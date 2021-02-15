Fremont County lawmakers propose adding unborn children to murder statutes
RIVERTON (WNE) — An effort to add protections for unborn children to the state’s murder laws has considerable support from Fremont County delegates.
If it becomes law, Senate File 96 would attach murder chargeability to a defendant whose attempted or actual murder resulted in the victim’s unborn child dying.
The bill got its number on Feb. 8 and has yet to be heard by a committee in the Wyoming Legislature, which reconvenes for session on March 1.
Co-Sponsors are many, and include three of Fremont County’s six delegates. State Representatives Ember Oakley and Pepper Ottman, R-Riverton, both have signed on as co-sponsors, as has State Sen. Tim Salazar, R-Riverton.
State Rep. John Winter, R-Thermopolis, who represents a portion of Fremont County, also has attached his name to the bill.
It reads that a person is guilty of murder in the first degree of an unborn child if the person kills, or attempts to kill, a pregnant human whose baby dies during the offense.
In Wyoming, first-degree murder is punishable by life in prison or death. The bill also would list the unborn child as a victim in second-degree murders or attempts. Second-degree murder is punishable by between 20 years and life in prison.
———
Cheyenne Regional Airport allocated another $1 million in federal relief
CHEYENNE (WNE) – Cheyenne Regional Airport has been allocated an extra $1 million in funding as part of an additional $2 billion that became available Friday under the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Coronavirus Response Grant Program.
Funded through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2020, the move came from President Joe Biden’s newly appointed U.S. Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg, in an effort to uphold those essential services and provide relief to the transportation sector.
Of the $2 billion total, $1.75 billion is earmarked for commercial service airports that have more than 10,000 annual passengers per year.
According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s 2020 Aviation Economic Impact study, Cheyenne Regional Airport hit that benchmark in 2019 for the first time since 2013.
With that, Cheyenne Regional Airport Manager Nathan Banton said they plan to apply for the entire amount allocated to them, which is more than $1 million.
The assistance “will help offset our increased operations expenses and decreasing revenues resulting from the pandemic and allow us to continue to retain our entire staff,” Banton said.
Like airports across the country, Cheyenne Regional Airport has taken a number of hits since the pandemic began. SkyWest pulled its commercial service to Dallas as the pandemic reached Wyoming in March, so the Cheyenne Regional Air Focus Team worked to secure a new minimum revenue guarantee for a connecting flight to and from Denver.
Then fuel sales saw a significant decrease from 2019, and Hertz rental car company filed for bankruptcy and shuttered its location at the airport, leaving $13,500 in unpaid rent.
———
UW, Ellbogen Foundation create first endowed deanship
LARAMIE (WNE) – The University of Wyoming and the John P. Ellbogen Foundation have made history through the establishment of the university’s first endowed deanship in the College of Education.
“The naming of this deanship, first and foremost, is about honoring the vision and intent of the foundation benefactor and his core values regarding the essential importance of quality teaching,” said Mary Ellbogen Garland, John Ellbogen’s daughter and the president of the foundation named for him.
The John P. “Jack” Ellbogen Deanship for the College of Education is the most recent gift from the foundation to UW and was made possible through a long-standing relationship between the two institutions.
The deanship for the College of Education will fund the initiatives of the appointed dean and help the college maintain present programs and fund future innovations. The appointed dean will carry this title throughout his or her tenure.
“I’m excited and proud of this most recent gift from the Ellbogen Foundation, which has made it possible for the College of Education to have the first named deanship at the University of Wyoming,” said Interim Dean Leslie Rush.
Funding provided for the deanship will be designated to attract prominent researchers and scholars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.