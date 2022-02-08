Average gas price up less than 1 cent per gallon in Wyoming this week
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 0.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.28 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand $1.02 per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.89 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $3.89, a difference of $1 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.42 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 12.3 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 97.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
This story was published on Feb. 7, 2022.
———
Kemmerer resident gets unclaimed property check exceeding $117,000
EVANSTON (WNE) — The Unclaimed Property Division of the Wyoming State Treasurer’s Office issued a check exceeding $117,000 to a Kemmerer resident at the end of January.
The Lincoln County man had a total of 331 properties owed to him, with most of the money related to proceeds and dividends from securities dating back to the early 2000s.
The individual had a wide range of investments in his portfolio, including well-known companies such as AT&T, Chevron, Hilton Hotels, MetLife, Union Pacific, Verizon and XCEL Energy, among others.
While this man received a nice payday, there is still more than $100 million left in the Wyoming Unclaimed Property fund.
Those wanting to see if they are owed any of the properties held by the state are encouraged to watch the 2-minute instructional video at www. mycash.wyo.gov before searching the online database.
“With more than $100 million available across the state, why wouldn’t you want to take a couple of minutes to see if you are owed any money?” Wyoming State Treasurer Curt Meier asked. “We returned $7.4 million over the past fiscal year that ended June 30, and then in the month of July alone we returned securities valued at more than $6.7 million.”
This story was published on Feb. 8, 2022.
———
Sheridan’s WYO Winter Rodeo canceled due to lack of snow
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Organizers announced the 2022 WYO Winter Rodeo has been canceled due to a lack of forecasted snowfall ahead of the event.
"Many other organizers in our region are facing the same issues with lack of snow, and have either cancelled already or will make their announcements in the coming days," Sheridan County Travel and Tourism Executive Director Shawn Parker said in an email Monday morning. "Not only does the forecast call for 50+ degree weather for the next week, but our snow stockpiles are basically non-existent, meaning there's no logistical way that we could move enough snow in for the event."
Skijoring and bike races originally scheduled for Feb. 19-20 are officially canceled, however Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area's kickoff event Feb. 12, as well as Black Mountain Nordic Club's moonlight ski at Sibley Lake on the same day, will continue as planned in the Bighorn Mountains.
The Snow Ball at the Barn in Big Horn will continue Feb. 17.
"We hope that we will (finally) be able to bring skijoring back to Sheridan in 2023, and we will continue to look to grow and expand the WYO Winter Rodeo with family-friendly events that make a positive impact on our community," Parker said.
This story was published on Feb. 7, 2022.
———
Trial set for October in Cody toddler’s death
POWELL (WNE) — With both the prosecution and defense requesting more time to prepare, a judge has set a fall trial date for two Cody residents accused of fatally abusing a toddler.
Carolyn Aune and Moshe Williams are now set to be tried on Oct. 17 in Park County District Court in Cody. Deputy Park County Prosecuting Attorney Jack Hatfield said there’s “no doubt” it will take a full 10 days.
Williams’ daughter, 2-year-old Paisleigh, died in early April 2021. According to prosecutors, medical professionals concluded that the toddler had been dealt a forceful “gut punch” that severed her intestines, and that her caregivers were too slow to seek medical attention.
Medical records and examinations also indicated that Paisleigh had suffered multiple broken bones and other injuries in the weeks and months ahead of her death.
The Park County Attorney’s Office charged both Williams and Aune — who was living with Williams along with her own children — with first degree murder, but prosecutors have not said who they believe abused the 2-year-old or how she was injured.
When questioned by police, Williams and Aune each cast suspicion on one another but denied any wrongdoing. Currently, the two defendants are set for a joint trial, but they could request to be tried separately.
Defense attorneys for the pair have argued that prosecutors must reveal more information about their theory of the case ahead of the trial.
Hatfield said his office had spent the past two weeks going through all the materials in the case. He was supportive of the October trial date.
Williams and Aune were arrested in April and have been held in the Park County Detention Center since then, with bond set at $1 million.
This story was published on Feb. 8, 2022.
