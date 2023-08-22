Cheyenne City Council Finance Committee doesn’t vote on plastic bag ordinance
CHEYENNE—Concerned members of the public clashed over whether a local ordinance that would ban single-use plastic bags would align with “Wyoming values” at a Cheyenne City Council Finance Committee meeting Monday afternoon.
Supporters of the ordinance say it could help the environment by reducing waste and litter in the city.
“... I don’t think, based off of my personal experience, that we are a town full of litterbugs, or people not following the rules,” Laramie County Democrats Chairman Jordan Evans said at the meeting. “I think we are a windy town where trash cans blow over a lot and where dumpsters are flying all the time. So, by eliminating the amount of waste that makes it into the trash can in the first place, the more likely you are to be able to control the waste that is out there.”
The ordinance gathered online criticism on Facebook after a meeting of the Cheyenne City Council last week. Originally, it garnered criticism for imposing a cost of 10 cents per bag on paper bags for those who choose to use them instead of their own reusable bag.
Ward 3 Councilor Richard Johnson clarified that he will remove the proposed 10-cent cost from the ordinance through an amendment next week, effectively making the ordinance a straight ban on single-use plastic bags.
The committee was unable to vote on the ordinance because only the chairman and two members of the council were present at the meeting. It will be heard before the City Council next week without a recommendation from the committee.
More than 20 individuals appeared online and in person to voice an opinion on the bill, with the majority of them opposed to it.
If passed, the ordinance would go into effect July 1, 2024.
Motorcyclist killed in Niobrara County crash
CASPER—A 50-year-old Colorado woman died in a motorcycle crash Wednesday night near Lusk, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported.
Heather Cailaoife was driving a BMW motorcycle on U.S. Route 85 when she was hit by a Ford F-150, the statement said.
The crash happened at 8:39 p.m. near milepost 198 in Niobrara County. Cailaoife was heading north while the Ford F-150 was driving south. The Ford began to pass another vehicle and struck Cailaoife head on, the statement said.
She was wearing a helmet at the time.
Highway patrol did not list any possible causes of the crash, the statement said. The weather was clear in the area, and the roads were dry.
She was the second motorcyclist involved in a fatal crash this week, highway patrol reported.
Cailaoife was the 91st person to die on Wyoming’s roads in 2023. At the same time last year, there were 77 in 2022, 72 in 2021 and 76 in 2020.
Harmful cyanobacterial bloom advisory issued for Buffalo Bill Reservoir
POWELL—A harmful cyanobacterial bloom (HCB) recreational use Bloom Advisory was issued for Buffalo Bill Reservoir on Friday, one of the latest appearances in the state to be recorded.
The bloom was discovered at Bartlett Beach. There was a bloom reported in early August at Beck Lake in Cody.
The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) works with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality to issue recreational use advisories when cyanobacterial cell densities or cyanotoxin concentrations pose a risk to people engaging in swimming or similar water contact activities in areas where cyanobacterial blooms occur. HCBs may also pose a health risk to animals.
Bodies of water under an advisory are not closed since HCBs may only be present in certain areas, and conditions can change frequently. Advisories will remain in place until blooms have fully dissipated and cyanotoxin concentrations are below recreational use thresholds identified in Wyoming’s HCB Action Plan.
The Wyoming Department of Health and the Wyoming Livestock Board recommend the following instructions for those who encounter a potential HCB:
Avoid contact with water in the vicinity of the bloom, especially in areas where cyanobacteria are dense and form scums.
Do not ingest water from the bloom. Boiling, filtration and/ or other treatments will not remove toxins.
Rinse fish with clean water and eat only the filet portion.
Avoid water spray from the bloom.
Do not allow pets or livestock to drink water near the bloom, eat bloom material, or lick fur after contact.
If people, pets, or livestock come into contact with a bloom, rinse off with clean water as soon as possible and contact a doctor or veterinarian.
For more information, contact Courtney Tillman, Surveillance Epidemiologist, Wyoming Department of Health, at courtney.tillman@wyo.gov or (307) 777-5522. Additional details regarding advisories and other HCB resources can be found at WyoHCBs.org.
