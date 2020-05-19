Boy dead after police chase partly taped by TV crew
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A man led Alabama officers and a reality television crew on a weekend chase that ended when he crashed his vehicle into a tanker truck, killing the man's 15-year-old son, authorities said.
Reico Terry, 41, remained jailed Monday after the death of his son Jaylen Derrel Terry in Saturday's crash in Birmingham. Jefferson County sheriff's deputies had stopped chasing Terry because the pursuit had become too dangerous before the crash occurred, sheriff's Sgt. Joni Money said in a statement.
Deputies said the 15-year-old from the Birmingham suburb of Bessemer was one of two passengers in the vehicle and died after being taken to a hospital. The teen was a backseat passenger.
The chase began when deputies, accompanied by a TV crew from the program Live PD, reported seeing a drug transaction at a suburban gas station. Deputies stopped the buyer, who Money said confirmed the purchase. The crew was filming, but wasn't live.
When deputies tried to approach Terry, he sped away, Money said.
Deputies chased him onto Interstate 59/20, unsuccessfully trying to block intersections. Terry got off the interstate, Money said, adding deputies broke off the chase after Terry sped through intersections without yielding to oncoming traffic or stopping for the signals.
Terry crashed less than 20 minutes after he fled from deputies, according to Money. He said Terry tried to run away after the crash scene, but was arrested and found to have heroin.
Deputies say a front-seat passenger who had only minor injuries was questioned and released. Authorities didn't say whether Terry was injured in the crash.
Terry is charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony eluding, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest. Bail was set at more than $40,000.
Ken Osmond, Eddie Haskell on 'Leave It to Beaver,' dies
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ken Osmond, who played the two-faced teenage scoundrel Eddie Haskell on TV's “Leave It to Beaver,” died Monday, his family said.
Osmond died in Los Angeles at age 76. No indication of the cause was given.
“He was an incredibly kind and wonderful father," son Eric Osmond said in a statement. "He had his family gathered around him when he passed. He was loved and will be very missed.”
Ken Osmond's Eddie Haskell stood out among many memorable characters on the classic family sitcom “Leave it to Beaver,” which ran from 1957 to 1963 on CBS and ABC, but had a decades-long life of reruns and revivals.
Eddie was the best friend of Tony Dow's Wally Cleaver, big brother to Jerry Mathers' Beaver Cleaver. He constantly kissed up to adults and kicked down at his peers, usually in the same scene, and was the closest thing the wholesome show had to a villain. Viewers of all ages loved to hate him.
“He was a terrific guy, he was a terrific actor and his character is probably one that will last forever,” Dow told The Associated Press on Monday.
“He was one of the few guys on the show who really played a character and created it,” Dow added, chuckling as he mimicked the evil laugh Osmond would unleash when his character was launching one nefarious scheme or another and trying to pull Wally and his younger brother Beaver into it.
Deputies hit by bottles at massive block party in Florida
DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Deputies in Florida said they were hit with cups of alcohol, bottles and bar stools after they made arrests at a weekend block party involving thousands of party-goers, officials reported Monday.
The Volusia County Sheriff's Office estimated 3,000 people were at the outdoor party spanning several locations in DeLand that started Saturday afternoon and lasted until early Sunday.
Two men were arrested for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, tampering with evidence, inciting a riot and resisting an officer without violence. During the arrests, two deputies were hit with a cup of alcohol, another deputy was sucker-punched by a man who fled and another deputy and a DeLand police officer were hit with a bar stool and Mason jar, according to the sheriff's office.
Glass bottles were thrown at patrol vehicles while the arrests were made. A deputy injured his knee, and an police officer who was hit by a jar had a minor head injury, the sheriff's office said.
A passenger in a vehicle pointed a rifle or shotgun in the direction of a deputy and pedestrians gathered at a gas station, according to the sheriff's office.
Some party-goers said they were targeted because the crowd was largely African American, but Sheriff Mike Chitwood said in a news release that the actions by deputies were aimed at keeping the public safe. Deputies were at the block party for crowd control and to keep cars from blocking traffic, not for enforcing social distancing as a result of the coronavirus, the sheriff's office said.
