Leftover draw offers second chance at a hunting license
AFTON (WNE) — There’s one more chance to get a limited-quota elk, deer and antelope license through the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s leftover license draw. Residents and nonresidents have five days to enter.
The application period is open Monday, June 19 through June 23.
The leftover draw has different rules than the initial draw:
There is no quota split. Residents and nonresidents all draw from the same quota.
Residents and nonresidents can apply together in a party (up to six hunters) for licenses.
There are no application fees.
Preference points cannot be used, and an applicant will not lose preference points if a leftover license is drawn.
License availability is based on what is not allocated in the initial draw. The leftover draw does not have any influence on the initial draw.
The availability of leftover licenses changes from year-to-year for all species and are based on what hunters applied for and received in the initial draw. Many of the licenses available are in areas with limited public access.
“Sometimes there are a lot of licenses, sometimes there are not very many,” said Jennifer Doering, Game and Fish license section manager. “The majority of these licenses are in hunt areas in which it may be difficult to obtain access. We encourage hunters to seek permission to hunt prior to purchasing a license.”
All applications for leftover licenses must be submitted online. Those without computer access can apply at kiosks at Game and Fish headquarters or regional offices. Hunters with questions about the leftover draw can call Game and Fish at (307) 777-4600 or visit a regional office.
Gas prices rise two cents per gallon last week in Wyoming
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.55 per gallon Tuesday, according to Gas-Buddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 19.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 123.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.The national average price of diesel has fallen 3.7 cents in the last week and stands at $3.85 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state on Monday was $3.17, while the highest was $4.29, a difference of $1.12 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.56 on Tuesday.The national average is up 2.9 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 141.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Don’t take the sheep dogs
AFTON (WNE) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents and travelers to not take sheep dogs that are working in the mountains.
“There are sheep on the mountain. This means they are usually accompanied by two or three guard dogs (often Pyrenees),” stated the sheriff’s office in a social media post. “These dogs are not pets, they are not lost, and they are not starving. Yes, that includes puppies which are oftentimes raised with the flock. The dogs are fed and cared for by a nearby shepherd that leads the flock around the mountain.”
The sheriff’s office said these dogs may walk or stand in front of your vehicle if it perceives you as a threat to the flock. Also it will be considered theft if a person takes one of the dogs to a shelter.
“In the state of Wyoming, this is theft. The sheepherders wouldn’t take too kindly if they found their dog had been brought to an animal shelter by someone.”
Teen shoppers allowed in grocery store again
JACKSON (WNE) — After a brief stint of barring teens from entering without a parent, Smith’s has returned to normal operations.
Tina Murray, corporate affairs manager for Kroger, the parent company of Smith’s Food and Drug, said the Jackson store leaders’ actions that day were temporary.
“During after-school hours between May 22-26, store leaders temporarily asked kids to not enter the store without the accompaniment of an adult,” Murray wrote in an email. “This one-time decision was to quickly address elevated destructive and disrespectful behavior by some kids that resulted in damage to store property and customer vehicles, and derogatory comments being said to store associates.”
Since the “isolated incidences”(sic) in May, which Murray previously described as “damage to store property, customers’ vehicles, and, unfortunately, injury to a person,” the store hasn’t experienced the same level of disruptive behavior, Murray wrote.
Retired accountant Patti Roser, 66, said she witnessed poor behavior on behalf of 13- to 15-year-old kids around 3 p.m. the day the store started turning them away, May 22.
“They’ve got those fancy electric bikes that have throttles. ... And they were playing around in front of the store in that open space between the door and liquor store,” Roser said. “I nearly got smashed by these kids playing around on their bikes and scooters.”
Roser said the kids made her and other shoppers uncomfortable.
Going forward, Murray said if disruptive behavior by minors occurs, “the store would follow normal processes to identify those that are involved, to notify their parent or guardian, and to involve police when necessary,” she said.
