosphere.”
SPD reports two DUI arrests, seven public intoxication arrests, seven minor in possession arrests, three befouling arrests and one interference arrest over the weekend.
Sweetwater Sheriff seeks information into homicide of Colter Watsabaugh
JACKSON—The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a vehicle possibly related to an investigation into the death of Colter Wesley Watsabaugh.
Originally from Teton County, Watsabaugh, 30, was living and working in Rock Springs prior to his death, according to a press release from the Sweetwater County Sheriff.
The sheriff’s office is looking for a black 2004 Honda Pilot with Wyoming license plates “4-44200.”
“It is possible the SUV’s license plates have since been removed, and the vehicle may have been abandoned in an outlying area of the county,” the release said.
A passerby found Watsabaugh deceased near a dirt side road in Reliance, north of Rock Springs, on Sunday.
The death has been ruled a homicide by sheriff’s detectives, working with the county coroner’s office and county attorney’s office. The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation also is assisting in the investigation.
The release said authorities have taken a suspect into custody. Detectives are withholding the suspect’s name, citing the active investigation and pending formal charges.
“We have every reason to believe this was an isolated incident, the suspect is currently in custody, and we have no further reason to believe there is any ongoing threat to the public,” sheriff’s spokesman Jason Mower said in the release.
If anyone finds the black 2004 Honda Pilot, Mower cautioned against tampering with the vehicle. He urged anyone with information about the vehicle or this case to contact detectives at 307-922-5340.
Car chase spans Cheyenne, ends at Frontier Mall
CHEYENNE—Police advised drivers to avoid the intersection of Prairie Avenue and Powderhouse Road after a chase that some residents reported began on South Greeley Highway ended in a crash near Frontier Mall Tuesday morning.
The Cheyenne Police Department investigation is ongoing.
Kolby Cline, a 26-year-old Cheyenne resident, was seen in a blue pickup truck driving recklessly on the south side of town, according to CPD Public Information Officer Alexandra Farkas. He traveled north at high speed and ran a red light at the intersection of Prairie Avenue and Powderhouse Road, colliding with a city bus and rolling into another car.
Cline tried to leave the scene of the accident on foot, but was arrested by a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper shortly afterward. He was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, Farkas said.
Cline was released from CRMC late Tuesday afternoon and booked into the Laramie County jail on charges of running a red light, reckless driving, a duty to stop violation, driving with a suspended driver’s license, driving without an interlock device, no liability insurance and interference with a peace officer.
Farkas told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that Cline also had an active warrant in Laramie County for failure to comply on the original charge of driving under the influence.
No one else involved in the accident reported serious injuries, she said.
Initial reports and photos taken by bystanders and posted to Facebook showed the blue truck flipped onto its side, with the front driver’s side wheel bent off to one side.There was also damage to the front of the city bus, and photos showed a third vehicle, a black SUV, was also damaged in the accident.
