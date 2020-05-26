Branson's Virgin Orbit fails on first rocket launch attempt
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit failed Monday in its first test launch of a new rocket carried aloft by a Boeing 747 and released over the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Southern California.
The inaugural launch had appeared to be going well until moments after the rocket was dropped from beneath the left wing of the jumbo jet dubbed Cosmic Girl.
“We’ve confirmed a clean release from the aircraft. However, the mission terminated shortly into the flight. Cosmic Girl and our flight crew are safe and returning to base,” Virgin Orbit said in its official Twitter commentary on the launch.
There was no immediate word on what went wrong with the rocket, which carried a test satellite.
Will Pomerantz, Virgin Orbit’s vice president for special projects, commented during a preflight briefing Saturday that about half of first rocket launches fail.
“History is not terribly kind, necessarily, to maiden flights,” he said.
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
A lawyer for the family of a Connecticut murder suspect pleaded Monday for his surrender as police involved in a multi-state search for the 23-year-old college student circulated a photo of a person matching his description walking along railroad tracks in Pennsylvania.
Peter Manfredonia, a University of Connecticut senior, is suspected of killing Ted DeMers, 62, and Nicholas Eisele, 23, before forcing Eisele's girlfriend into her car and fleeing the state with her.
The woman, 23, was located Sunday at a rest stop near Paterson, New Jersey, with her 2016 Volkswagen Jetta, police said, and was not hurt.
Manfredonia, who is believed to be armed with several guns stolen during a home invasion, was last seen Sunday wearing a white T-shirt, dark shorts and carrying a large duffel bag near train tracks in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.
Paterson is about a 90-minute drive from Derby, Connecticut, where Eisele was killed. East Stroudsburg is about an hour farther west on Interstate 80.
A lawyer for Manfredonia's family, Mike Dolan, said the suspect has struggled with mental health issues and has “sought the help of a number of therapists."
“Peter, if you are listening, you are loved,” Dolan said at a news conference Monday. “It is time to let the healing process begin. It’s time to surrender. You have your parents’ and your sisters’ and your family’s entire support. So, Peter, from your parents, we love you, please turn yourself in.”
Stormy weather puts damper on SpaceX's 1st astronaut launch
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Stormy weather is threatening to delay SpaceX’s first astronaut launch.
A SpaceX rocket is scheduled to blast off Wednesday afternoon from Kennedy Space Center, carrying a Dragon capsule with NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken to the International Space Station. It will be the first time astronauts launch from Florida in nine years and a first for a private company.
The manager of NASA's commercial crew program, Kathy Lueders, said everything was progressing well — at least on the ground.
“Now the only thing we need to do is figure out how to control the weather,” she said Monday evening as rain continued to drench the area. “We're continuing to be vigilant and careful and make sure we do this right.”
Forecasters put the odds of acceptable launch weather at 40%. But that doesn’t include the conditions all the way up the U.S. and Canadian coasts and across the sea to Ireland — a complicated mix of measurements unique to the Dragon crew capsule.
The Dragon’s emergency escape system can kick in, if necessary, all the way to orbit. If that happens, the capsule will need relatively calm wind and seas in which to splash down.
SpaceX will have at least two recovery ships deployed off Florida, and NASA will have two military cargo planes ready to take off. Additional planes will be stationed in New York and England to assist with a potential water rescue, according to Lueders.
Fed judge rules Florida can't stop poor felons from voting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge in Tallahassee ruled Sunday night that Florida law can't stop felons from voting because they can't pay back any legal fees and restitution they owe.
In a 125-page ruling, U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle called the law passed by the Florida Legislature and signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis last year a “pay-to-vote system.”
Hinkle's order called court fees a tax and said it creates a new system for determining whether felons are eligible to vote.
The bill, which attempted to define what it means to complete a prison sentence, requires felons to pay all fines, restitution and other legal financial obligations before their sentences can be considered fully served. Florida voters approved Amendment 4 in 2018, restoring voting rights for felons. It permanently bars convicted murderers and rapists from voting, regardless of financial debts.
The judge's decision could have deep ramifications. Florida's estimated 774,000 disenfranchised felons represent a significant bloc in a state well known for razor-thin election margins. Many of those felons are black and presumably Democrats.
