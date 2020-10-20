Denver TV station security guard charged with murder
DENVER (AP) — A television station security guard accused of fatally shooting a pro-police demonstrator following opposing rallies was charged Monday with second-degree murder, according to the Denver district court clerk’s office.
The charges in the death of Lee Keltner, 49, were filed to the district court against Matthew Dolloff, 30, who was protecting a KUSA-TV producer at the time of the incident.
The next hearing is set for Wednesday morning, according to the district court clerk’s office. No attorney has been listed for Dolloff yet in court records.
People convicted of second-degree murder face a mandatory sentence of between 16 and 48 years in prison.
William Boyle, a lawyer for Keltner’s widow, said Friday that he thinks the evidence available supports a second-degree murder charge.
Under Colorado law, second-degree murder is defined as knowingly killing someone but without the deliberation prosecutors are required to prove in first-degree murder cases.
Boyle said he has reached out to KUSA-TV, Pinkerton and Isborn Security, the security company that said it hired Dolloff for the work as a contractor to Pinkerton, seeking more information about their actions. He said he did not immediately hear back from them and that a lawsuit against any entity involved in allowing Dolloff to work without a license was a possibility in order to “open a conversation.”
“We are just trying to find out exactly what happened, why it happened and who is responsible for creating the situation that resulted in Mr. Keltner’s death,” he said.
Police say Keltner was in a verbal dispute with a 27-year-old man as the rallies broke up Saturday when Dolloff and a 25-year-old person got into an altercation with Keltner.
Keltner slapped Dolloff in the head and Dolloff pulled out a semiautomatic handgun and shot Keltner as Keltner discharged pepper spray at him, police said in an arrest affidavit.
Postal carrier accused of stealing mail-in ballot in Miami
MIAMI (AP) — A U.S. Postal Service carrier is accused of stealing a Miami-Dade County mail-in ballot, 10 gift cards and four prepaid debit cards earlier this month, federal authorities said.
A federal complaint filed by the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General said that between Oct. 5 and 16, Crystal Nicole Myrie “embezzled letters, postal cards and mail which came into her possession intended to be carried or delivered by her," the Miami Herald reported.
The mail-in ballot had been sent to a resident by the Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections Office on Oct. 6, the complaint said.
Myrie made her first appearance in federal court on Monday. An attorney for Myrie was not listed on the court docket, and it wasn't immediately clear whether she entered a plea.
On Friday, two postal inspector agents questioned Myrie, who admitted to stealing several prepaid debit cards that were supposed to be delivered to a customer on her route and using them at retail stores, the newspaper reported.
After the interview, the investigators told Myrie she would have to turn in her postal identification, the Herald reported. She told them the ID was in her car in the parking lot. They asked if there was mail or any other items in her car and at first she told them no. She then changed her answer to yes.
“Upon approaching the vehicle, (one agent) observed, in plain view through a rear window, several postal service satchels containing white envelopes in the back seat of Myrie’s personal vehicle,” according to the complaint. “Myrie is not authorized to deliver mail from her personal vehicle.”
The two postal inspector agents searched her car and found “undelivered mail for the zip code serviced by Myrie” in Miami Beach, the complaint said.
They also found 36 political flyers and 150 other pieces of mail in her vehicle, the newspaper reported.
“By stealing (the victim’s) vote-by-mail ballot, Myrie deprived (the victim) of her right to vote,” the complaint said.
Myrie “admitted that she has been stealing mail sporadically (on her route) for almost two years,” the complaint said.
Florida agency: Flying squirrels illegally shipped to Asia
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Flying squirrels were being trapped in Florida, driven to Chicago and shipped to South Korea, Florida wildlife officials said Monday while announcing charges against seven people they say ran an illegal wildlife trafficking operation.
Poachers set as many as 10,000 squirrel traps in central Florida and captured as many as 3,600 flying squirrels over a three-year period. They sold the squirrels to a licensed wildlife dealer who claimed they were bred in captivity and not wild, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a press release. Flying squirrels are a protected species.
"Buyers from South Korea would travel to the United States and purchase the flying squirrels from the wildlife dealer in Bushnell. The animals were then driven in rental cars to Chicago, where the source of the animals was further concealed, and the animals were exported to Asia by an unwitting international wildlife exporter," the agency said.
The agency said the Florida dealer received more than $213,000 for the animals. The international retail value of the poached flying squirrels is estimated to be more than $1 million.
The agency began the investigation in January 2019 after receiving a complaint about illegally trapped squirrels.
