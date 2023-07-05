Wyoming’s average gas prices have fallen by 1.4 cents in past week
CHEYENNE—Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 1.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.59 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 12.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.25 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.The national average price of diesel has fallen 3.4 cents in the last week and stands at $3.80 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $3.17 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $4.29 per gallon, a difference of $1.12 per gallon.s The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.50 per gallon today.The national average is down 1.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 129.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.
This data was compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
Man hiding packages along I-25 arrested for drug possession
DOUGLAS—A man was indicted on multiple counts involving drugs and driving violations after he allegedly parked his car alongside I-25 and tried to hide packages in the bushes near the road.
Shawn M. Patrick was indicted in Converse County Circuit Court on May 16 with one count of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); one count of possession of a controlled substance (marijuana); one count of driving a motor vehicle on a public highway with a suspended or revoked license; and one count of possession of an open alcoholic beverage in a moving vehicle, according to court documents.
According to arrest records, on May 15 Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper Joseph Hurdle was sent to investigate a report involving a vehicle parked on the side of I-25, near mile marker 160.
The report outlines that the driver was, “moving packages from the vehicle and hiding them in the bushes.”
Hurdle located the reported vehicle. Patrick, who had been operating the vehicle, claimed he had broken down while driving to Douglas, the documents state. The report alleges that Patrick had been on the opposite side of a fence.
As parking on the interstate is a violation of Wyoming statute, Hurdle asked Patrick for identification. The trooper discovered via the NCIC database that Patrick had a suspended driver’s license and an active warrant from Hot Springs County.
The report states that an open bottle of vodka, a container of suspected marijuana and a white powder substance “that appears to be a controlled substance” were found on Patrick’s person, in his vehicle and near the scene.
Patrick faces a possible sentence of seven days to six months incarceration and a fine of $200-$750 for the misdemeanor driving violations. The drug counts, both felonies, are each punishable by imprisonment of not more than five years and/or a fine not more than $5,000.
ER available in Saratoga’s new hospital
RAWLINS—For the first time ever, Saratoga and Platte Valley residents and visitors now have 24-7, 365-day full-service emergency room medical care available at their new hospital.
The facility in the North Platte Valley Medical Center can now provide emergency medical care and short-term hospital care along with full medical services for the entire Platte Valley.
This places these services some 40 to 60 miles closer to valley residents and visitors.
The center also contains a 21st century high complexity laboratory that can do lab testing on site without the need to send specimens out of town to be analyzed. This results in a quicker turnaround for the lab results, according to hospital staff.
The facilities’ Advanced Imaging Department contains the equipment and personnel to provide CT, X-ray, ultrasound, 3D digital mammography, DEXA scan, and fluoroscopy testing. MRI services will be available from the mobile MRI van that will regularly visit this new facility.
The seventeen residents of the Saratoga Care Center nursing home have moved into their new home in the extended care facility attached to the new Medical Center. This places them just down the hall for 24-7 medical care if needed.
The visiting medical specialists including pediatric, OB/ GYN and general surgery providers and others now have expanded facilities and are seeing patients in this new facility.
Gov. Gordon elected chair of WGA, makes carbon capture his initiative
CHEYENNE—Elected chairman at the close of the Western Governors Association’s 2023 Annual Meeting on June 28, Gov. Mark Gordon identified carbon capture utilization and sequestration (CCUS) as his chair’s Initiative.
“Our world needs energy and a clean environment — neither is well served if we are not honest about consequences and challenges,” Gordon said. “Ignoring CCUS as a viable option to decarbonize the grid creates an energy gap. Shuttering coal-fired power plants before alternative resources are fully developed will exacerbate power shortages, brownouts and blackouts, higher fuel costs and higher-priced electricity.”
The initiative will explore how CCUS technologies can position Western states at the forefront of emerging carbon markets and reduce the effects of carbon emissions on the environment.
Reducing or eliminating carbon dioxide emissions from existing energy platforms, encouraging the development of CO2 for commercial markets, and supporting the storage of CO2 through activities such as sequestration, creating new products and enhanced oil recovery will help eliminate emissions and remove carbon from the atmosphere, according to a news release.