During a trial earlier this month, Hinkle asked during the state's closing argument, “Why is it all the Republicans voted yes, and all the Democrats voted no?”
“That was not a coincidence" Hinkle said then. “It would be stunning if somebody told me that they did not realize that African Americans tend to vote Democratic.”
The governor’s office is reviewing the ruling, Helen Aguirre Ferré, the governor’s spokeswoman, said in an email Monday morning.
Hinkle wrote that his order affirms that the state of Florida can “condition voting on payment of fines and restitution that a person is able to pay but cannot condition voting on payment of amounts a person is unable to pay.”
Arbery family lawyer: Feds looking into how case handled
ATLANTA (AP) — A lawyer for the family of Ahmaud Arbery said Monday that a federal prosecutor told the slain man's mother federal officials are investigating potential misconduct by local officials who handled the case.
Lawyer Lee Merritt said U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine, whose jurisdiction includes southern Georgia, met with him and Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, on Thursday.
“They wanted us to know they had already been involved in the investigation," Merritt said.
Barry Paschal, a spokesman for Christine, declined to confirm or deny whether the meeting happened.
“Our office does not discuss active investigations, including addressing whether or not those investigations exist,” Paschal said.
Arbery was fatally shot Feb. 23 when a white father and son pursued the 25-year-old black man after spotting him running in their subdivision just outside of Brunswick. They told police they believed he was responsible for break-ins in their neighborhood. More than two months passed before Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, were arrested on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault.
Black man dies after video shows officer kneeling on neck
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A black man has died in Minneapolis police custody after video shared online from a bystander showed a white officer kneeling on his neck during his arrest as he pleaded that he couldn't breathe.
His death, which occurred Monday night after a struggle with police officers, was under investigation by the FBI and state agents. Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, speaking to reporters Tuesday morning, was asked about the use of the knee on the man's neck during the arrest.
“We clearly have policies in place regarding placing someone under control,” Arradondo said, stating that taking a look at what happened and how those policies apply “will be part of the full investigation we’ll do internally.”
Officers were called about 8 p.m. Monday to investigate a report of a forgery at a business, according to police spokesman John Elder. Police found the man, believed to be in his 40s, matching the suspect's description in his car.
“He was ordered to step from his car. After he got out, he physically resisted officers,” Elder said in a statement. “Officers were able to get the suspect into handcuffs and noted he appeared to be suffering medical distress.”
The man, who was not identified, was taken by ambulance to Hennepin County Medical Center where he died a short time later, police said. The name of the officer seen kneeling on his neck wasn't immediately released.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has joined the FBI in its investigation. All body camera footage has been turned over to the BCA, which investigates most police shootings and in-custody deaths. The officers involved have been put on paid administrative leave, per department protocol.
George R.R. Martin joins group to buy historic railway
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — George R.R. Martin, the famed author of the “Game of Thrones” fantasy series, has joined a group to buy the historic Santa Fe Southern Railroad.
Violet Crown cinema owner Bill Banowsky, National Dance Institute of New Mexico co-founder Catherine Oppenheimer and Martin recently purchased the decades-old railway and trains along the 18-mile (29-kilometer) spur line from Santa Fe to the community of Lamy, the Santa Fe New Mexican reports.
Passenger excursion trains to Lamy ended in 2012 and some residents have been seeking ways to get them started again.
The Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railway reached Lamy in 1879. Though it had been initially planned to roll into Santa Fe, railroad executives and engineers said it would be too difficult to build a main track to the capital city because of the steep grade in the mountainous environment, so they settled for a spur line.
The first Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe train to reach Santa Fe arrived in February 1880. The train served the city for well over a century.
In 1991, the successor to the Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railway closed the spur. The Santa Fe Southern Railway formed to buy the right of way, buildings, and equipment for the short-line operation.
Oppenheimer said the trio did not want to see the financially challenged railway fall into further disrepair or fade away. “There’s something about train travel that brings you back to a time that we assume was a simpler, more community-based time, long before the internet, before air travel, even before television,” she said.
The bell rings again; NYSE opens but under new rules
NEW YORK (AP) — The trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange is reopening for the first time in two months, but its controlled chaos will be more subdued.