As the operation expanded, a courier from Georgia began flying to Orlando to pick up the animals and drive them to Atlanta, where a second courier would then drive them to Chicago.
The seven people charged face a total of 25 felonies, including racketeering, money laundering and scheming to defraud. Six of the suspects have been arrested and a seventh remains a fugitive. The agency said more arrests are expected.
Baby born on Maine island for 1st time in more than 90 years
ISLESFORD, Maine (AP) — A woman has given birth to a baby on Maine’s Little Cranberry Island for the first time in more than nine decades.
Born two weeks ago, Azalea Belle Gray is the sixth child for Aaron Gray and Erin Fernald Gray on Islesford, which is also known as Little Cranberry Island.
The Grays had contingency plans to go to Mount Desert Island — the largest island off the coast of Maine — for the birth if they needed to. But everything went smoothly Sept. 26, the Bangor Daily News reported.
Erin Fernald Gray said she didn’t set out to be the first woman to have a home birth in Islesford since Calvin Coolidge was president. She said she didn’t realize how long it’d been since the last island birth: her own grandfather, Warren Fernald, in 1927.
It was only after Azalea's birth that she learned that the lifelong lobsterman who died in 2005 had previously been the most recent birth on Islesford.
Woman found alive at funeral home dies at Detroit hospital
DETROIT (AP) — A 20-year-old suburban Detroit woman who was declared dead only to be found alive at a funeral home in August has died, the attorney representing her family said Monday.
Timesha Beauchamp died Sunday at Children’s Hospital in Detroit, Geoffrey Fieger said in a news release.
Beauchamp's family, who live in Southfield, called 911 on Aug. 23 because she appeared to be suffering from serious breathing problems. Emergency medical technicians and paramedics responded, and a doctor who didn’t attend the scene pronounced Beauchamp deceased after one of the first responders reported by telephone that she had been unresponsive for 30 minutes and showed no signs of life.
Beauchamp wasn’t taken to a hospital until an hour later when Cole Funeral Home in Detroit called 911. The state said funeral home staff saw her chest moving when they went to collect her from her Southfield home.
She had been hospitalized in critical condition ever since.
Beauchamp’s family said in a statement Monday that they are “devastated” by her death.
“This is the second time our beloved Timesha has been pronounced dead, but this time she isn’t coming back,” the family said.
Beauchamp had cerebral palsy.
The family has filed a $50 million federal lawsuit against the city of Southfield and the four first responders who attended to Beauchamp.
“She died as a result of massive brain damage that was suffered when Southfield paramedics wrongly declared her dead, and failed to provide her much needed oxygen,” Fieger said. “Instead, she was sent to a funeral home which then discovered that her eyes were open, and that she was alive.”
Nebraska reclaimed lowest unemployment rate in September
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska regained its status last month as the state with the nation's lowest unemployment rate, according to federal data released Tuesday.
Nebraska's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, compared to 4% in August. That's less than half the national rate of 7.9%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. South Dakota and Vermont had the second- and third-lowest rates at 4.1% and 4.2% respectively.
Hawaii had the highest rate nationwide, at 15.1%.
Nebraska's rate has remained low compared to other states despite the coronavirus pandemic, which resulted in widespread business closures and layoffs.
The unemployment rate was slightly higher in the Omaha area, which fell to 3.8% from 4.6% in August. It was also lower in Grand Island, which had 4.1% unemployment in September compared to 4.9% in August. Lincoln's unemployment was lower than the statewide percentage, with 3.2% last month compared to 3.8% in August.
Poll worker fired for turning away voters with BLM shirts
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A poll worker in Memphis, Tennessee, has been fired after turning away early voters who were wearing “Black Lives Matter” and “I Can't Breathe” shirts, an elections official said Monday.
The worker was fired Friday after officials received a call from a witness at the Dave Wells Community Center in Memphis, Shelby County Election Commission spokeswoman Suzanne Thompson said.
Tennessee law does not allow voters to wear items bearing the name of a candidate or a political party in a polling place. But state law does not prohibit statements such as “Black Lives Matter,” Thompson said.
The number of voters who were told to leave was not immediately known, but Thompson said it was only a few. The poll worker thought the statements were tied to the Democratic Party, Thompson said.
“That was pretty bad,” she said. “They were not supposed to be turned away.”
Early voter turnout ahead of the Nov. 3 election has been strong in Memphis and throughout Tennessee. Early voting ends Oct. 29 in the state.
