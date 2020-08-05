Original J.C. Penney store up for sale
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — The original J.C. Penney store in Kemmerer, Wyoming, which opened in 1902, has been put up for sale.
J.C. Penney Co. filed for bankruptcy in May, stating that the closure of stores due to the COVID-19 pandemic had led to the need for the company to restructure, reduce its debt and strengthen its financial position.
On July 26, the J.C. Penney Co. blog site posted an update on store closures, giving a list of 151 stores around the country that would be closing. No stores in Wyoming were included on this list.
But on Friday, July 31, according to Forbes, the company distributed the first phase of a J.C. Penney disposition portfolio.
The portfolio overview states, “Cushman & Wakefield and B. Riley Real Estate are pleased to offer for sale the J.C. Penney disposition portfolio, currently consisting of 24 J.C Penney properties for sale and 142 leases for sale available across the nation. This sale is being conducted as part of a Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization.”
The portfolio lists J.C. Penney store No. 1, located at 722 J.C. Penney Drive in Kemmerer, as one of the properties up for sale.
According to Forbes, the bidding deadline for all locations listed in the portfolio is Sept. 9, and auctions will occur on Sept. 14-15.
The J.C. Penney store in Kemmerer has been in continuous operation since it was opened by James Cash Penney in 1902 under the name “The Golden Rule.”
Apple Maps fixes Yellowstone error
JACKSON (WNE) — The yellow stones have been removed.
Yellowstone-bound roadtrippers being misdirected in droves to a subdivision near Driggs, Idaho, by Apple Maps will have a direct route to the national park going forward.
Indian Ridge subdivision resident Carol Gregory, who lives in the neighborhood where tourists were landing, sent word Monday to fellow residents that the tech giant had corrected the error after weeks of outreach.
“Apple has fixed the problem!!” Gregory wrote in an email. “So thankful no one will be inconvenienced with Apple maps going to Yellowstone.”
The Jackson Hole News&Guide published a story which documented the plights of the many people who were ending up near Driggs daily on account of Apple Maps’ error. After the story published, Gregory told an Apple customer service representative about it, and three days later the problem was fixed.
All summer, when people entered Yellowstone National Park into Apple Maps, up would come two emblems: a green pine tree that led to the park and a misleading red pin that routed to near Stateline Road. About 20 cars daily, residents estimated, didn’t realize the pin was inaccurate, and they made the drive to Driggs, however far out of the way.
But on Monday, the out-of-state plates in the neighborhood dried up.
“I’m just thankful,” Gregory said in an interview. “I haven’t seen anybody off at the driveway. I took the notice off the post and took the yellow rocks down. Everything looks good.”
Wyoming football likely to limit stadium capacity
CASPER (AP) — The University of Wyoming will likely keep its football stadium at quarter capacity for this upcoming season, with a chance that capacity could go as far down as one-fifths, the school's athletic director told faculty Monday.
“There is no way we’re going to put 30,000 people in there for any event this year,” University of Wyoming Athletic Director Tom Burman said during a town hall, according to the Casper Star-Tribune.
The athletic department is still working with health officials to parse out specific details, but Burman said the War Memorial Stadium's capacity will be “roughly in the neighborhood of 20 to 35%.”
That would mean some 5,800 to 10,000 people will be allowed to attend each college football game at the venue. The regular capacity of the stadium is close to 29,000 people.
Burman said student seating would be cut to roughly one-thirds of its original size. He also said tailgating would be significantly reduced and that entrances and concessions will be more tightly controlled.
There were 2,364 confirmed cases and 484 probable cases of the coronavirus in the state Monday.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
Wheatland airport open for business
WHEATLAND (WNE) – It’s finally open. The Wheatland airport, Phifer Airlfied, is open for use after two years of construction.
The project was first considered back in 2007. A study was done on the airport that identified problems and safety concerns. Before the Town could even start with construction, more land had to be obtained to implement the changes. A grant from the FAA footed the bill to finally build the new and improved runway.
TO Engineers out of Cody designed the plan and hired contractors for the different areas needed to be built. They started construction in fall of 2018 with the goal to be finished by the following summer. Problems with the thickness and survey grade of the pavement required it to be scraped off and redone, extending the finish date until the next summer.
The final markings will be painted this week.
“The biggest changes are the safety standards, it is a much safer airport now than it was a few years ago,” explained engineer Josh Morris.
The Town of Wheatland is planning a Grand Opening Fly-in on August 29. The celebration will include prizes, demonstrations and possibly vendors if COVID restrictions can be met.
