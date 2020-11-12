Cody a finalist in outdoor gear business relocation; move would bring 150 jobs
CODY (WNE) – Cody is a finalist for a leading outdoor product manufacturer to move operations and 150 jobs to the area, Forward Cody CEO James Klessens said Tuesday at a city council meeting at City Hall.
The announcement comes during what has been a busy year for the organization, Klessens said, as business owners have been looking to move to areas such as Cody.
He said if it works out with the outdoor company, the jobs would be high quality, include a variety of positions and help to replace those lost when Cody Labs and then CertainTeed closed down.
He said the company would be moving 25 of its current employees and then up to 125 openings would be available for those in the local area.
Klessens, who wouldn’t give the name of the company but said it’s been a leader in the industry throughout its 50-year existence, said Cody was one of two cities – along with another one in Wyoming – chosen by the company as a finalist for its move.
Klessens said the visit by the company’s leaders was one of at least half a dozen visits this year by companies looking to relocate.
“It’s been full on since March 16,” he said. “This is a real eye-opener to take a look at what we have here. We undervalue it because we live here.”
Feds fielding fewer wolf complaints, killing fewer animals
POWELL (WNE) — The number of wolves killed in Wyoming by the federal government continues to drop, sinking about 75% in the past four years, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture official.
The decrease has corresponded with fewer reports of wolves causing conflicts with people and livestock.
In federal fiscal year 2020 — which ran from October 2019 through September — 31 wolves were killed in conflict management by the department’s Wildlife Services division.
It’s a slight drop from the 2019 take of 37 wolves, but a significant drop from the 2017 total of 111 wolves, Wyoming Wildlife Services State Director Mike Foster recently reported.
It was in October 2017 — right around the end of the federal government’s 2017 fiscal year — that wolf hunting in Wyoming resumed after a several-year hiatus.
At least 311 wolves inhabited Wyoming at the end of 2019, according to last year’s annual Gray Wolf Monitoring and Management annual report.
The wolf population in the state remained above minimum delisting criteria, marking the 18th consecutive year Wyoming has exceeded the numerical, distributional and temporal delisting criteria established by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
In 2019, wolves were confirmed to have killed 70 head of livestock (42 cattle, 27 sheep and one donkey) in the state, while killing one dog in Yellowstone National Park and injuring 11 cattle and a donkey.
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department increased its quota on wolves for the 2020 hunting season by 50% in the portion of northwest Wyoming classified as a trophy game zone.
Cody man pleads not guilty to multiple charges
BUFFALO (WNE) – During an arraignment on Oct. 30 in the 4th Judicial District Court, Chad Lee Jones, of Cody, pleaded not guilty to charges related to an incident that occurred near Spruce and Fort streets on Sept. 7.
Jones pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor charges and one felony charge of interference with a peace officer and one misdemeanor charge of driving while under the influence. If convicted on all counts, Jones faces a maximum of 21 and a half years in prison and $21,750 in fines.
Court documents state that Jones resisted arrest by a Buffalo police officer,
who signaled to him to stop the vehicle he was driving after observing Jones having difficulty trying to turn around on Spruce Street.
Jones is alleged to have had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech and was unwilling to answer questions or provide the officer with a positive identification. He also would not consent to roadside sobriety tests, according to court documents.
The records say that, in the attempt to restrain and arrest Jones, the officer sustained injuries to his head, thigh and shoulder and that Jones bull-rushed the officer, who then took him to the ground and yelled at him to stop resisting. Jones remained uncooperative, and the officer's partner twice deployed a Taser to subdue Jones.
Under Colorado law, Jones is a habitual traffic offender in that state and has a felony DUI conviction there. Jones has had three DUI convictions in the state of Wyoming since 2017.
A trial date is scheduled for 9 a.m. on March 15 in district court.
Jackson Hole ski area rolls out new 20-day pass, pass 'assurance' program
JACKSON (WNE) —Jackson Hole Mountain Resort announced more elements of a new operations plan for the upcoming winter season Tuesday, putting forth a new pass and a pass “assurance” program in case the resort shuts down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Every operational change was driven by our goal to open and stay healthy through the season,” resort President Mary Kate Buckley wrote in a release on the resort’s website. “We need your help in complying with all of our procedures in order to do so.”
The resort has made changes to lift and dining operations, limited capacity — though it declined to say how much — started a refund program for those who request one before Nov. 16, and announced that the number of people allowed on the Aerial Tram will be trimmed down to 25 guests at a time as opposed to 100 in years past. Face coverings will be required while on board, loading, or standing in lift lines and inside buildings.
The newly announced “20-Day Midweek ByPass,” priced at $1,600, will be blacked out for the holidays from Dec. 28 to Jan. 1, 2021, and allow skiers and riders 20 days of unrestricted access Monday through Friday between opening day, Nov. 26, and closing day, April 11, 2021.
The “assurance” program will provide pass holders a credit toward purchasing a 2021-22 Jackson Hole Mountain Resort pass if the resort shuts down because of COVID-19 for 10 consecutive days, or 21 or more days.