“How are we supposed to turn a blind eye to someone pointing a gun at a crowd, or two convicted felons exchanging a loaded gun right in front of our face?" Chitwood said.
Fox's Cavuto urges viewers not to take drug like Trump
NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel anchor Neil Cavuto strongly urged viewers on Monday not to follow the example of President Donald Trump, who revealed that he is taking a malaria drug to protect against the coronavirus.
Trump said he has been taking the drug hydroxychloroquine for about a week and a half. The president, and some Fox News personalities, had earlier promoted the drug as a potential treatment for COVID-19, but the government has warned of potentially fatal side effects.
Cavuto, who has multiple sclerosis and other health issues, called Trump’s admission stunning. He warned viewers in vulnerable health that they could face serious consequences if they followed the president’s example.
“This is a leap that that should not be taken casually by those watching at home or assuming, well, the president of the United States says it’s okay,” Cavuto said.
He said he was saying it “not to make a political point here, but a life and death point. Be very, very careful.”
Trump responded on Twitter late Monday by reposting a series of tweets in which his supporters called Cavuto “irresponsible,” “foolish” and “gullible.” The president added that Fox News “is no longer the same” and said he was “Looking for a new outlet!”
Cavuto's words carry weight because Fox News is the network of choice for many of the president's supporters. Earlier this spring, the network was initially reluctant to criticize Trump following a news conference where he suggested injections of disinfectant could potentially help coronavirus victims.
Annie Glenn, widow of U.S. Sen. John Glenn, dies at 100
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Annie Glenn, the widow of astronaut and U.S. Sen. John Glenn and a communication disorders advocate, died Tuesday at age 100.
Glenn died of COVID-19 complications at a nursing home near St. Paul, Minnesota, said Hank Wilson, a spokesman for the Glenn College of Public Affairs at The Ohio State University.
At the time of John Glenn's death in 2016, the two had been married 73 years. She had moved out of the apartment they shared in Columbus in recent years and gone to live with her daughter, Lyn, according to Wilson.
Annie Glenn was thrust into the spotlight in 1962, when her husband became the first American to orbit Earth. She shied away from the media attention because of a severe stutter.
Later, she underwent an intensive program at the Communications Research Institute at Hollins College, now Hollins University, in Roanoke, Virginia, that gave her the skills to control her stutter and to speak in public.
By the time 77-year-old John Glenn returned to space in 1998 aboard space shuttle Discovery, Annie showed she had become comfortable in her public role when she acknowledged that she had reservations about the retired senator's second flight.
“John had announced one year before that he was going to retire as a senator, so I was looking forward to having him as my own because I had given him to our government for 55 years," she told a NASA interviewer.
Man angry about virus closure attacks 2 with machete
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee couple were in critical care after a man attacked them with a machete because he was angry about shutdowns that were taking place during the coronavirus pandemic, police said.
Kelvin D. Edwards, 35, attacked Kevin Craft, 55, and his wife, Leanne Craft, 50, of Brentwood, on Sunday afternoon at a Public Storage site in Nashville, the Metro Nashville Police Department said in a statement.
Edwards took the machete from his bin at the storage facility and continued striking the couple even after they were bleeding on the floor, police said. The victims were transported to a hospital after officers who responded to the scene used multiple tourniquets to control their bleeding.
Police said they found Edwards with his hands raised in surrender on the street outside the facility three minutes after they got a 911 call about the attack.
Investigators said Edwards, who is homeless, told them he attacked the couple to demonstrate his anger about the coronavirus shutdowns and his inability to get into Rescue Mission, an organization that serves homeless people. According to its website, the Nashville Rescue Mission has remained open to individuals without shelter during the pandemic.
Police said Edwards, who carries an Arkansas driver license, has been in Nashville since 2016. He had a prior felony vandalism conviction in 2017 and also was convicted for assault after spitting on two Davidson County sheriff’s deputies while in jail.
