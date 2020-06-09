Single-engine plane crashes in Wyoming lake; passenger dies
LANDER (AP) — A single-engine plane crashed in a Wyoming lake, killing a passenger.
Campers helped the the pilot, Scott Fitzgerald, of Port Angeles, Washington, get to the shore of Frye Lake southwest of Lander in Shoshone National Forest after the crash Sunday morning, Fremont County sheriff's officials said Monday.
Fitzgerald was taken to a local hospital, then to one out of state. His condition wasn't known.
The crash killed the passenger, a 33-year-old Lander man whose name wasn't released. Search and rescue workers got the victim out of the plane and removed the plane from the lake.
Witnesses said the Kitfox plane flew low and wobbled before plunging into the lake and catching fire.
National forest, sheriff's and National Transportation Safety Board officials were investigating.
Teton County OK’s heli-tour disaster funding
JACKSON (WNE) —Teton County commissioners agreed to move $250,000 from Jackson Hole Airport’s budget to defray wildfire and search-and-rescue costs in the event of a scenic helicopter going down.
The idea, born of the Jackson Town Council, was spurred by the airport board’s recent approval of Wind River Air, a helicopter tour business that starting this summer will base at the airstrip in Grand Teton National Park.
While putting the finishing strokes on Jackson Hole Airport’s nearly $75 million budget, county commissioners agreed Tuesday to a onetime quarter-million dollar transfer to Teton County Search and Rescue.
Search and rescue operations in response to accidents — costing about $1,700 an hour — are typically wholly reimbursed by the state of Wyoming, Teton County Chief Deputy Attorney Keith Gingery told commissioners.
But the airport funds could be put toward paying a base monthly fee of $39,500 to station a TCSAR helicopter in the valley for more months of the year, he said.
National Parks Conservation Association staffer Sharon Mader spoke up at the county meeting, encouraging the commissioners to support the disaster and lobbying funding.
“I think there are some very significant potential costs involved in search-and-rescue and wildfire catastrophes that could be caused by a crashed heli-tour aircraft,” Mader said, “and I do believe that legislation is required to address this issue for Teton County.”
Tribe secures $5M for water, infrastructure
RIVERTON (WNE) — The Northern Arapaho Tribe has received a $4.5 million U.S. Department of Agriculture grant to fund necessary projects that implement water conservation measures, prevent contamination and improve water transmission and storage.
The grant is part of the USDA's Rural Development program, which awarded $281 million to improve water and wastewater infrastructure in rural and tribal communities.
"Having a water system that is safe and reliable is vital to every community," said Jola Wallowingbull, Director of the Northern Arapaho Tribal Engineering Department.
"This funding will support critical updates to our water infrastructure that promote conservation, improve public health and ensure the continued delivery of a clean water supply for the Arapaho people."
Separately, the Northern Arapaho Tribe was awarded $300,000 as part of federal relief provided by Congress via the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Federally-recognized tribes were eligible to apply for up to $300,000 to be used as part of COVID-19 response. Allowable funding uses include: acquisition of protective equipment (PPE) for tribal employees, as well as to fund overtime and hazard pay; support of telehealth services; COVID-19 testing and patient isolation; use of mobile clinics and patient transport services; and public information about ways to mitigate the spread of the virus.
As part of the COVID-19 relief allocation, $15 million was awarded to 52 tribes, tribal organizations and Indian health organizations across 20 states.
