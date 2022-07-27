Teenager accused of attempted murder pleads to lesser charges
CHEYENNE (WNE) — An 18-year-old pleaded guilty Tuesday morning in Laramie County District Court to two counts of aggravated assault and battery. The charges are linked to his younger cousin’s killing of another teenager last July.
Xavier Sanchez, of Casper, was originally charged with attempted second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. He had been accused of working with his cousin, 17-year-old Raymond Sanchez of Cheyenne, to kill 14-year-old Daniel Barlow, and of firing at least one shot at the exterior of Barlow’s apartment building as he fled the scene.
Each count of aggravated assault and battery carries up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
Laramie County District Judge Thomas Campbell said during the hearing that the terms of the plea were laid out in a plea agreement, but that document was not publicly available on Tuesday.
Xavier Sanchez remained in custody at the Laramie County jail on a $100,000 cash bond.
The cousins entered not-guilty pleas in February.
Raymond Sanchez was originally charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder two weeks ago and faces at least 20 years in prison.
At his July 11 change-of-plea hearing, Raymond Sanchez described how, while under the influence of several substances, he and Xavier, along with Xavier’s friend, went to Barlow’s apartment building, intending to fight Barlow.
When Barlow didn’t come outside, Raymond told Xavier’s friend to knock on Barlow’s door while Raymond and Xavier waited outside the doorway.
When Barlow opened the door, he apparently recognized Raymond, who fired one shot at the door as Barlow slammed it shut. The bullet went through the door and struck Barlow, who died from the injury.
This story was published on July 27.
———
Accident on Jackson Hole Mountain Resort Aerial Tram leaves contractor in 'serious' condition
JACKSON (WNE) – A contractor was severely injured Saturday at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort after an accident involving the aerial tram that resulted in a “technical rope rescue” and a helicopter flight to an Idaho hospital.
The contractor’s condition was unclear as of press time Tuesday. Jon Bishop, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort’s risk and safety director, said the man was alive but declined to provide his name. So did Robert Provenzano, the president of Tower Painters Inc., the company that was torquing bolts on the tram towers.
Both men said the employee was in “serious” condition.
“He sustained a significant back injury,” Bishop said.
Bishop said Jackson Hole Mountain Resort had hired Tower Painters Inc. to tighten bolts on the tram towers, routine work that involves tightening every bolt to specification to “ensure that they’re all holding appropriately.”
The accident happened around 3:37 p.m. Saturday when the contractor was struck by a tram car as it crossed over Tower Five, the last tower between the base and summit of Rendezvous Mountain.
The employee was standing on a catwalk adjacent to the saddles — features on the north and south of the Aerial Tram’s towers that hold track cables that guide the tram up in the air — when the accident happened. That was an “unauthorized area,” Bishop said.
The tram carriage, the arm that holds the tram onto the haul line that pulls it up the mountain, struck the worker when it passed through the area, Bishop said.
Bishop said work on the Aerial Tram stopped after the accident Saturday and remains stopped.
It will not resume, Bishop said, until a “thorough review” of what happened takes place, as well as discussions with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which sets and enforces workplace safety standards.
The resort’s risk and safety director said the tram would not stop operating. Despite a pause in the bolt tightening work, Bishop said there is a “big window” to finish that inspection.
This story was published on July 27.
———
Kemmerer mayor: ‘Natrium Power Plant on schedule’
AFTON (WNE) — On Friday, July 15, 2022, Kemmerer Mayor Bill Thek and City Administrator Brian Muir met in person with TerraPower and Bechtel officials to get an update on the progress of the TerraPower Natrium(tm) Advanced Nuclear Power Plant.
The officials said the site drilling went very well and the site is a “perfect place to build the plant.”
The next phase of the project begins in spring of 2023, when an estimated 150 construction workers will build a sodium test fill facility (TFF) to test prototypical sodium pumps and a sodium tank to replicate the reactor.
The plant will be a permanent structure made of fabric membrane that will continue to function as a test facility even after the Natrium Reactor is built, employing its own workforce.
Thek said, “I was very pleased with our meeting. Everything is going according to the plan and schedule.”
Officials also noted that later in August, the temporary trailers that have been on-site during the drilling phase will be gone and earthwork will begin in the spring as soon as the weather allows it.
This story was published on July 26, 2022.
———-
COVID-19 cases trending down at Torrington prison
TORRINGTON — Wyoming Department of Corrections announced Friday its number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington is trending down.
It reported 24 new cases from its most recent weekly testing. Of these cases, 13 were staff members and 11 were inmates.
Previously, WMCI reported 132 cases on July 5 after the prison resumed doing weekly COVID-19 testing the week prior for all inmates and staff.
The prison had not been doing weekly testing nor required COVID19 testing for a few months. But prison officials noticed a spike in self-reported cases, which prompted an all-facility testing protocol.
WMCI reported 162 during the week of July 11 and during the week of July 18 reported 182 confirmed positive cases. Altogether, there have been 206 total confirmed positive COVID19 cases in July at WMCI.
However, according to Wyoming Department of Corrections Spokesman Paul Martin, transmission seems to be dwindling.
Based on the downward trend, Martin said the facility updated to a yellow status on Sunday based on the WDOC’s response plan and will continue to monitor case count.
“Surveillance testing of 20% of staff and inmates at WMCI will begin during the week of July 25, 2022,” Martin wrote the Telegram. “Facility will resume normal operations Monday July 25, 2022.”
All other WDOC facilities continue to operate in the green status at this time.
According to the WDOC, the total number of inmate deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Wyoming prisons remains at nine.
This story was published on July 27, 2022.
———
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.