Texas continues swift reopening, including return of sports
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott gave permission Monday to reopen practically every facet of daily life in Texas, including bars and child daycare centers, lifting most full lockdown orders as the state continues one of the nation's swiftest reboots from coronavirus restrictions.
Abbott's sweeping new orders, which he described as a second phase in Texas' reopening, allows zoos and bowling alleys to resume business and lets restaurants and retailers expand the number of customers by the end of the week. They also set up the return of some professional sports, summer camps and summer school by June.
Abbott said social distancing measures must still be in place, such as limits on customers and no fans at sports events. Theme parks, however, remain closed.
The move pushes one of the world's largest economies toward getting back to business as usual, even while the state has seen record numbers of daily new coronavirus cases and deaths. But Abbott has emphasized hospitalization rates that remain flat and infection rates that have dropped, even after Texas began lifting stay-at-home orders on May 1.
“We've seen no evidence, no signs, that raise any concerns about a possibility of retrenchment in Texas," Abbott said.
Abbott did keep broad restrictions in two parts of Texas that are struggling with a surge of new cases, El Paso and Amarillo, for an additional week. He said the delay would give surge teams more time to get the flare-up of new cases under control.
Salvage firm can recover Titanic's telegraph machine
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A federal judge in Virginia has ruled that a salvage firm can retrieve the Marconi wireless telegraph machine that broadcast distress calls from the sinking Titanic ocean liner.
In an order released Monday, U.S. District Judge Rebecca Beach Smith agreed that the telegraph is historically and culturally important and could soon be lost within the rapidly decaying wreck site.
Smith wrote that recovering the telegraph “will contribute to the legacy left by the indelible loss of the Titanic, those who survived, and those who gave their lives in the sinking."
Smith is the maritime jurist who presides over Titanic salvage matters from a federal court in Norfolk. Her ruling modifies a previous judge’s order from the year 2000 that forbids cutting into the shipwreck or detaching any part of it.
Smith's order is a big win for RMS Titanic Inc., the court-recognized salvor, or steward, of the Titanic’s artifacts. The firm recently emerged from bankruptcy and is under new ownership.
The Titanic had been traveling from England to New York when it struck an iceberg and sank in 1912, killing all but about 700 of the 2,208 passengers and crew.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which represents the public’s interest in the wreck site, fiercely opposes the mission. NOAA argued in court documents that the telegraph is likely surrounded “by the mortal remains of more than 1500 people,” and should be left alone.
Virus interrupts St. Helens eruption anniversary plans
COUGAR, Wash. (AP) — The coronavirus outbreak disrupted what had been big plans to mark the 40th anniversary of the eruption of Mount St. Helens in Washington state.
The peak in the Cascade Mountain Range blew its top on May 18, 1980, killing 57 people, blasting more than 1,300 feet (396 meters) off the top of the mountain and raining volcanic ash around for hundreds of miles.
But there will be no public observances at the volcano on Monday. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the main highway into the national volcanic monument is closed due to COVID-19 and the multiple visitor centers and museums that had planned remembrances are also shuttered.
“We’ve been thrown for quite a loop here,” said Washington State Parks interpretive specialist Alysa Adams. “Please stay tuned for next year because I think we’re going to take all of this energy and passion and turn it into something productive for the 41st anniversary.”
Several agencies are presenting talks and experiences online.
The Oregon Museum of Science and Industry, Pacific Northwest Seismic Network and Washington State Parks scheduled separate 40th-anniversary live stream presentations Monday night.
The eruption produced huge, black and grey clouds of ash that rose more than 80,000 (24,384 meters) feet and eventually poured tiny granules of debris in cities and towns throughout the Northwest. The peak, which had experienced many smaller eruptions on the weeks preceding the big event. Within minutes of a 5.1 earthquake that hit at 8:32 a.m. on May 18, 1980, the volcano’s north flank collapsed, triggering the largest landslide in recorded history. The explosion scorched and flattened about 230 square miles (450 square kilometers) of dense forest.