The floor, known worldwide for the anarchic atmosphere of traders shouting orders over one another, has been closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak. The NYSE says fewer traders will be on the floor at a given time Tuesday in order to support six-feet social distancing requirements. They also must wear masks, so no “verbal interest” orders will be allowed.
Anyone entering the Exchange at 11 Wall Street is also being asked to avoid public transportation and will have their temperature taken before entry, said Stacey Cunningham, president of the NYSE.
“We will respect the sacrifices of frontline workers and the city at large by proceeding cautiously, limiting the strain on the health-care system and the risk to those who work beneath our roof,” Cunningham wrote in a Wall Street Journal op-ed.
Cunningham said most of the areas outside of the trading floor will remain empty and the majority of employees will continue to work remotely.
Designated market makers, which oversee the trading of the NYSE's 2,200 listed companies, will continue to do so remotely and electronically as they have been since March 23.
The reopening comes at a time when many areas of the U.S. are starting to lift shelter-in-place orders and allowing businesses to open their doors again even as other areas of the country are seeing no drop-off in confirmed coronavirus cases.
On Tuesday, however, the World Health Organization said that the world remains mired in only the first stage of the pandemic, putting a damper on hopes for a speedy global economic rebound.
Northwest cherry crops facing disease and decreased harvest
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Cherry industry officials in Oregon and Washington state estimate a tree infection has substantially depleted the fruit for this year's harvest.
The infection known as little cherry disease has chopped an estimated 40 million pounds (18 million kilograms) of cherries from the forthcoming harvest, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported Sunday.
The Northwest harvest begins around the end of May every year.
Nearly 21 million boxes of cherries weighing 20 pounds (9 kilograms) each are expected to be picked in Oregon and Washington, down about 20% from a record-setting 2017 crop.
The disease involves a phytoplasma similar to a bacteria and a separate virus causing similar symptoms that are spread by insects including leafhoppers and mealybugs, officials said.
Northwest cherry growers have to cut down infected trees to prevent the disease from spreading before entire orchards are reduced to stumps.
Little cherry disease has devastated growers in California and Canada. Northwest farmers can request training from Washington State University Extension staff or obtain a booklet to help identify fruit affected by the disease.
“They’re small and pale, but they’re either bland or bitter,” said Tianna DuPoint, an extension staff member in Wenatchee, Washington. “So they won’t hurt you if you eat them, but they’re not marketable.”
B.J. Thurlby of the Northwest Cherry Growers industry group said the crop will be reduced largely because of little cherry disease and spring frost.
Baby gorilla badly injured in family skirmish at Seattle zoo
SEATTLE (AP) — A baby gorilla was badly injured at a Seattle zoo on Saturday when he was caught in a skirmish between his family group members, zookeepers said.
Animal health experts at the Woodland Park Zoo say little Kitoko was bitten on the head, likely by accident when another gorilla tried to bite his mother, Uzumma. Kitoko sustained a fractured skull and a severe laceration, but zoo officials say the 2-month-old gorilla underwent surgery and may fully recover if he doesn't develop an infection.
“We are cautiously optimistic for a full recovery and hope to return Kitoko to his mom today,” Dr. Darin Collins, the zoo’s animal health director, said in a prepared statement on Sunday. “Over the next two weeks, we will maintain a close assessment for any signs of infection or bleeding resulting in neurological deficits.”
The gorilla keepers didn't see the fight between the western lowland gorillas, but security cameras show it happened just before 8 a.m. in the animals' sleeping den. The zoo keepers noticed the baby's wound about 10 minutes later, and Kitoko appeared to be nursing and behaving normally afterward.
Kitoko's family group includes his mother and three other females, as well as his father, the silverback Kwame.
“Gorillas tend to be gentle giants but conflicts among family members do occur, in zoos and in nature,” Woodland Park Zoo mammal curator Martin Ramirez said. “Conflicts can involve biting and shoving among individuals. We suspect one of the adult females may have inadvertently bitten the baby while engaged in a skirmish with Uzumma.”
The zoo brought in a team of pediatric neurosurgery consultants from Seattle Children's Hospital to evaluate Kitoko's injuries and surgically repair his wound. Ramirez said Kitoko will be likely returned to his mother and father, with the three temporarily kept separate from the other family members.
